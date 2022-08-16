ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Reports In Spain: Bernardo Silva Wants Barcelona

By Dylan Mcbennett
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k0ofD_0hJCG2RS00

The Bernardo Silva to Barcelona saga is almost becoming as confusing as the Frenkie De Jong to Manchester United saga, well not quite that bad, but the conflicting reports are not going away.

Reports in Spain are not yet standing down on their beliefs about Bernardo Silva, claiming the player 100% wants his move to Barcelona.

The Bernardo Silva to Barcelona saga is almost becoming as confusing as the Frenkie De Jong to Manchester United saga, well not quite that bad, but the conflicting reports are not going away.

Journalists in Spain are adamant Bernardo wants the move.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HFGuo_0hJCG2RS00
Bernardo Silva reportedly wants Barcelona.

IMAGO / News Images

According to Alex Pintanel , Bernardo Silva wants the move to Barcelona desperately. The player is desperate for a move to Barelona, and would say, "Yes! Yes! Yes!", if an approach came in from the club.

Manchester City are yet to receive a proposal but have been informed by Barcelona to expect one. The Catalan club are currently working out their financial issues and solving the Frenkie De Jong deal, before making a move for the player.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue, but there are reports suggesting the player just bought a new house in Manchester. It will be interesting in the end to see which side was telling the truth about the saga.

There is no smoke without fire in terms of this deal though, Bernardo Silva being left on the bench may be a sign that the interest from Barcelona may be affecting him, but the reception he received on Saturday could make any player change their mind.

Will Bernardo Silva join Barcelona?

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
BBC

Transfer news: Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd's £110m bid for Felix

Manchester United have had a £110m bid rejected by Atletico Madrid for Portugal forward Joao Felix. (AS - in Spanish), external. Meanwhile, United are interested in signing forward Christian Pulisic, from Chelsea on a season-long loan. (Times - subscription required), external. Forward Antony is no longer an option for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#2022 Fifa World Cup#Imago News Images#Catalan
CBS Sports

Manchester City transfers: Acquiring Sergio Gomez shows Pep Guardiola's side can spend smart as well as big

Manchester City have remained busy in the summer transfer window, landing Spanish fullback Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht on Tuesday. After making 49 appearances for the Belgian club last season, the left back joins Pep Guardiola's team and adds instant, proven depth behind Joao Cancelo. A Spain U-21 player, he's played for Barcelona B, Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Dortmund II, Huesca and Anderlecht, but gets his big move to the Etihad in a deal worth €13 million, according to ESPN. After missing out on Marc Cucurella, with the defender joining Chelsea from Brighton, Pep Guardiola now gets another player he knows well, and it's another addition that opponents will need to be wary of.
NFL
BBC

Chelsea interest showed Ratcliffe's intent

What Jim Ratcliffe is doing is almost picking at an open wound. Manchester United fans are clearly furious about the start of the season and they don't like the Glazer family anyway. There are protests planned for Monday's game against Liverpool. That is what Ratcliffe is pushing at here: to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy