The Associated Press

Advent Technologies Announces the Successful Delivery of Portable Fuel Cell Products to the Hellenic Army

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent“ or the “Company”), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, is pleased to announce the successful delivery of Advent’s portable fuel cell products to the Hellenic Army’s Z Amphibious Raider Squadron (“Z’MAK”). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005422/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
TheConversationAU

A new Australian supercomputer has already delivered a stunning supernova remnant pic

Within 24 hours of accessing the first stage of Australia’s newest supercomputing system, researchers have processed a series of radio telescope observations, including a highly detailed image of a supernova remnant. The very high data rates and the enormous data volumes from new-generation radio telescopes such as ASKAP (Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder) need highly capable software running on supercomputers. This is where the Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre comes into play, with a newly launched supercomputer called Setonix – named after Western Australia’s favourite animal, the quokka (Setonix brachyurus). ASKAP, which consists of 36 dish antennas that work together as one telescope,...
AUSTRALIA
Fortune

The U.S. accused a Chinese MIT professor of spying. Now cleared, he’s helped discover what may be the ‘best semiconductor material ever found’

A team of researchers from MIT and other institutions say they've found the "best semiconductor material ever found," even better than the ubiquitous silicon. Sergi Reboredo—VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) A team of researchers has discovered what the Massachusetts Institute of Technology calls the “best semiconductor material...
U.S. POLITICS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Inflation, Interest Rates, Recession Still Overarching Themes

Surging inflation, rising interest rates and supply chain disruptions remain overarching themes in ACT Research’s latest State of the Industry report. “The prospect of a U.S. recession has grown materially since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and as of the July issue of ACT’s NA OUTLOOK report, a 2023 recession is now the base-case expectation, with freight volumes beginning to contract in Q3’22,” says Kenny Vieth, ACT Research’s president and senior analyst. “Meanwhile, supply chain disruptions remain a wild card, as the war in Ukraine continues and China announced fresh lockdowns following another surge in COVID infections.”
BUSINESS
AFP

Net zero, Russia war driving nascent hydrogen economy

Kevin Kendall pulls up at the only green hydrogen refuelling station in Birmingham, Britain's second-biggest city, and swiftly fills his sedan with clean gas. In Birmingham, central England, it costs about £50 ($60) to fill Kendall's Toyota Mirai with the green hydrogen that is produced at a plant next to the refuelling station.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vice

A New Material Could Be the Best Semiconductor Ever, But There’s a Catch

Researchers have found a better semiconductor than silicon, potentially allowing faster and smaller computer chips in the future. A new study, published in the Science journal last month, proved that cubic boron arsenide has significantly higher mobility to both electrons and their positively charged counterparts than silicon, the ubiquitous semiconductor used in electronics and computers.
CHEMISTRY
thefastmode.com

Indonesia's Lintasarta Selects IP Infusion's Aggregation Router & Data Center Solutions

Lintasarta, Indonesia’s leading information and communications technology services company, has chosen to upgrade its legacy network with high capacity and low cost solutions from IP Infusion. With this deployment, Lintasarta has a progressive migration strategy to replace its legacy devices while remaining interoperable during the transition. IP Infusion's Aggregation...
WORLD
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

7 Machine Learning Applications to Improve Supply Chain Resilience

Supply Chain resilience is a subject that’s been getting a great deal of attention in the light of the various global challenges that businesses are facing, such as raw materials shortages, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, geo-political and economic struggles, labor shortages, and transportation issues. It’s not surprising, therefore, that there’s a keen focus on improving and optimizing supply chain resilience as organizations seek to predict, address, and minimize the potential impact of disruptions as much as possible, keep operations running smoothly and maintain competitive advantages. Machine Learning (ML) applications can help in forecasting and mitigating organizational risks, and there are several applications relative to an organizational supply chain that are technically viable and proven to deliver value and early successes.
SOFTWARE
TechSpot

US announces stricter export controls on advanced chip tech

In a nutshell: The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) unveiled stricter export control on several items with commercial and military applications, including materials like gallium oxide and diamond, software used to design advanced chips, and new technology that could soon improve gas turbines. The BIS, an agency of the...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Keysight (KEYS) Solutions To Power Scania R&D Unit In Sweden

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently announced that its Scienlab test systems will be deployed by Scania at its research and development (R&D) facility in Sweden as part of the latter's efforts to shift to e-mobility for commercial vehicles. The comprehensive test solutions will likely help accelerate the development and improvement of battery cells for electric vehicles for customized battery life optimization and key actionable insights.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Zinc-ion Batteries Can Accelerate The Transition To Renewable Energy

Lithium-ion batteries are currently the industry standard in residential energy storage but constraints in the lithium supply chain are hindering growth in this market. This has led to renewed interest in new battery technologies made with abundant and affordable raw materials. Zinc-ion batteries are a promising lithium-ion substitute, pairing the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

