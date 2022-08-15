Read full article on original website
Kentucky Floods: Door-to-Door FEMA Inspection Teams to Provide Home Inspections
FRANKFORT, Ky—Special FEMA inspection teams will make door-to-door visits to homes where inspectors have attempted to contact survivors three or more times and had difficulty doing so. These special FEMA inspection teams will be deployed, starting in Perry County, targeting areas with limited cellular coverage and other communication challenges,...
EKCEP is looking to hire people to help with disaster relief
Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program or EKCEP is looking to hire people to help with disaster relief. If you’re currently volunteering your time in flood recovery efforts or you want to start helping, they will actually pay you to help in affected counties. They have funding to cover wages...
