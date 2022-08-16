ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday

Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban

Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Campaign News

Herschel Walker campaign moments continue to go viral on social media. About a week after a commercial surfaced, highlighting the past allegations made against Walker by his ex-wife, the former NFL running back held a notable campaign event. "Women for Herschel Walker." Video from Walker's campaign stop is going viral...
FIU's Luke Knox, brother of Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox, dies at 22

MIAMI - Family, friends, fellow classmates, and teachers at Florida International University are mourning the sudden loss of linebacker Luke Knox.He was hospitalized Wednesday evening and passed away that night. He was 22 years old. "We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program. We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke's family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family and will continue to do so to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need," FIU said in a statement."You had...
NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
Anonymous Big Ten Coaches Sound Off On Iowa's Staff

Ahead of the 2022 college football season, Athlon Sports compiled a list of quotes from anonymous Big Ten coaches regarding Kirk Ferentz's Iowa Hawkeyes program. It seems the general consensus among rival coaches is that the Hawkeyes run a "vanilla" but effective offensive scheme — and they do so unapologetically..
Cam Smith's tee shot hit a fan and broke his phone. What he did next was pure class

Cam Smith had quite the week in Memphis. It started off with rumors he signed a $100 million deal with the LIV Golf Series, something he wouldn’t comment on. Then, before starting his final round at TPC Southwind, he was penalized two shots after an improper placement the day before, dropping him essentially out of contention. A Sunday even-par 70 meant a T-13 finish.
Vegas updates College Football Playoff national title odds

The college football season is fast approaching and now the odds makers in Vegas are setting lines for the year to come. Georgia and Alabama round out the top two teams coming back this season, setting up the SEC as the favorite to win what would be its 13th national championship in the last 17 ...
Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
