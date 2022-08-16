ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

3rd suspect charged in murder of Chicago man found dead in Radcliff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police charged a third suspect with murder more than a year after a Chicago man was found dead in Radcliff, Kentucky. According to online records, 21-year-old Jordon Williams of Fort Knox, Kentucky, was booked Wednesday into the Hardin County Detention Center in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Quincy K. Ukaigwe.
WLKY.com

Man wanted by FBI flees police carrying little boy, gets arrested in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says they have a man wanted by the FBI in custody after a pursuit on 264 Thursday. LMPD said they were assisting the FBI with a wanted subject and when they boxed the man's vehicle in, he struck three officers' cars and several civilian cars. They also said he scraped the safety arm on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus.
wdrb.com

Louisville police investigating after teen shot in Smoketown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the city's Smoketown neighborhood. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for LMPD, said officers with the department's Fourth Division were called to the reported shooting just after 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Jacob Street, which is near South Jackson Street.
wdrb.com

Man fatally shot in Portland neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday evening. The report of a shooting came in shortly before 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Main Street, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson officer Beth Ruoff said. That's near North 26th and Pirtle streets.
WHAS11

LMPD: Woman killed, man critically injured following crash in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a serious crash near Shively early Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Central Avenue and 7th Street Road around 1:30 a.m. According to police, the man's car was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Central Avenue.
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana man arrested on charges he scammed woman for home improvement project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man was charged with theft, accused of scamming a woman for a home improvement project. Louisville Metro Police officers arrested Kyron Anderson for theft by deception of $10,000 or more. Police said he operates K Construction and failed to complete work at a woman's Louisville home.
WLKY.com

Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash on Central Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person is dead and another was hospitalized after a crash on Central Avenue early Wednesday morning, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD Fourth Division officers said they responded to the crash shortly before 1:30 a.m. where Central Avenue meets Seventh Street Road. That is where the boundaries of Taylor-Berry and the city of Shively meet.
WHAS11

Two postal workers robbed in two weeks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD officers arrested a man Monday in relation to the robbery of two postal workers in a two week period. Clarence Still is facing multiple charges including receiving stolen property. According to an arrest citation, he had several items of mail from southwest Louisville, including checks...
Wave 3

Single car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A single vehicle accident overnight in the Taylor Berry neighborhood claimed the life of a woman and left a man with very serious injuries. The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Central Avenue at 7th Street Road. According to Louisville Metro police, the car with...
wdrb.com

Louisville police arrest man found with stolen mail, including checks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for having stolen mail, including checks, that didn't belong to him. Clarence Still, 40, was arrested for the crime on Monday. He's charged with receiving stolen property, having a gun as a convicted felon and for possession of crystal meth.
wvih.com

Grand Jury Indicts Woman After Deadly Crash

A Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisville woman on multiple charges, including murder, in connection with a deadly crash on Eastern Parkway late last Fall. Melissa Lauren Ybarra, 48, was indicted August 10. In addition to murder, she is charged with one count of assault, four counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of operating a vehicle under the influence and one count of speeding.
Wave 3

LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in east Louisville on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a two-vehicle accident, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Early...
