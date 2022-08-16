Read full article on original website
No, the University of Alabama's famous #RushTok hasn't been shut down
The sorority rush TikToks that went mega-viral last summer haven't been banned. There's a simpler reason why you're seeing fewer #BamaRush videos right now.
College Football World Reacts To Devastating Ohio State Injury News
Ohio State's offense has taken a hit before its season opener against Notre Dame. Second-year running back Evan Pryor has suffered a season-ending knee injury. According to multiple reports, Pryor suffered this knee injury on Monday. Pryor was hoping to play a role in Ryan Day's offense for the 2022...
Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday
Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
Kirk Herbstreit's son Zak, loses his black stripe at Ohio State
It’s not a time-honored tradition, but one that was brought to Ohio State by former head coach Urban Meyer. As a Buckeye newcomer earns his way by showing the abilities, work ethic, and culture of what it means to wear the scarlet and gray, he has his black stripe removed to reveal the scarlet one down the middle of the helmet.
Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban
Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
Yardbarker
Steelers' Najee Harris left Alabama 'for like two weeks' after being 'belittled' by Nick Saban
Before the Pittsburgh Steelers used a first-round pick during the 2021 NFL Draft to land running back Najee Harris, Harris became a household name featuring for the Alabama Crimson Tide and playing under head coach Nick Saban from 2017 through the 2020 college football season. Unsurprisingly, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg recently...
NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Campaign News
Herschel Walker campaign moments continue to go viral on social media. About a week after a commercial surfaced, highlighting the past allegations made against Walker by his ex-wife, the former NFL running back held a notable campaign event. "Women for Herschel Walker." Video from Walker's campaign stop is going viral...
FIU's Luke Knox, brother of Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox, dies at 22
MIAMI - Family, friends, fellow classmates, and teachers at Florida International University are mourning the sudden loss of linebacker Luke Knox.He was hospitalized Wednesday evening and passed away that night. He was 22 years old. "We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program. We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke's family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family and will continue to do so to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need," FIU said in a statement."You had...
NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos
Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
Paul Finebaum reveals team most likely to take down Alabama
Alabama football is the obvious favorite to win the national championship but Paul Finebaum has made his pick for the team most likely to get in their way. Paul Finebaum had an utterly shocking take on national championship contenders on ESPN this week!. Just kidding. The ESPN analyst actually said...
Anonymous Big Ten Coaches Sound Off On Iowa's Staff
Ahead of the 2022 college football season, Athlon Sports compiled a list of quotes from anonymous Big Ten coaches regarding Kirk Ferentz's Iowa Hawkeyes program. It seems the general consensus among rival coaches is that the Hawkeyes run a "vanilla" but effective offensive scheme — and they do so unapologetically..
Jerry Rice Says 'Still a Lot to Get Done at Mississippi Valley State University'
Mississippi Valley State's most illustrious alumnus believes the university has a lot of work to get done for the football program.
Lou Holtz Speech Is Going Viral: College Football World Reacts
With the college football season almost here, Notre Dame had legendary coach Lou Holtz visit the school this week to speak with this year's team. Holtz, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008, talked about dealing with criticism. The main message behind Holtz's speech was...
Where ESPN ranks Jim Harbaugh among other head coaches
Jim Harbaugh was hired back in 2015 in hopes to bring Michigan football back on top where it was for so long. He was tabbed as being the savior for the Wolverines’ football once the maize and blue let Brady Hoke walk after a 2014 campaign with no bowl game.
Cam Smith's tee shot hit a fan and broke his phone. What he did next was pure class
Cam Smith had quite the week in Memphis. It started off with rumors he signed a $100 million deal with the LIV Golf Series, something he wouldn’t comment on. Then, before starting his final round at TPC Southwind, he was penalized two shots after an improper placement the day before, dropping him essentially out of contention. A Sunday even-par 70 meant a T-13 finish.
Vegas updates College Football Playoff national title odds
The college football season is fast approaching and now the odds makers in Vegas are setting lines for the year to come. Georgia and Alabama round out the top two teams coming back this season, setting up the SEC as the favorite to win what would be its 13th national championship in the last 17 ...
Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit
The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Alabama five-star LB transferring to Michigan
Alabama fans likely remember several highly-rated recruits on the defensive side of the ball that didn’t pan out. Some that come to mind are Antonio Alfano, Ishmael Sopsher and Ben Davis. Another player that never got to see his full potential in his time in Tuscaloosa was Eyabi Anoma.
HBCU Legend Jerry Rice, Deion Sanders, and Hall of Famers Launch 'NFL Blitz Legends'
Jerry Rice spoke with HBCU Legends about the launch of the remastered NFL Blitz Legends arcade game system.
Paul Finebaum rips Notre Dame's No. 5 ranking in preseason AP Top 25: 'It's laughable'
When the preseason AP Top 25 dropped on Monday, Notre Dame came in at No. 5. That means the Week 1 matchup with Ohio State is a top-five matchup — but not everyone thinks the Fighting Irish should’ve been ranked that high. SEC Network host Paul Finebaum joined...
