ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Hero Pay applicant denial emails to be sent out Tuesday

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NbOqq_0hJCBtWJ00

When will people find out if they earned Hero Pay? 02:49

MINNEAPOLIS -- More than a million Minnesotans are waiting to see if they will get hundreds of dollars from the state. Applicants for Hero Pay should soon receive an answer.

On Tuesday, the state is expected to send an email out to let applicants know if they were denied. It will be sent to the email address used in the application.

Hero pay is part of the Frontline Worker Pay program meant to compensate people for working during the pandemic.

Nearly 1.2 million people applied. The application window closed on July 22.

According to the state, there were 214,209 applications denied, which is nearly 18% of applications submitted. The five reasons for denial were employment eligibility, unemployment insurance benefit threshold, adjusted gross income threshold, identity verification, and duplicate application.

RELATED : When will people find out if they earned Hero Pay?

The state allocated $500 million for the program to be divided equally among those approved.

The state's initial estimate was that 667,000 people were eligible for Hero Pay, meaning they would get $750 a person. If everyone who applied was eligible, it would drop to about $416. The dollar amount won't be known until the appeals process is finished.

If your application is denied, you'll have 15 days to appeal. Those eligible for Hero Pay will get the money in the fall between September and October. It will be either a direct deposit or a prepaid debit card.

To learn more about the process click here .

To see frequently answered questions about the appeals process click here.

Comments / 1

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

18% of Minnesotans who applied for "Hero Pay" checks will not receive them

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Roughly 18% of people who applied won't be getting a hero pay check from the state of Minnesota. Minnesota's Department of Labor yesterday denied nearly 215 thousand applications for checks for people who worked during the worst of the coronavirus. The state says most of the rejected requests were because people didn't fill-out the forms properly, but people were also told 'No' because they maxed-out their unemployment benefits or simply didn't qualify.
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Minnesota’s Hero Pay Bonuses Shrink Due To Popularity

ST. PAUL — The number of Minnesotans in line for a frontline worker bonus this fall will be much larger than state officials originally expected, even after issuing denials to more than 214,000 people on Tuesday. Nearly 1.2 million people applied this summer, meaning the state has deemed nearly...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesotans Targeted In New Amazon Phone Scam

Another day, another scam to be aware of. Scams range from telephone scams to voicemail scams to just about any other type of scam you can even imagine. There was another Amazon scam recently that had people taking notice. In March, there was a phone scam going around both Minnesota and Wisconsin. The scammers call people on the phone and claim that a large purchase was made on their Amazon account.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Business
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis approves 12 weeks of paid parental leave for city employees

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council passed a resolution that quadruples paid parental leave time for city employees. Parental leave policy will be amended from three weeks to 12 weeks for eligible employees for the birth or placement for adoption of a child, according to a press release. The City says this change in policy is part of commitment to provide flexible, competitive benefits that are "responsive to the needs of employees."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Union sues Becker school district over "gag order" communications policy

MINNEAPOLIS -- Union educators in central Minnesota are suing a school district over a new communications plan they say bars staff from saying anything that isn't positive about the district to someone who isn't employed by it. In a news release Thursday, Education Minnesota said that its affiliate in the Becker Public School District filed a lawsuit in Sherburne County District Court, asking that the new communications plan approved by the school board on May 2 not be enforced. The lawsuit claims that the new communications plan violates free speech provisions in the state constitution and other laws. The new plan...
BECKER, MN
Daily Mail

'It's repugnant': Minneapolis school district is slammed by former Republican candidate for governor who says the policy to oust white teachers over black harks back to the discrimination of the 50s and 60s

A former candidate for Minnesota governor compared the deal between the Minneapolis public schools and teachers union - which promotes laying off white teachers ahead of those of color - to racist Jim Crow-era laws. Former Republican candidate Kendall Qualls called the deal 'repugnant' on Fox and Friends this morning,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesotans#The Frontline Worker#Heropay#Mariellemohs
Daily Telegram

Minnesota's top mobsters: When organized crime ruled the state

In the midst of the Northern pines and quaint Scandinavian communities of the early 1930s, a sinister underbelly of organized crime was brewing in Minnesota. While St. Paul was considered a crook’s haven for mobsters to lay low, the infamous Al Capone was known to wander up North for rest and respite.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin County security officers recognized for going above and beyond

MINNEAPOLIS -- To keep Hennepin County buildings safe, 53 security officers are on patrol at any given time. They don't carry guns but they work to de-escalate situations and in a number of situations, they've helped save lives."When you see a person in uniform, a lot of times you think of enforcement. And what we really drive for is customer service," said Luda Trandafilava, senior administrative manager.From helping somebody with directions to crisis intervention, Hennepin County security officers all have the same uniform, but wear many hats. And their efforts are now getting recognized with ribbons."When it's a white ribbon it...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
MinnPost

Verdict is in already in almost all judge contests in Minnesota

The Nov. 8 ballots in Minnesota will be crowded with candidates for governor, attorney general, Congress, the Legislature and county offices. One thing they won’t have in nearly the entire state: a contested race for judge. There are two Supreme Court seats on the ballot, 10 for the Court of Appeals and 94 for District Court. In only one race — a District Court race in Shakopee — is there more than a single choice for voters.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
MinnPost

‘Hero pay’ appeals to stretch into September

At KSTP-TV Tom Hauser says, “The number of people who applied for Frontline Worker Pay far exceeded the state’s initial estimate of 667,000, but the $500 million pot of money to be divided stays the same. That means bonus payments once projected at about $750 will now likely end up around $500. We won’t know the final number until early September after all appeals are considered from workers who had applications rejected this week. Nearly 1.2 million people applied for the bonuses, but 214,000 of those were rejected. … The 214,000 rejections were based on criteria set by the Minnesota Legislature. They were rejected for one or more of the following reasons: 55,000 collected too much unemployment pay; 55,000 couldn’t have their employment verified; 43,000 earned too much money; 95,000 couldn’t have their identity verified and 47,000 submitted duplicate applications.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Cedric Alexander pushes back on Minneapolis critics, urges residents to ‘Stay in the fight’

Minneapolis public safety commissioner on drones, tech and why residents should 'stay in the fight'. In these two clips from a public safety meeting held in Minneapolis's Ward 11 on Tuesday night, the city's new Public Saftey Commissioner Cedric Alexander explains why he thinks police need to utilize emerging technologies like drones and facial recognition, and he urges residents to "stay in the fight" to make the city safer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Still have "Hero Pay" questions? Here's what you need to know

MINNEAPOLIS -- "Hero Pay" is part of the Frontline Worker Pay program meant to compensate people for working during the pandemic. Another big date for the application process arrives Thursday. Still have questions? Here's what you need to know.First off, the application period closed on July 22. Nearly 1.2 million people applied.According to the state, there were 214,209 applications denied, which is nearly 18% of applications submitted. The five reasons for denial were employment eligibility, unemployment insurance benefit threshold, adjusted gross income threshold, identity verification, and duplicate application. RELATED: Hero Pay applicant denial emails sent out TuesdayIdentity verification was the No....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KELOLAND TV

Minnesota nurses authorize strike against 7 health systems

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against seven health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, union officials say. The vote Monday gave nurse negotiators the ability to call a strike, with a 10-day notice to employers. The union represents...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Good Question: How do they test wastewater for diseases?

MINNEAPOLIS -- This week, researchers at the University of Minnesota will begin testing metro wastewater for monkeypox. It's an extension of a partnership with the Metropolitan Wastewater Treatment Plant to conduct surveillance for COVID-19 levels in the metro area.So, how is our wastewater tested? Good Question."We've had a tremendous paradigm shift in the wastewater treatment community," said Metro Plant Principal Research Scientist Steve Balogh. "There's no going back."Balogh has worked at the Metro Plant for over 30 years. It's only in the last two-and-a-half of those years that he – or anyone -- has run the wastewater surveillance program to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin Co. Attorney candidates speak on prosecution philosophy, law enforcement's future

MINNEAPOLIS -- For the past 30 years, there have only been two Hennepin County Attorneys -- Amy Klobuchar and Mike Freeman. In five months, a new person will be in charge.The recent primary cut the field down to former Hennepin County Chief Public Defender Mary Moriarty and former Hennepin County District Court Judge Martha Holton Dimick.Because of its professional and college sports arenas, concert sites and theaters, violent crime in Hennepin County is a statewide concern. Moriarty says the system need reform."When I talk about reform, it's about effective public safety," Moriarty said.Last year, Moriarty won a $300,000 settlement from...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
73K+
Followers
23K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy