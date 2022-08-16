Read full article on original website
Jon Rothstein Projects WVU's Starting Five for 2022-23 Season
Four new faces in the Mountaineers' starting lineup? It might just happen.
The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia has the best tailgates in the Big 12
Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. It will probably come as a surprise to absolutely nobody, but West Virginia has been ranked the best tailgate school in Big 12 Conference. “Bookies” recently ranked the top football gameday experiences in the Big 12 and WVU received a perfect 10 out of 10 score in tailgating.
It’s Way Past Time for Neal Brown to Name a Starting Quarterback
Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s August 18th, exactly two weeks from the Backyard Brawl, one of the most important games in recent West Virginia football history, and Neal Brown hasn’t named a starting quarterback. In fact, his four potential starters – JT Daniels, Garrett Greene, Nicco Marchiol...
New coordinator, QB give West Virginia hope for improvement
Neal Brown took himself out of the equation after West Virginia’s offense struggled last season. The fourth-year coach handed play-calling duties in January to newly hired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who was prolific in the same role at Southern Cal and North Texas and as a quarterback under Mike Leach at Texas Tech. Last season the Trojans led the Pac-12 in passing and total offense. West Virginia sure could use Harrell’s help. The Mountaineers were eighth in total offense in the Big 12 with an average of 371 yards and scored the second-fewest touchdowns. “He’s brought a different energy about him,” Brown said. “He’s confident without being arrogant. He’s extremely humble. It helps that he was a great player in this league, and I think that gets the players’ attention on your current roster but also in recruiting. He’s been able to have success with different types of players and different types of offenses.”
Virginia Tech Names WV Native Starting Quarterback
The Hokies have their QB1 for 2022.
Bulldogs Show Bite In Opening Win
BRIDGEPORT,OHIO (WTRF) – The Bridgeport Bulldogs showed a lot of bite in their season opening win over Frontier Thursday night. Tied at 14 at the half, the Bulldogs grabbed the lead in the third quarter on a touchdown pass from Colin Jackson to Lamar Kendricks on their way to an impressive 34-22 win over the […]
WVU ranked best tailgate school in Big 12
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Now that classes have started at West Virginia University, football—and the pregaming that comes with it—is the next thing on everyone’s mind. On Sept. 10, the WVU Mountaineers will have their first home game for the 2022 season against Kansas, but many fans are looking forward to more than just the […]
West Virginia to Compete in the 2023 FT. Myers Tip-Off
West Virginia joins SMU, Virginia, and Wisconsin in the Ft. Myers Tip-off
5-Star Prospect Trentyn Flowers Receives WVU Offer, Will Visit on Saturday
5-star G/F Trentyn Flowers received an offer from West Virginia on Wednesday afternoon. Flowers, a Winchester, Va. native is going to come to campus on Saturday for an unofficial visit, his AAU coach told Alex Karamanos of The Circuit. Flowers is ranked No. 8 in the country by 247 Sports...
This is West Virginia’s favorite drinking game, according to Google
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — As West Virginia University, commonly known as one of the top party schools in the country, begins the fall semester, a study has revealed the drinking game that West Virginians prefer the most. According to Google search data compiled by Solitaire Bliss, of the 13 options that were included, West Virginia’s […]
Harrison Man Killed in WV Coal Mining Accident
TRIDELPHIA, West Virginia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Harrison County man is dead in a coal mining accident in West Virginia. 38-year-old William Richards of Cadiz was killed by equipment running along a rail line in an underground shaft in a mine near Wheeling. He’s the third person...
Man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine, officials said.William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.Tunnel Ridge general manager Eric Anderson said the accident involved two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment, The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register reported. Richards was brought to the surface and was pronounced dead.It marked the third fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year and the seventh nationwide, according to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.Tunnel Ridge is owned by Alliance Resource Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Unique places to eat near Clarksburg, according to Yelp
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Clarksburg is full of good food, especially authentic Italian food, but if you’re looking for something a little more unique, these are the best options, according to Yelp. Taqueria Lou Lou Yelp’s top Clarksburg area restaurant is a Mexican-Spanish experience in Clarksburg. It also boasts one of the best—and largest—margaritas in […]
West Virginia Suffers Another Coal Mining Death
According to MetroNews, a coal miner died after suffering injuries in an Ohio County mine Wednesday. A statement from officials at Tunnel Ridge mine said the worker suffered fatal injuries at around 10 a.m. Wednesday in an accident involving two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment. The miner was brought to...
Lewis County Fair will continue without carnival
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Lewis County Fair’s carnival has been canceled this year due to a staff shortage. Fair members are working to fill the grounds and schedule additional activities. The fair will still be on Sept. 22, 23 and 24 at WVU Jackson’s Mill Air Strip. Officials said they never thought about […]
Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A new medical marijuana dispensary opened its doors on Emily Drive in Clarksburg for the first time Friday. Zen Leaf Clarksburg, located at 254 Emily Drive, is the fourth Zen Leaf location in West Virginia. The other three are in Morgantown, Westover and Wheeling. The location...
WVU Medicine warns of scam calls
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine received a report that a patient received a scam call from someone saying he worked for WVU Medicine. According to a post on Twitter, the patient’s phone number was displayed on the caller ID. Officials said the caller asked the patient to verify...
Wheeling Police arrest 34 Ohio and West Virginia residents in special operations
The Wheeling Police Department released a final report in two separate multi-week special operations in the South Wheeling area which led to 34 people being arrested or cited for criminal activity. The two efforts – ‘Operation Southern Exposure’ and ‘Operation Back to Basics’ took place in May and July after Wheeling Police collected and reviewed […]
Neighbors say NCWV airport left their lake muddy
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Not to muddy the achievement of the “Move that Mountain Project”, but it may have had some unintended consequences. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Although the Move that Mountain Project has been a success, some locals aren’t so happy to find out...
West Virginia man killed in fiery crash
WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 71-year-old man from Bridgeport was killed in the fiery crash on I-79 South in Marion County on Tuesday. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 132.5. In a press release Wednesday morning, West Virginia State Police Deputy Chief of Staff Robert Maddy said Larry Lee Atha […]
