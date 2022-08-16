Read full article on original website
Related
Unrecognizable Ezra Miller Looks Unfazed By Back-To-Back Arrests As Scandal-Plagued Star Unwinds At Mother's Home
Scandal-stricken actor Ezra Miller could be seen sporting new facial hair as they got away from arrest drama at their mother's home in Vermont, Radar has learned.The embattled Flash star, 29, who goes by them/they pronouns, could be seen meekly smiling as photogs spotted them on the porch with mom Marta and another woman.Daily Mail published the snaps on Wednesday.Miller not only had long hair but also a full mustache during the sighting, which came after they were arrested and charged with felony burglary this week, RadarOnline.com confirmed. Police claim the star broke into a residence in Stamford and stole...
Ezra Miller flashes playful grin while lounging with mom after third arrest
Ezra Miller appears to be relaxed and unbothered these days despite their laundry list of legal woes. The actor, who goes by they/them, was photographed hanging out with their mother, Marta Miller, on the porch of their Vermont home on Monday — one day after their third arrest of the year. The “Flash” star, 29, is now sporting a full mustache, which curved upward along the toothless grin they flashed the paps. They did not even stand up from their chair or put down their phone for the impromptu encounter. Marta, however, was apparently not as OK with the situation, as photographers captured...
Tokata Iron Eyes speaks out, says 'Flash' star Ezra Miller never groomed or abused her
Tokata's parents say Miller has left bruises on their 18-year-old daughter's arms and cheeks, restricted access to her phone, and verbally abused her.
Amber Heard Relaxes On Vacation With Pal Who Was Banned From Depp Trial
Amber Heard may have wanted a relaxing vacation, but she brought the controversy with her! The actress and her 1-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, were recently spotted in Tel Aviv, Israel, with the star's pal Eve Barlow, who was banned from the courtroom during the headline-making Johnny Depp trial. The besties were spotted by an Israeli journalist who tweeted a photo of the two casually grabbing lunch at an outdoor restaurant along with Heard's young daughter. The Aquaman star kept it low-key in french braids and almost no makeup while Barlow rocked a simple white tank top. AMBER HEARD ACCUSED...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mic
Ezra Miller finally broke their silence
After years of alarming behavior, Ezra Miller finally appears to be changing course. In a statement released to Variety, the actor — famous for playing The Flash in DC Extended Universe films and Credence in Fantastic Beasts — admitted that they are seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues.” The statement from Miller’s representation comes after a particularly troubling string of behavior has left Miller in legal trouble, concerns by the public, and in jeopardy of losing their standing with Warner Bros., the production company behind the upcoming movie The Flash.
'I Am Suffering': Ezra Miller Seeking Treatment For 'Mental Health Issues' Following Months Of Legal Trouble, Erratic Behavior
Ezra Miller has announced they will be seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues" following months of erratic behavior and arrests, Radar has learned. The 29-year-old actor said, “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment."He continued, “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life.”The Hollywood star — who identifies as non-binary and uses...
‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Breaks Silence After a ‘Time of Intense Crisis’
The Flash star Ezra Miller has broken their silence after a number of highly publicized incidents, saying they are seeking help and treatment for “complex mental health issues.”Miller, who is nonbinary, released a statement through a rep to The Daily Beast apologizing for their actions and saying they have gone through a “time of intense crisis” and that they have begun “ongoing treatment.” The actor was arrested twice in Hawaii in spring, once for disorderly conduct and another for second-degree assault. Footage of the disorderly conduct arrest shows Miller arguing with police while being taken into custody.“Having recently gone through...
A Timeline of Ezra Miller's Recent Controversies
Ezra Miller first stepped onto the scene with their feature film debut in 2008's Afterschool and their breakout role in 2012's The Perks of Being a Wallflower, but recently, The Flash actor's career has been overshadowed by their numerous public controversies. Following a series of arrests for disorderly conduct and...
RELATED PEOPLE
buzzfeednews.com
Ezra Miller Has Finally Addressed Their Recent Behavior In An Apology
After months of erratic behavior that led to arrests in several states, actor Ezra Miller said they are in treatment for "complex mental health issues" in a statement on Monday night. "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health...
Ezra Miller Issues Apology, Promises to Seek Treatment
Ezra Miller has finally issued a public acknowledgement and apology for their string of arrests and erratic behavior that have kept the Flash actor in headlines since April. In a statement given to Variety, Miller wrote, “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”
ComicBook
Aquaman Star Amber Heard Hires New Lawyers for Johnny Depp Verdict Appeal
Amber Heard is putting together a new legal team to appeal the verdict in trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. According to new reports, Amber Heard is "replacing most of her legal team" for the next round of legal battle with Depp; back in June, the highly-publicized six-week trial between Depp and Heard ended with Depp being awarded $10.4 million by a Virginia judge. The jury also rule in favor of Depp on quite a few counts of the extensive list of wrongdoings the couple had accused one another of – ranging from abuses (physical, verbal, and emotional) to defamation (such as the 2018 WaPo op-ed Heard wrote, indirectly referencing an allegedly abusive marriage with Depp.
papermag.com
Ezra Miller Breaks Their Silence on Arrests and Allegations
After months of gradually more and more concerning headlines, Ezra Miller has finally broken their silence on the recent string of arrests and allegations to apologize and say they're seeking treatment for their "complex mental health issues." In a statement provided to Variety from a representative for the actor, Miller...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TV Fanatic
Only Murders In the Building Season 2 Episode 9
Detective Kreps narrates while boxing at the gym. He laments that with his low wage as a cop in New York City, he can barely afford to live there. He has taken extra jobs -- working security in Coney Island, helping out small-town police departments with multiple homicides. Kreps is...
disneydining.com
Amber Heard Makes Major Move in Appeal of Johnny Depp Judgement
Even though the trial ended weeks ago, the drama is not slowing down between Disney star Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp had initially sued Heard for defamation based on a 2018 OpEd she wrote for The Washington Post. In the OpEd, Heard called herself a survivor of domestic abuse, and, while she never named Depp, the times that she said she was abused were when she was married to the Pirates of the Caribbean star. Depp sued Heard for $50 million, and she countersued for $100 million.
Comments / 0