Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdrb.com
Lawsuit claims Thorntons, security company were negligent in fatal gas station shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a man who was killed at a Thorntons in downtown Louisville is suing the gas station chain and company that provides security at that location. David K. Dickson, 36, died in a shooting at the gas station on South 1st Street and West...
wdrb.com
3rd suspect charged in murder of Chicago man found dead in Radcliff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police charged a third suspect with murder more than a year after a Chicago man was found dead in Radcliff, Kentucky. According to online records, 21-year-old Jordon Williams of Fort Knox, Kentucky, was booked Wednesday into the Hardin County Detention Center in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Quincy K. Ukaigwe.
Wave 3
LMPD: Pursuit suspect flees scene after crashing car in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Louisville Metro Police are searching for a wanted individual who fled the scene of a crash following a vehicle pursuit on Thursday afternoon. Around 4 p.m., officers spotted the individual in the 3700 block of Oboe Drive, near Cane Run Road, according to LMPD...
WLKY.com
Man wanted by FBI flees police carrying little boy, gets arrested in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says they have a man wanted by the FBI in custody after a pursuit on 264 Thursday. LMPD said they were assisting the FBI with a wanted subject and when they boxed the man's vehicle in, he struck three officers' cars and several civilian cars. They also said he scraped the safety arm on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Louisville police investigating after teen shot in Smoketown neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the city's Smoketown neighborhood. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for LMPD, said officers with the department's Fourth Division were called to the reported shooting just after 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Jacob Street, which is near South Jackson Street.
wdrb.com
Man fatally shot in Portland neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday evening. The report of a shooting came in shortly before 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Main Street, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson officer Beth Ruoff said. That's near North 26th and Pirtle streets.
LMPD: Woman killed, man critically injured following crash in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a serious crash near Shively early Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Central Avenue and 7th Street Road around 1:30 a.m. According to police, the man's car was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Central Avenue.
Wave 3
Mail carrier robberies under investigation after two robbed within two weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two mail carriers being robbed within a two-week time frame around Louisville. No one has been arrested so far. Mail carrier robberies are becoming a growing problem across the country. During the pandemic, mail theft surged. Online marketplaces now routinely sell stolen checks and stolen postal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man arrested on charges he scammed woman for home improvement project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man was charged with theft, accused of scamming a woman for a home improvement project. Louisville Metro Police officers arrested Kyron Anderson for theft by deception of $10,000 or more. Police said he operates K Construction and failed to complete work at a woman's Louisville home.
WLKY.com
Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash on Central Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person is dead and another was hospitalized after a crash on Central Avenue early Wednesday morning, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD Fourth Division officers said they responded to the crash shortly before 1:30 a.m. where Central Avenue meets Seventh Street Road. That is where the boundaries of Taylor-Berry and the city of Shively meet.
wdrb.com
Grand jury chooses not to indict father arrested in Big Four Bridge shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury decided not to indict a Louisville man who was accused of opening fire at the Big Four Bridge in June, based on an argument that it was an act of self-defense. The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office in Jefferson County said the grand jury opted...
wdrb.com
1 killed, 1 suffering 'life-threatening injuries' after crash in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car crash in the Taylor Berry neighborhood late Tuesday night killed one female and left a male with "life-threatening" injuries, Louisville Metro Police said Wednesday. Police believe a vehicle with two people inside was "traveling westbound on Central Avenue at a high rate of speed"...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two postal workers robbed in two weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD officers arrested a man Monday in relation to the robbery of two postal workers in a two week period. Clarence Still is facing multiple charges including receiving stolen property. According to an arrest citation, he had several items of mail from southwest Louisville, including checks...
Wave 3
LMPD: Investigation underway after man found shot in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Monday morning. Just before 9 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 800 block of West Florence Avenue on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. When...
Wave 3
Single car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A single vehicle accident overnight in the Taylor Berry neighborhood claimed the life of a woman and left a man with very serious injuries. The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Central Avenue at 7th Street Road. According to Louisville Metro police, the car with...
k105.com
Man wanted for burglary, arson flees Meade Co. deputies into Breck Co. Suspect captured by K-9 officer.
A Meade County man wanted on burglary and arson charges has been arrested after fleeing police into Breckinridge County where he was captured by a K-9 officer after his vehicle became disabled in a creek. The pursuit of 28-year-old Cory W. Vatter, of Payneville, began Wednesday morning at approximately 7:45...
wdrb.com
Louisville police arrest man found with stolen mail, including checks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for having stolen mail, including checks, that didn't belong to him. Clarence Still, 40, was arrested for the crime on Monday. He's charged with receiving stolen property, having a gun as a convicted felon and for possession of crystal meth.
wvih.com
Grand Jury Indicts Woman After Deadly Crash
A Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisville woman on multiple charges, including murder, in connection with a deadly crash on Eastern Parkway late last Fall. Melissa Lauren Ybarra, 48, was indicted August 10. In addition to murder, she is charged with one count of assault, four counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of operating a vehicle under the influence and one count of speeding.
wdrb.com
Louisville shop fixing bikes in honor of cyclist injured in hit-and-run
Nathan Green worked at Falls City Community BikeWorks, but now he's in rehab. He was hit on Poplar Level Road back in June while riding home on his bike. The driver didn't stop, leaving Green bleeding with major injuries.
Wave 3
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in east Louisville on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a two-vehicle accident, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Early...
Comments / 3