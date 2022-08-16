ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The One Food People in Buffalo Would Choose

If you had to choose just one Buffalo food for the rest of your life, what would it be? We asked everyone in Western New York and got the top answers. Buffalo is known as the city of good neighbors. It should also be known as the city of good food. After all, it's been ranked as one of the top food cities in the world by multiple publications over the years. Rightfully so, too.
5 Buffalo Foods We Really Hate (Besides Ranch)

If there’s one thing Buffalo knows, it’s food. Buffalo really doesn’t hate much when it comes to food, we kind of love it all. We adore our beef on weck, our pierogies, our Buffalo (or on special occasions Detroit) style pizza, and duh - our chicken wings.
Super Great Gift Everyone’s Giving in Buffalo, New York

This is a really fun gift that has been trending all over Facebook the past couple of weeks. Take a look at these new Buffalo Bills wines that are on sale! The Buffalo Bills partnered with Mano Wines in order to make these limited edition bottles of wine. Now, for gifts people are giving them out...but, with a little twist.
There’s A New Trend To Fatherhood In Buffalo

You have heard of Jack & Jills, stags, and different bachelor parties, but this is a new one in Western New York, and it’s really catching on for new parents. When you are becoming a parent for the first time, there is a lot of unknown. All that you really know for sure is that it a) can be expensive and b) takes up a lot of your time, so you may not be able to do all the things that you have been doing for the last several years.
Ikea: It’s Finally Time For You To Come To Buffalo

One of the great things about living in Western New York is having access to many beautiful shops and stores native to the region. There's not much better than supporting a locally based family-owned store or local corporate retail location. Just the pure joy you can get from shopping with someone you may have gone to High School with, or an ex to your best friend's former college roommate is unmatched.
Where to Eat & Drink Near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport

You’ve been on a plane for a few hours, the snacks were mediocre, and you’ve finally grabbed your luggage from the baggage claim. Up next on the list: finding a place to eat. Whether you’re from the Western New York region or it is your first time visiting, there are plenty of food options within minutes of the Buffalo Niagara Airport. From restaurants and bars, to diners and cafes, there’s something for every craving.
Places To Catch The Best Sunsets In Buffalo

As we get closer and closer to Fall and Winter here in Western New York, this is the perfect time to see some amazing sunsets in the 716. If you want to get together with friends and family there are several places in Western New York that will give you the best views of the sun setting out West.
Most ‘Amazing’ Car Spotted in Downtown Buffalo

It's rare to see such a "rare" and "amazing" car like this anywhere, let alone in the Queen City. In downtown Buffalo, you'll see all sorts of perceived nice cars. BMWs, Audis, Mercedes, even Mazzerattis. Occasionally you'll see something truly exotic like a Ferrari or Bently which you can almost guarantee is a Buffalo Bills player.
Crazy Hail In Alden New York Caught On Tape [WATCH]

Massive rain and thunderstorms swept across Western New York yesterday and with that came some unusual weather for August. There was a good amount of hail that came along with the storms yesterday. Check out this video of the hail from the backyard of a homeowner in Alden, New York.
21 Days Until Buffalo Bills Kickoff: Washing Tables With Jerseys

With just 21 days left until kickoff, today we remember a player that left such a bad taste in our mouths that some restaurants were washing tables with his jersey. We are just 21 days away from Buffalo Bills regular season football again. Leading up to the opening game, we'll be counting down by featuring former and current players.
10 Fun Things to Do with Out of Town Visitors During the Summer in WNY

Do you have visitors coming to town, but zero plans in mind for when they get here? We get it. As locals it is easy to forget about all the fun things our region has to offer; hence the reason we at Step Out Buffalo are here to remind you! With summer weather still in full affect, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors and give your friends and family a trip they’ll remember. Check out our picks below!
Josh Allen Cereal Has a New Look This Year in WNY

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is probably the biggest celebrity in Western New York. Normally, the starting quarterback for the Bills is a celebrity around town, but it's heightened even more if the Bills are a great team because of the quarterback, which is the case for Allen. He's been...
