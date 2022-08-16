Read full article on original website
Why Princess Diana ‘Destroyed’ All Prince Charles’ Watercolor Paintings on Their Honeymoon
This is the reason Prince Charles and Princess Diana's honeymoon wasn't drama free and resulted in the princess ruining her husband's watercolor paintings.
Why Queen Elizabeth Was Uncharacteristically Overjoyed on Kate Middleton and Prince William's Wedding Day
Queen Elizabeth had every reason to be happy as she watched Kate Middleton and Prince William tie the knot in 2011. But she was even more emotional than expected. Courtiers have told PEOPLE that the monarch was uncharacteristically overjoyed on the couple's wedding day, content in the knowledge that the line of succession — so fraught in the years following the checkered marriages of three of her own children — was secure.
Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed's South of France superyacht is up for sale
Since her death in August 1997, the late Diana, Princess of Wales's last months have been described as some of her happiest. During the weeks before the tragic car accident that would kill them both, the princess took a blissful tour through the Mediterranean aboard a superyacht with her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed. At the time, a photograph of the pair kissing atop the vessel's sun deck made headlines around the world. Now, 25 years on, the multi-million-pound boat, which is loaded with memories of the princess's final summer, is up for sale.
This Diamond Necklace Worn by Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Is Now on Display at Buckingham Palace
First it was a Princess Diana painting, and now, there's a new royal artifact going on public display. On the official royal family Instagram account, they shared a slideshow of photos featuring Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton wearing the stunning Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace, which is now available to admire in person, thanks to a new exhibit at Buckingham Palace.
Prince George looks so grown up in a new birthday portrait captured by the Duchess of Cambridge
The 10 most memorable royal moments from the past decade The 10 most memorable royal moments from the past decade. Kensington Palace has shared a new portrait of Prince George to mark his ninth birthday, which was captured by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge. In the picture, George bears...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Reportedly Moving Without Their Nanny
For months, rumors have circulated that Kate Middleton and Prince William were planning for a move to Windsor, where they could be away from the hustle and bustle of Kensington Palace and be closer to Queen Elizabeth as she ages. As early as May, reports emerged that the family had settled on Adelaide Cottage, on the Windsor Home Park estate, as their new home, but the couple have not yet confirmed that the move is imminent. According to the Telegraph, however, the move is set to take place in the next two or three weeks, and the family will be downsizing in one major way: Their longtime live-in nanny Maria Borrallo will no longer have a bedroom at their home.
Princess Diana's Bodyguard Says Prince William & Prince Harry Are Copying Her Parenting Style
Royal chef Ken Wharfe is speaking out about how Princess Diana's sons are honoring her legacy. In the latest issue of Hello! magazine, Wharfe reflected on the late princess's parenting style and discussed how Prince William and Prince Harry are following in her footsteps. He wrote, "Although the boys had nannies, she was a hands-on mum and was always with them in their nursery or bringing them down to the kitchen for breakfast."
Kate Middleton and Prince William Say Princess Charlotte Had a 'Lovely' 7th Birthday in Thank-You Note
The royal family is diligent about sending thank-you notes, and well-wishers for Princess Charlotte's seventh birthday are among the latest recipients!. Royal fan @KatsRoyalLetters shared the reply she received from Kensington Palace after sending a birthday message to Kate Middleton and Prince William's daughter, who turned 7 in May. "Thank...
Tom Bower's new book alleges that Princess Diana's family also had issues with Meghan Markle
New book claims the Spencers were against Meghan Markle. From the beginning of the relationshipbetween Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, news reports have indicated that the Royal family was not fond of her. What has not been addressed until now is how the Spencers the family of Princess Diana felt about the woman the Duke of Sussex chose as his wife. A new book by Tom Bower tired Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors shed light on what the other side has been thinking and saying about the Duchess of Sussex.
The Nickname For Prince Harry That Princess Diana Was Reportedly Troubled By
There's one, crucial way Prince Harry wants to be distinguished from Prince William and Prince Charles, and it involves his late mother, Princess Diana. According to Newsweek, in his book "Diana: Remembering the Princess," Ken Wharfe asserts that the Duke of Sussex "wants to be trusted as Diana was." The wide-ranging biography was written by the princess's former bodyguard and friend, who worked for her from 1987 to 1993. Wharfe was also previously employed by Kensington Palace.
Cambridges' Windsor Move Has 'Raised Eyebrows'—Harry, Meghan Biographer
Omid Scobie says Prince William and Kate Middleton's reported move to a new home has "raised eyebrows" amid Britain's "cost of living crisis."
Six secrets behind Princess Diana’s wedding dress
When Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles on July 29, 1981, the world waited with bated breath to see the wedding dress that would become one of the most famous of all time. At just 19 years old, Lady Di had turned into an overnight fashion icon once the couple’s engagement was announced — and the fever surrounding the wedding and what the soon-to-be princess would be wearing swept Britain (and the entire world). While their marriage was not to last, the image of Diana’s extravagant puffed-sleeve wedding dress has stayed with royal fans for decades. Here, we take a look back at...
Kate Middleton's Favorite Designer Reveals 'Naughty' Details About The Duchess' Dresses
Kate Middleton being naughty? Say it's not so! We find it hard to believe that the Duchess of Cambridge is anything other than perfectly, well, perfect every moment. Consider the evidence. Her fashions are admired worldwide and she never takes a bad photo. But what if underneath her buttoned-up, sensible appearance is a sexy detail hiding in plain sight?
Meghan Markle Gets a Happy Birthday From Prince William and Kate Middleton
Rift or no rift, Prince William and Kate Middleton (or their social media team) are not petty enough to forget to publicly acknowledge Meghan Markle's birthday. On August 4, the official Twitter accounts for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall (that's Prince Charles and Camilla), and the royal family together sent the Duchess of Sussex their well-wishes. They kept the message short, sweet, and unimpeachable from a tonal perspective.
Danish princess finalises her divorce after 12 years of marriage
Their 2010 wedding made headlines in her native Denmark, coming just two months before the birth of their first child, but now Princess Nathalie of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg and her husband of 12 years, Alexander Johannsmann, are calling it quits. Nathalie is the third child and youngest daughter of Princess Benedikte of...
Kate Middleton Was Shocked By Meghan Markle's Sulky Behavior at the Platinum Jubilee, Source Claims
Back in June, folks in the UK and Commonwealth countries celebrated the 70 years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. For members of the royal family, the Platinum Jubilee was supposed to represent a golden opportunity. For the first time since 2020, the entire Windsor clan would be under...
Prince William and Prince Harry ‘kept in the dark’ over new documentary about Diana’s death
According to the Mail Online, Princes William and Harry have been ‘kept in the dark’ over a new documentary about their mother, the late Diana, Princess of Wales. The Channel 4 programme is a four-part series entitled Investigating Diana: Death in Paris, and will air on the 25th anniversary of the princess's untimely death on 31 August.
Kate Middleton's Nickname For Prince William Is The Last Thing We Ever Expected
When it comes to Kate Middleton and Prince William, by all accounts the royal couple seems pretty buttoned-up. In fact, it was recently reported that the Duchess of Cambridge has mastered the art of not complaining or explaining, much like the family matriarch, Queen Elizabeth, who is regarded as a master of stoicism (via People).
Duchess of Cambridge reportedly has a cheeky nickname for Prince William
The British royal family are not ones to shy away from giving each other affectionate nicknames. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their daughter Lilibet Diana after the Queen’s childhood nickname, which was used frequently by her late husband Prince Philip. Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles famously refer to each other by the nicknames Fred and Gladys, which was also seen on season four of The Crown. But what monikers do the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have for each other? Well, according to multiple reports, Kate Middleton’s name for Prince William is a bit NFSW.Kate Middleton and Prince...
Kate Middleton's Uncle Says Cambridges Have 'Hands Full' With Windsor Move
Though a move to be nearer the queen at Windsor Castle has not yet been confirmed, Kate's uncle has said the Cambridges are "ready for the next chapter."
