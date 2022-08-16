Read full article on original website
Grant Wells named starting QB at Virginia Tech
Former Marshall quarterback Grant Wells has been named the starting quarterback for Virginia Tech.
wymt.com
Reed Sheppard will not be granted waiver to play in flood relief game
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After previously announcing a charity game featuring the nation’s top recruits, North Laurel’s reed Sheppard will not be allowed to play. Sheppard and Lyon County’s Travis Perry will not be granted waivers to play in the charity game per the KHSAA. The game,...
WSAZ
Grand Patrician Golf Course to soft-open Aug. 19
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’ve seen the construction of the golf course off of Interstate 64 in Milton, you may be wondering when it’ll be finished. The multi-million dollar Grand Patrician Golf Course and Resort is finally making strides to the finish line. Crew members who built...
2022 West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductees announced
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday the names of five new inductees. The 2022 class is: Tony Caridi. Voice of the Mountaineers, and a well-known sports voice on West Virginia airwaves, Cardidi has spent 20 years with West Virginia Radio Corporation. He joined WAJR-AM in Morgantown as a news anchor […]
wchstv.com
Marshall University expands 'metro' tuition rate for students in Ohio, Kentucky
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Several dozen counties in Ohio and Kentucky have been added to the area where students receive reduced tuition rates at Marshall University in West Virginia. The university's board of governors expanded the metro tuition rate eligibility to cover a 100-mile radius from the Huntington campus.
wchstv.com
Students in Cabell and Calhoun counties return to the classroom
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Students in Cabell and Calhoun counties returned to the classroom on Wednesday. Eyewitness News was at Southside elementary School in Huntington as parents dropped their kids off ahead of their first day. We spoke with some parents about the excitement and anticipation surrounding the new school year.
wchstv.com
School begins in Pike County, Ky. as flood recovery efforts continue
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WCHS) — Thursday was the first day of school in Pike County, one of many Eastern Kentucky counties devastated by flooding earlier this month. Teachers will have a tough job keeping student's minds on learning when they're worried about the damage friends and family may have suffered.
kentuckytoday.com
Danville church empowered to ‘get their hands dirty’
DANVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Pastor Jonathan Grizzell of Hedgeville Baptist says there’s a benefit that comes from giving, and an even bigger benefit that comes from doing. He’s getting the best of both worlds after his congregation decided to rally for a family and church that is struggling with flood recovery in the Blackey, Roxanne and Jeremiah areas of Letcher County. Those places became the target after a new church member told the pastor that they had family in that part of eastern Kentucky.
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | One Tip Away
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A mother of four was gunned down on the side of the road nearly 20 years ago, and her murder is still unsolved. Along state Route 201 sits a cross nestled between the greenery in the summertime. The cross bears the memory of Dianna Keeton,...
Commentary: TVA Owes Eastern Kentucky Reparations for Strip Mining’s Role in Flooding
It is not often that journalists confess they have run out of adjectives to describe an event, but two veterans who are covering the flooding in eastern Kentucky tell me they simply don’t have a sufficient vocabulary to describe what they see all over the region. “Unprecedented” has often been used. An editorial in the Whitesburg, Kentucky, Mountain Eagle last week called it “unnatural.” It can also be called “unnecessary.”
WSAZ
Man dead in eastern Ky. shooting; neighbors react
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man died Tuesday morning in a shooting in Lawrence County that was possibly related to a burglary, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. The incident was reported around 6:20 a.m. in the Peach Orchard area. Jerry Lee Maynard, 45, of Lawrence County,...
wchstv.com
Funding announced for three West Virginia drug-free coalitions
PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — On Thursday Dr. Rahul Gupta, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director, returned to Putnam County, where he once served as health officer. Gupta announced support for the area's drug free community coalitions, as they work to combat drug use...
WDTV
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
wymt.com
‘Gone in a days time’: Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly three weeks after flooding tore through Eastern Kentucky, some people still have to find temporary shelter while they figure out their next steps. Some people have started living out of tents. One man in Breathitt County is hoping he can be out of a...
Nitro home demolished after fire
UPDATE (3:52 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17): According to a spokesperson for the city of Nitro, this home was demolished after the fire was under control. NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Fire crews from Nitro and St. Albans were on 40th street in Nitro battling a house fire Tuesday morning. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the […]
Fatal shooting in Lawrence County, Kentucky
LAWRENCE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky says a fatal shooting occurred in the Peach Orchard area on Tuesday around 6:20 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene after reports of shots fired, possibly related to a burglary. When deputies arrived, a witness said one of the suspects, Jerry […]
Ashland, Kentucky police warn of scam creating a scare
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Ashland Police Department is warning of a scam going around on social media that is being posted to community groups allegedly to create a scare. According to the Ashland PD, the scammers go into a community group and post a warning of alleged criminals in the area. Specifically, the […]
Former West Virginia Police Chief speaks out, claims he was forced to resign
RICHLANDS, WV (WVNS) — The former Richlands Police Department Chief resigned on Monday, August 17, 2022. The town of Richlands is seeing a change in law enforcement personnel. Jerry Gilbert served as the Richlands Police Chief since 2018, but that no longer stands. He claims officials with the town gave him two options, to resign […]
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 3 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Ironton Tribune
South Point remains identified as Boyd County man
SOUTH POINT — South Point police have identified a set of human remains found in the village last month. Police chief Chris Mahjer said on Friday, that through dental records, they were able to identify the remains as being those of Edward Tate Jr, 33, of Boyd County, Kentucky, who had gone missing more than a year ago. He was last seen by family on March 7, 2021, after leaving home in his car in the morning to get food for the family.
