Travel + Leisure

The Best RV Accessories for Your Next Adventure on the Road

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Whether you’re taking a cross-country road trip or tackling long term RV living, the right camper accessories that work with your lifestyle are crucial. Practical bigger buys like bike racks and portable grills are imperative, but you’ll also need to consider daily items like coffee makers and heated blankets (we love the Serta Microfleece Heated Throw Blanket) that don’t take up too much space in your RV and personalize your portable home.
International Business Times

Best Electric Scooter For Adults 2022: SmooSat SA3

For many commuters, it's that last mile that determines whether you make it on time for work or you clock in late – and if you arrive a sweaty mess or in style. Herein lies the beauty of the SmooSat SA3, one of the best electric scooters for adults and teens in 2022.
insideevs.com

Evil Bikes' Epocalypse E-MTB Is Ready To Take On The Most Difficult Trails

Electric mountain bikes have become more capable than ever before, and have unlocked numerous possibilities for adernaline-addicted riders. One of the newest entrants into the massively popular eMTB segment comes from Seattle-based company Evil Bikes. It's called the Epocalypse, and judging from its specs, it wants to end the world for all other electric bikes it goes up against on the trail.
US News and World Report

The 11 Best Camping Tents of 2022, According to Reviews

Perhaps the most important piece of camping gear is your tent – after all, camping without the proper shelter can ruin the entire trip. Many factors come into play when choosing your camping tent, ranging from the time of year you plan on using it to the style, size and more. No matter what you're going to use your tent for – whether you want to camp at a national park, on the beach or anywhere else – there is an ideal option out there for you.
RideApart

Life With UBCO 2x2 ADV Conclusion: Get You A Bike That Can Do Both

It’s hard to feel indifferent about a bike after you’ve lived with it for a little while, and gotten to know its strengths, quirks, and faults up close. Still, everything comes to an end at some point—and loaner bikes have to return from whence they came. So, after spending a few weeks with the UBCO 2x2 ADV, what are my lasting impressions?
