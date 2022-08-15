DENVER – Today, Governor Polis, the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper, and State Treasurer Dave Young announced that the U.S. Treasury Department has awarded the State of Colorado a State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) grant. This funding could result in more than $100 million over the next 5+ years to leverage ten times that amount in private financing to help Colorado’s small businesses access the capital they need to invest in their businesses and create new jobs across the state.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO