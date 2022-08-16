You have heard of Jack & Jills, stags, and different bachelor parties, but this is a new one in Western New York, and it’s really catching on for new parents. When you are becoming a parent for the first time, there is a lot of unknown. All that you really know for sure is that it a) can be expensive and b) takes up a lot of your time, so you may not be able to do all the things that you have been doing for the last several years.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO