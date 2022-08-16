Marathon Rotary Park plans grand-opening ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 20

A high turnout is expected Saturday, Aug. 20, as the City of Marathon holds a grand-opening ceremony for the new Marathon Rotary Park.

Marathon families are encouraged to attend the festivities, which will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, speakers and refreshments, according to a news release from city spokeswoman Sara Matthis.

The Marathon Rotary Club originally elected to build the park in 2002. Twenty years later, the outdated park has undergone a major refurbishment.

The new playground, designed by Play By Design, was put together through the assistance of hundreds of local volunteers and city employees in late June, Matthis said. The intricate design features multiple slides, nearly a dozen swings (including those for toddlers and those providing handicap accessibility, climbing apparatus, towers, turrets and monkey bars. And, park-goers are greeted by an in-ground merry-go-round unlike any other in the Florida Keys.

“I am so pleased that the City of Marathon continues to provide for families and children,” said City Manager George Garrett. “The park itself is beautiful but, more importantly, perhaps, it demonstrates the city’s commitment to locals and the locals’ involvement in the community they live in.”

At the event, local residents can show their support for the new playground by purchasing fence pickets inscribed with their name or a short message. The $50 donation will help to offset the cost of the new playground, Matthis said.

The City of Marathon paid more than $500,000 for the equipment, design and installation leadership from Play By Design, a New York State-based company that specializes in community builds.

Attendees are asked to gather on the west side of the park, located between 75th and 76th streets, oceanside, for opening remarks from speakers before the ribbon-cutting ceremony.