NPR
The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
It's a favorite promise of politicians - keep manufacturing jobs and technology in America. And yet the U.S. keeps losing both to other countries. NPR's Laura Sullivan and Courtney Flatt from Public Radio's Northwest News Network investigate one story about a cutting-edge battery and how the U.S. may have lost the next big thing to China, again.
The U.S. is worried it will lose its scientific edge to China. By one new measure, it already has
A report released Tuesday says China now beats the U.S. in the quantity and quality of academic research. U.S. lawmakers passed the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act out of a fear that China was about to overtake the U.S. in scientific and technological expertise. But a recently released study suggests that, by one measure, China already has.
China surpasses the US in scientific research volume and quality, study claims
Chinese research comprised 27.2 percent of the world's top one percent of most frequently cited papers. US research made up 24.9 percent of the top one percent of most frequently referenced research studies. The report was released on the same day US President Joe Biden authorized $200 billion in research...
Advent Technologies Announces the Successful Delivery of Portable Fuel Cell Products to the Hellenic Army
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent“ or the “Company”), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, is pleased to announce the successful delivery of Advent’s portable fuel cell products to the Hellenic Army’s Z Amphibious Raider Squadron (“Z’MAK”). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005422/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Ars Technica
Europe is seriously considering a major investment in space-based solar power
Europe is seriously considering developing space-based solar power to increase its energy independence and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the leader of the European Space Agency said this week. "It will be up to Europe, ESA and its Member States to push the envelope of technology to solve one of the...
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Watch Lockheed Martin test its layered laser defense system
The firm has the technology to defend against small rockets, artillery shells and mortars, small unmanned aerial vehicles, small attack boats, and lightweight ground vehicles.
A new Australian supercomputer has already delivered a stunning supernova remnant pic
Within 24 hours of accessing the first stage of Australia’s newest supercomputing system, researchers have processed a series of radio telescope observations, including a highly detailed image of a supernova remnant. The very high data rates and the enormous data volumes from new-generation radio telescopes such as ASKAP (Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder) need highly capable software running on supercomputers. This is where the Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre comes into play, with a newly launched supercomputer called Setonix – named after Western Australia’s favourite animal, the quokka (Setonix brachyurus). ASKAP, which consists of 36 dish antennas that work together as one telescope,...
China vows to support digitalisation of 4,000-6,000 small firms by 2025
BEIJING, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China will support around 300 service platforms to help with the digital transformation of 4,000-6,000 small- and medium-sized enterprises till 2025, the country's industry and information technology ministry and finance ministry said on Wednesday.
In a first, researchers produce oxygen from magnets for space exploration
The study was conducted in a special drop tower facility that simulates microgravity conditions. The research proved magnets were effective at producing oxygen. The new method removes gas bubbles from liquids. Producing enough oxygen for astronauts in space is a complicated affair that is only set to become more difficult...
A new tool will help make vertical wind turbine farms possible
Making offshore wind turbines lighter and cheaper to construct.
The U.S. accused a Chinese MIT professor of spying. Now cleared, he’s helped discover what may be the ‘best semiconductor material ever found’
A team of researchers from MIT and other institutions say they've found the "best semiconductor material ever found," even better than the ubiquitous silicon. Sergi Reboredo—VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) A team of researchers has discovered what the Massachusetts Institute of Technology calls the “best semiconductor material...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Inflation, Interest Rates, Recession Still Overarching Themes
Surging inflation, rising interest rates and supply chain disruptions remain overarching themes in ACT Research’s latest State of the Industry report. “The prospect of a U.S. recession has grown materially since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and as of the July issue of ACT’s NA OUTLOOK report, a 2023 recession is now the base-case expectation, with freight volumes beginning to contract in Q3’22,” says Kenny Vieth, ACT Research’s president and senior analyst. “Meanwhile, supply chain disruptions remain a wild card, as the war in Ukraine continues and China announced fresh lockdowns following another surge in COVID infections.”
Net zero, Russia war driving nascent hydrogen economy
Kevin Kendall pulls up at the only green hydrogen refuelling station in Birmingham, Britain's second-biggest city, and swiftly fills his sedan with clean gas. In Birmingham, central England, it costs about £50 ($60) to fill Kendall's Toyota Mirai with the green hydrogen that is produced at a plant next to the refuelling station.
A New Material Could Be the Best Semiconductor Ever, But There’s a Catch
Researchers have found a better semiconductor than silicon, potentially allowing faster and smaller computer chips in the future. A new study, published in the Science journal last month, proved that cubic boron arsenide has significantly higher mobility to both electrons and their positively charged counterparts than silicon, the ubiquitous semiconductor used in electronics and computers.
thefastmode.com
Indonesia's Lintasarta Selects IP Infusion's Aggregation Router & Data Center Solutions
Lintasarta, Indonesia’s leading information and communications technology services company, has chosen to upgrade its legacy network with high capacity and low cost solutions from IP Infusion. With this deployment, Lintasarta has a progressive migration strategy to replace its legacy devices while remaining interoperable during the transition. IP Infusion's Aggregation...
7 Machine Learning Applications to Improve Supply Chain Resilience
Supply Chain resilience is a subject that’s been getting a great deal of attention in the light of the various global challenges that businesses are facing, such as raw materials shortages, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, geo-political and economic struggles, labor shortages, and transportation issues. It’s not surprising, therefore, that there’s a keen focus on improving and optimizing supply chain resilience as organizations seek to predict, address, and minimize the potential impact of disruptions as much as possible, keep operations running smoothly and maintain competitive advantages. Machine Learning (ML) applications can help in forecasting and mitigating organizational risks, and there are several applications relative to an organizational supply chain that are technically viable and proven to deliver value and early successes.
US announces stricter export controls on advanced chip tech
In a nutshell: The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) unveiled stricter export control on several items with commercial and military applications, including materials like gallium oxide and diamond, software used to design advanced chips, and new technology that could soon improve gas turbines. The BIS, an agency of the...
Benzinga
Keysight (KEYS) Solutions To Power Scania R&D Unit In Sweden
Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently announced that its Scienlab test systems will be deployed by Scania at its research and development (R&D) facility in Sweden as part of the latter's efforts to shift to e-mobility for commercial vehicles. The comprehensive test solutions will likely help accelerate the development and improvement of battery cells for electric vehicles for customized battery life optimization and key actionable insights.
International Business Times
Zinc-ion Batteries Can Accelerate The Transition To Renewable Energy
Lithium-ion batteries are currently the industry standard in residential energy storage but constraints in the lithium supply chain are hindering growth in this market. This has led to renewed interest in new battery technologies made with abundant and affordable raw materials. Zinc-ion batteries are a promising lithium-ion substitute, pairing the...
