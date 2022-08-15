ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letcher County, KY

1039thebulldog.com

Free farmers markets for the next four Saturdays in Letcher County

The LEE Initiative and the World Central Kitchen, Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, Community Farm Alliance and North Fork Foods, are providing food for free farmers markets for the next four Saturdays in Letcher County. Anyone is invited to take what you need, no questions asked, and bring food to your...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
John M. Dabbs

Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This Month

Bristol will host its first city-wide public Pride Parade and Festival in the twin cities on August 27, 2022. Tri-Pride is making history as it holds a parade, presented by CITI, down State Street in Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. CITI has been the sponsor of the parade since 2018. The event will be the first Pride event in the U.S. to occur in two states at the same time. The parade begins at 11:00 a.m. The festival is scheduled to begin immediately after the parade - around 12:00 p.m. at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia.
BRISTOL, VA
Letcher County, KY
Government
County
Letcher County, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
Local
Kentucky Government
Kingsport Times-News

Churches in Hawkins County to host free gas drive

ROGERSVILLE — Three local churches will host free gas drives at stations in Hawkins County. Persia Baptist Church and Hope at the Gap will dispense up to $20 of free gas per vehicle at Persia General Store, at 104 Old Persia Road, on Friday, Aug. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
1039thebulldog.com

Road closure today on KY 931 at Sandlick

There’s a road closure today on KY 931 in Letcher County for some emergency cross drain repair. KY 931 will be closed near Retriever Lane for about 5 hours this morning. All motorists including emergency vehicles will need to use an alternate route. Work also started this week along...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Former EKY teacher loses artwork, studio in flooding

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Doug Adams who has worked the last eighteen years as a full time, public classroom art teacher at Letcher County Central High School, retired at the end of the last school year at the age of 88.5 years old. He is among the oldest, and is possibly the oldest, full time classroom teachers in Kentucky.
WHITESBURG, KY
WJHL

Wise Co. Sheriff’s lieutenant sings for students

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Union Primary School students got a special treat on Thursday in the form of a singing SRO. Union Primary School hosted Lieutenant Riley of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, and before long he was playing piano alongside students and bringing back classics like Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock” on a classroom […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
#Mountain
1039thebulldog.com

Water For The World offering free buckets of purified water

If you are still without water, the organization Water For The World is offering free 5 gallon buckets of purified water that can be returned as often as needed for refills. They are set up at Action Auto Supply on Highway 15 in Van. They are there to help every day through Sunday from 9:00am-7:00pm.
VAN, KY
1039thebulldog.com

Letcher County Flood Recovery Update – Wednesday August 17

Jeffrey Justice with Pine Mountain Partnership, a group consisting of the cities of Whitesburg, Fleming-Neon and Jenkins along with the Letcher County Fiscal Court, provides a new update on the Letcher County Flood Recovery. Thanks Jeffrey!. On today’s update for Wednesday, August 17, 2022, we learn more about an updated...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
WJHL

New to Town: The Crazy Daisies

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two friends are showcasing not only their work but also the work of other artisans across the region through their new storefront, ‘The Crazy Daisies’. The new shop brings unique T-shirt designs, jewelry, cups, and more to Blountville. The Crazy Daisies just opened on Highway 11-W. Co-Owners Megan Vittatoe and Chelsey […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WJHL

‘They have stolen the election’: Reeves mulls contesting Washington County mayoral election results

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — James Reeves nearly toppled incumbent Republican Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy on Aug. 4, but now the independent is considering contesting the results and is convinced he won. “They have stolen the election,” Reeves told News Channel 11 Wednesday, without referring specifically to who “they” are. “People should go to jail. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kara Tackett and her family have lived on Elkhorn Creek Road in the Shelby Gap area of Pike County for generations. Three weeks ago, when flooding hit much of Eastern Kentucky, their property was heavily damaged. ”I really didn’t even have time to process,” said...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Johnson City Press

Pound Town Council moving on town business

POUND – With a current budget in place and on time, a new interim mayor and property tax collections back on track, Pound Town Council addressed a range of new town business Tuesday. With Mayor Brittany Carter presiding, council moved through routine business including:
POUND, VA
cardinalnews.org

A 10-year pipeline of solar jobs in coal country?

ST. PAUL – Matt McFadden can’t help but think about his daughter as he watches the framework for a solar array rise on the roof of the elementary school in this Wise County town. She’s just 10, but her dad is already pondering her future, and whether she’ll...
WISE COUNTY, VA
1039thebulldog.com

LCC golfer qualifies for 2A State Tournament

Letcher County Central High School mens golfer Senior Clay Richardson Finished 2nd in the individual at the sectional 2A tournament at Stone Crest in Prestonsburg. Richardson has qualified for the 2A State Tournament on September 12 at the Owensboro Country Club.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
1039thebulldog.com

LCC and Jenkins Volleyball schedule

The Letcher County Central Lady Cougar volleyball team will next play at Pikeville tomorrow, Saturday, morning at 11:00am. Jenkins volleyball team will next play Buckhorn in their home opener tonight at 6:00pm.
JENKINS, KY
1039thebulldog.com

EKCEP is looking to hire people to help with disaster relief

Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program or EKCEP is looking to hire people to help with disaster relief. If you’re currently volunteering your time in flood recovery efforts or you want to start helping, they will actually pay you to help in affected counties. They have funding to cover wages...
JOBS

