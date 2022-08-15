Read full article on original website
Polis Administration Secures $100M+ Funding to Create and Retain 11,000 Jobs through the State Small Business Credit Initiative Grant
DENVER – Today, Governor Polis, the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper, and State Treasurer Dave Young announced that the U.S. Treasury Department has awarded the State of Colorado a State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) grant. This funding could result in more than $100 million over the next 5+ years to leverage ten times that amount in private financing to help Colorado’s small businesses access the capital they need to invest in their businesses and create new jobs across the state.
Continuing to Save People Money, Gov. Polis Announces Free Tax Clinics for Coloradans
DENVER - Today, Gov. Polis announced the launch of six free tax clinics starting this Saturday, August 20, 2022 to save Coloradans money on tax preparation services. Coloradans can file taxes up to October 17, 2022 to receive their tax rebate of $750 for individuals and $1,500 for joint filers, in addition to the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit for eligible Coloradans.
Polis-Primavera Administration Announces Prescription Drug Importation Partners
Partnerships mark a significant milestone towards implementing Colorado’s Canadian Drug Importation Program. DENVER - Today, the Polis-Primavera administration and the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy & Financing (Department) announced partnerships with key supply chain partners that will help Colorado operationalize the importation of lower cost medications from Canada to save people money, while ensuring the health and safety of Coloradans. Colorado’s Canadian Importation Program, once approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is poised to save consumers and employers an average of more than 60% on prescription medications.
