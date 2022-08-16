Starbucks workers at a store in Anderson, South Carolina, presented a letter of demands to their store manager on 1 August in an interaction that has since racked up millions of views on TikTok.Workers at the store were the first in the south to form a union by a unanimous vote of 18-0, joining more than 200 unionised corporate-run retail stores representing thousands of workers at the coffee giant.In the video, showing what is a called a “march on the boss” action, the manager stands up from a table and nudges one of the workers as they leave toward...

