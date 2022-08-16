I’m going to cut to the chase as they say. Amal Miami is not just one of the best restaurants in Coconut Grove, I’d say it’s the best and a destination in itself. We’re not talking about splashy decor (though for sure it’s casually elegant and attractive), but rather, wonderful food which is Lebanese with a contemporary take. Everything we had was delicious and artistically presented, plus there are over three dozen Lebanese wines to make for a complete experience. The 180 seat Amal Miami has been open for a little over two months and the word is out. It’s not easy to get a reservation.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO