Vandenberg Space Force Base Executes ICBM Test Launch

Photo: Getty Images

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE (CNS) - A test launch of a intercontinental ballistic missile was executed Tuesday at Vandenberg Space Force Base, military officials have announced.

The test of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III ICBM was at 12:49 a.m.

The test launch program is in place, Air Force Global Strike Command says, to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness and readiness of the weapon system.

"Tonight's success is due to the hard work and dedication of Guardians and Airmen from across Team Vandenberg whose contributions are vital to our nation's security," Col. Bryan Titus, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander, said. "These test launches demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent."

Titus authorized the launch decision.