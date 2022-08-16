ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

'River Dave,' Banned From New Hampshire Site, Moves to Maine

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) A hermit known as River Dave whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working...
MAINE STATE
Kansas City Mayor Sues Missouri Over Police Funding Law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas sued the state of Missouri on Wednesday over a new law that requires the city to increase funding for its police department. The lawsuit filed in Jackson County is the latest salvo in a lengthy dispute between some city leaders and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Distribution Center Coming to SC to Create Nearly 300 Jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) A pet supply company will invest $53 million to set up a distribution center in South Carolina and create nearly 300 new jobs, Gov. Henry McMaster's office said. Pet Supplies Plus, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc., announced Tuesday that it will establish the new distribution center,...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Governor: Film Company Relocating Headquarters to Las Cruces

SANTA FE. N.M. (AP) California-based 828 Productions will relocate its headquarters to Las Cruces, joining Netflix and NBCUniversal as film partners with the state, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that 828 Productions plans to invest $75 million to build a 300,000-square-foot...
LAS CRUCES, NM


