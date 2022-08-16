ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

Marathon Rotary Park plans grand-opening ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 20

By By CITIZEN STAFF
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

A high turnout is expected Saturday, Aug. 20, as the City of Marathon holds a grand-opening ceremony for the new Marathon Rotary Park.

Marathon families are encouraged to attend the festivities, which will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, speakers and refreshments, according to a news release from city spokeswoman Sara Matthis.

The Marathon Rotary Club originally elected to build the park in 2002. Twenty years later, the outdated park has undergone a major refurbishment.

The new playground, designed by Play By Design, was put together through the assistance of hundreds of local volunteers and city employees in late June, Matthis said. The intricate design features multiple slides, nearly a dozen swings (including those for toddlers and those providing handicap accessibility, climbing apparatus, towers, turrets and monkey bars. And, park-goers are greeted by an in-ground merry-go-round unlike any other in the Florida Keys.

“I am so pleased that the City of Marathon continues to provide for families and children,” said City Manager George Garrett. “The park itself is beautiful but, more importantly, perhaps, it demonstrates the city’s commitment to locals and the locals’ involvement in the community they live in.”

At the event, local residents can show their support for the new playground by purchasing fence pickets inscribed with their name or a short message. The $50 donation will help to offset the cost of the new playground, Matthis said.

The City of Marathon paid more than $500,000 for the equipment, design and installation leadership from Play By Design, a New York State-based company that specializes in community builds.

Attendees are asked to gather on the west side of the park, located between 75th and 76th streets, oceanside, for opening remarks from speakers before the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Comments / 0

Related
keysweekly.com

FLIXBUS ADDS MORE STOPS IN BIG PINE KEY & KEY LARGO

FlixBus, North America’s fastest-growing intercity bus service, is adding new service to its growing Florida network and boosting its existing lines with the addition of intercity bus service to Big Pine Key and Key Largo with service kicking off on Thursday, Aug. 11. FlixBus’ line allows passengers to travel...
KEY LARGO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Key West International Airport reopens after 'asphalt failure' on runway

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Key West International Airport (EYW) reopened Tuesday morning following inspections and repairs of its runway, which "failed" Monday and prompted the airport to close to complete those repairs. "As of 6 a.m., the runway at Key West International Airport has been repaired and inspected. Airport operations...
KEY WEST, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marathon, FL
Government
City
Marathon, FL
Local
Florida Government
NBC Miami

70 Pounds of Cocaine Found Floating Near Florida Keys

A large bale of cocaine weighing 70 pounds was found floating near the Florida Keys, authorities said. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada Tuesday afternoon after the cocaine was found at sea. The cocaine was wrapped in plastic and had small...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy