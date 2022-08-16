Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2022 Miami Hurricanes Football Schedule
The Miami Hurricanes' football schedule includes games against the Texas A&M Aggies, Clemson Tigers and Florida State Seminoles.
Teammates Praise Miami Hurricanes Freshman Kelly
First-year defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly has received raving reviews from his teammates.
WATCH: A&M boss Jimbo Fisher goes over the Aggies' first scrimmage
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher revisited his team's first scrimmage of fall camp and how he liked the continual evolution of his team as they move towards their season opener with Sam Houston on September 3, In addition, he praised the continued maturation and leadership abilities of several of his veteran players including Fadil Diggs, Max Wright, Edgerrin Cooper, and Demani Richardson. Finally, he noted that the team is getting good reps out of several offensive linemen such as Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, Aki Ogunbiyi, and Matthew Wykoff and in the process providing the program with more depth up front then they've had in some time.
WSVN-TV
FIU says football player Luke Knox, 22, has died
MIAMI (AP) — FIU football player Luke Knox, who appeared in 23 games at Mississippi before joining the Panthers and was the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died, the university said Thursday. Luke Knox died Wednesday evening, school officials said. The cause was not revealed,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange Blossom Classic return to Miami mirrors HBCU resurgence
The Orange Blossom Classic was formed out of necessity. The OBC included a cultural element that only black colleges could replicate. The post Orange Blossom Classic return to Miami mirrors HBCU resurgence appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
stateoftheu.com
2022 Miami Hurricanes Player Preview: WR Xavier Restrepo
One of the keys to a successful 2022 season for Tyler Van Dyke and the Canes’ offense is going to be having a reliable, sure-handed option to complete quick and frequent passes. This is especially true when Van Dyke’s tougher reads are covered, or on key third downs. From the trust scale, there may be no better person than his roommate, Xavier Restrepo, who just so happens to be the most experienced wideout and lead candidate for the slot role. So it is no coincidence that Van Dyke referred to Restrepo as his “security blanket.”
Two Former Hurricanes Named to California HS Football Hall of Fame
Former Canes DJ Williams and Gino Torretta Named to California HS Football HOF
miamicurated.com
Amal Miami, a Standout
I’m going to cut to the chase as they say. Amal Miami is not just one of the best restaurants in Coconut Grove, I’d say it’s the best and a destination in itself. We’re not talking about splashy decor (though for sure it’s casually elegant and attractive), but rather, wonderful food which is Lebanese with a contemporary take. Everything we had was delicious and artistically presented, plus there are over three dozen Lebanese wines to make for a complete experience. The 180 seat Amal Miami has been open for a little over two months and the word is out. It’s not easy to get a reservation.
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
Christian Slater Sells Miami Home After Only 3 Days On The Market
Christian Slater's Florida home didn't last long ... selling way above asking price after just 3 days on the market!. Real estate sources tell TMZ the "Mr. Robot" actor sold his 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom pad in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood for $4.258 million ... which was 10% above the $3.950 million asking price.
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Pérez Art Museum Miami was recently gifted a collection of drawings by Christo, and on Friday, the museum is sharing it with the public as part of the exhibition "Christo Drawings: A Gift from the Maria Bechily and Scott Hodes Collection." Christo and his wife, Jeanne-Claude, are known for their impact on the contemporary art scene, thanks to their large-scale environmental installations. In 1983, the pair surrounded several islands in Biscayne Bay with bright-pink fabric for the installation "Surrounded Islands." PAMM's recently acquired collection includes drawings from the project, among other important Christo works. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through June 11, 2023, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Tickets cost $16. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
WSVN-TV
Basketball coach arrested after attacking opposing coach and player during game in Coral Springs
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A basketball coach has been arrested after attacking another coach and a player. Cellphone video captured footage of Peterlantz Dantes attacking the coach and a player after losing a basketball game last week. It happened during the Back-to-School Jam Fest, inside the Coral Springs Gymnasium.
Miami New Times
Wagyu or Meat-Free? Miami's Coney Burger Does Both to Perfection
When local chef Pedro Lara and his wife, Vanessa, emerged from the pandemic, they never dreamed they’d soon be peddling vegan fare at Smorgasburg Miami. Today, however, they're the equal parts of the creative team behind Miami’s newest “it” burger, Coney Burger. Each Saturday, the couple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thenextmiami.com
Billionaire Who Moved His Company To Miami Says The Optimism Here Is ‘Palpable’
Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin, who recently announced he was moving himself and his company to Miami, has revealed what attracted him to the area. “The optimism about the future of the city, the state and the country is palpable” in Florida, Griffin told the Chicago Tribune. “It is so refreshing to experience that. I have no words for it.”
WSVN-TV
Semi-truck destroyed by flames in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A semi truck has been left a ruin after it caught fire. The incident happened near Northwest 36th Street and 27th Avenue, Thursday. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control. The truck sustained heavy damage to the front. Firefighters spread foam around the truck to...
Exclusive: A First Look Inside Cipriani’s Elegant New Miami Residences
Cipriani is expanding its high-profile portfolio yet again with a condominium development in Miami and we got an exclusive sneak peek at what life will look like inside. Cipriani Residences Miami marks the famed hospitality group’s first ground-up residential tower and they tapped internationally renowned firm 1508 London for the interiors. The building will offer 397 one-to-four-bedroom residences that overlook Biscayne Bay, the Brickell skyline and Coconut Grove. “The interior design of Cipriani Residences Miami demonstrates a fundamental richness that recalls the timeless elegance of four generations of the Cipriani family. 1508 London has envisioned an offering that captures both the inherent...
Click10.com
Truck carrying cellphones worth $11.5 million stolen on way to Miami
MIAMI – A multi-million dollar heist is under investigation after a trailer heading to Miami carrying expensive cellphones was stolen. “The truck stopped at a rest stop and we get notification that the complete truck is gone,” said Sal Banbahji, the Director of International Distribution for PCS Wireless.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
islandernews.com
Discover Miami's best man-made lagoon!
Key Biscayne has a wonderful stretch of beaches, which even with the present presence of Sargassum, adds to the quality of life on the island. But if you crave swinging in a different environment, say a lagoon, a short drive south to Homestead, could transport you to a calmer, and different option.
'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Shows Miami Listings & You Can Park In The Penthouse
Selling Sunset'sChristine Quinn is listing Miami properties and sharing them all over her social media account. If you know anything about the real estate mogul, you know she represents nothing but luxury. After leaving the show and the Oppenheim brokerage, Quinn opened her very own company, RealOpen, which allows people...
Miami New Times
Researchers Rescue Corals Damaged in Miami Beach Seawall Collapse
In the waters of Biscayne Bay around Star Island, colonies of resilient coral that thrive on manmade concrete structures have caught the attention of marine biologists, who believe the unique specimens could help unlock the secret to protecting coral struggling to survive in the natural ecosystem. "It's like Miami is...
CoinTelegraph
Newly built Miami residential tower becomes bridge between cryptocurrency and real estate
The cryptocurrency market is often recognized for its uncertainty; its underlying technologies represent a major disruption across industries, such as finance, gaming and supply chain. Consequently, asset prices rise and fall alongside changes in regulatory measures and new applications for the technology. Most successful investors would agree that investing is...
247Sports
45K+
Followers
362K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0