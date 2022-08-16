ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfry, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Grand Patrician Golf Course to soft-open Aug. 19

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’ve seen the construction of the golf course off of Interstate 64 in Milton, you may be wondering when it’ll be finished. The multi-million dollar Grand Patrician Golf Course and Resort is finally making strides to the finish line. Crew members who built...
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2022 West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductees announced

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday the names of five new inductees. The 2022 class is: Tony Caridi. Voice of the Mountaineers, and a well-known sports voice on West Virginia airwaves, Cardidi has spent 20 years with West Virginia Radio Corporation. He joined WAJR-AM in Morgantown as a news anchor […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belfry, KY
Football
Local
Kentucky Education
Belfry, KY
Education
Belfry, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Belfry, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
wchstv.com

Students in Cabell and Calhoun counties return to the classroom

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Students in Cabell and Calhoun counties returned to the classroom on Wednesday. Eyewitness News was at Southside elementary School in Huntington as parents dropped their kids off ahead of their first day. We spoke with some parents about the excitement and anticipation surrounding the new school year.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

School begins in Pike County, Ky. as flood recovery efforts continue

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WCHS) — Thursday was the first day of school in Pike County, one of many Eastern Kentucky counties devastated by flooding earlier this month. Teachers will have a tough job keeping student's minds on learning when they're worried about the damage friends and family may have suffered.
PIKEVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Danville church empowered to ‘get their hands dirty’

DANVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Pastor Jonathan Grizzell of Hedgeville Baptist says there’s a benefit that comes from giving, and an even bigger benefit that comes from doing. He’s getting the best of both worlds after his congregation decided to rally for a family and church that is struggling with flood recovery in the Blackey, Roxanne and Jeremiah areas of Letcher County. Those places became the target after a new church member told the pastor that they had family in that part of eastern Kentucky.
DANVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Countdown#Day By Day#American Football#Highschoolsports
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | One Tip Away

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A mother of four was gunned down on the side of the road nearly 20 years ago, and her murder is still unsolved. Along state Route 201 sits a cross nestled between the greenery in the summertime. The cross bears the memory of Dianna Keeton,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
The Daily Yonder

Commentary: TVA Owes Eastern Kentucky Reparations for Strip Mining’s Role in Flooding

It is not often that journalists confess they have run out of adjectives to describe an event, but two veterans who are covering the flooding in eastern Kentucky tell me they simply don’t have a sufficient vocabulary to describe what they see all over the region. “Unprecedented” has often been used. An editorial in the Whitesburg, Kentucky, Mountain Eagle last week called it “unnatural.” It can also be called “unnecessary.”
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Man dead in eastern Ky. shooting; neighbors react

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man died Tuesday morning in a shooting in Lawrence County that was possibly related to a burglary, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. The incident was reported around 6:20 a.m. in the Peach Orchard area. Jerry Lee Maynard, 45, of Lawrence County,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Funding announced for three West Virginia drug-free coalitions

PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — On Thursday Dr. Rahul Gupta, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director, returned to Putnam County, where he once served as health officer. Gupta announced support for the area's drug free community coalitions, as they work to combat drug use...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WDTV

Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Nitro home demolished after fire

UPDATE (3:52 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17): According to a spokesperson for the city of Nitro, this home was demolished after the fire was under control. NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Fire crews from Nitro and St. Albans were on 40th street in Nitro battling a house fire Tuesday morning. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the […]
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fatal shooting in Lawrence County, Kentucky

LAWRENCE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky says a fatal shooting occurred in the Peach Orchard area on Tuesday around 6:20 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene after reports of shots fired, possibly related to a burglary. When deputies arrived, a witness said one of the suspects, Jerry […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Ashland, Kentucky police warn of scam creating a scare

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Ashland Police Department is warning of a scam going around on social media that is being posted to community groups allegedly to create a scare. According to the Ashland PD, the scammers go into a community group and post a warning of alleged criminals in the area. Specifically, the […]
ASHLAND, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 3 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Ironton Tribune

South Point remains identified as Boyd County man

SOUTH POINT — South Point police have identified a set of human remains found in the village last month. Police chief Chris Mahjer said on Friday, that through dental records, they were able to identify the remains as being those of Edward Tate Jr, 33, of Boyd County, Kentucky, who had gone missing more than a year ago. He was last seen by family on March 7, 2021, after leaving home in his car in the morning to get food for the family.
BOYD COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy