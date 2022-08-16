Read full article on original website
Cash Ball lottery ticket worth $225,000 sold in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $225,000 Cash Ball ticket from Wednesday night's drawing was sold in south Louisville. In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said the ticket matched all four numbers and the Cash Ball to win the game's top prize. The winning numbers from the Wednesday, August 17th drawing were: 4 – 12 – 18 – 26 Cash Ball 7.
10 THINGS YOU MUST DO AT THE 2022 KENTUCKY STATE FAIR
Look! One of my favorite things about the Kentucky State Fair is the endless array of farm animals on display. My first stop, every single time I go to the fair, is the rabbit judging. I grew up in a family that raised rabbits, so we always had about thirty...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at the Purple Pearl
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at the Purple Pearl. The med spa is located in New Albany. It's offering a special on Botox starting at 9 a.m. Thursday. You can get a $500 certificate for $250. Click here to get yours. The Purple Pearl offers an...
wdrb.com
Jellyfish found in pond at Shawnee Park in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Freshwater jellyfish were spotted in a pond at Shawnee Park in west Louisville. The jellyfish have "stinging cells" on their tentacles used for feeding. Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said the jellyfish aren't dangerous to humans, but they should be left alone. Park officials said the jellyfish...
wdrb.com
'The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!' featuring Bow Bow, Keri Hilson, others coming to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hip-hop and R&B reunion is on its way to Louisville. "The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!" is making a stop at the KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 16. Headliners include Bow Wow, Mario and Keri Hilson, with performances by the Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, Dem Franchize Boys and others.
Guide to the 2022 Kentucky State Fair: Tickets, hours, attractions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brace yourself for fried foods, carnival rides and live music! The Kentucky State Fair returns to Louisville this August. Here's everything you need to know. Tickets. Advanced admission tickets are available online for $10, advanced tickets come with parking. However, you can also pay for a...
wdrb.com
Clarksville art installation celebrating women of WWII to be unveiled in September
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Town of Clarksville will soon unveil an art installation celebrating the important role women played during World War II. The "Rosie the Riveter" Art Installation will be unveiled Sept. 16 at Ashland Park by the Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission (HPC). The commission said last year...
WLKY.com
New garden shop opens in Jeffersontown's historic Gaslight District
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new garden shop is now open in Jeffersontown. Above The Dirt is on Taylorsville Road in the historic Gaslight District. The shop features plants of all varieties for indoor, outdoor and landscaping. Owner Paula Henson said the shop is for plant lovers and hobbyists who...
leoweekly.com
Barn 8 Delivers Culinary Treats In A Delightful Farm Setting
If you haven’t made your way out to Barn 8 Restaurant at Hermitage Farm in Goshen, take my advice: You ought to give it a try soon. You’ll be glad you did. Walk in the front door of the black, red-trimmed former horse barn on U.S. 42, and one of the first things you see will be a small painting of local art enthusiast and 21c hotel founder Steve Wilson, showing a big smile and his trademark red glasses.
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: In 1997, record-breaking stand-up coaster opens at Kentucky Kingdom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Remember the days of "Chang" at Kentucky Kingdom?. When the massive, yellow, stand-up roller coaster opened in Louisville in 1997, it broke world records. It was the tallest, longest, fastest, most inverted rollercoaster in the game. It went more than 60 miles an hour. It's no...
wdrb.com
9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit will be on display at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new exhibit at the Kentucky State Fair this year hopes to ensure that all generations never forget 9/11. Tunnel to Towers Foundation's 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit was escorted by a motorcade into Louisville on Tuesday. The 53-foot trailer features artifacts from the rubble of...
wdrb.com
Olympic pool at Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center temporarily closed for maintenance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular swimming pool in Louisville's Crescent Hill neighborhood is temporarily shut down for repairs. According to a news release, the Olympic Pool inside the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center at 201 Reservoir Ave. was closed Wednesday while staff awaits the arrival of a required replacement part.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Humane Society urges adoptions to help animals affected by eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When a natural disaster happens, it’s not just people who get displaced, pets do, too. So when the floods hit eastern Kentucky at the end of July, the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) went down to help clear animal shelters. However, they weren’t picking up animals...
WHAS 11
20th WorldFest comes to Louisville Labor Day Weekend
There will be over 70 acts performing on three different stages. Also, 60 immigrants will become naturalized citizens during a ceremony at The Ali Center.
WLKY.com
Life-size dinosaur placed back atop downtown Louisville building after 14 years in storage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you look up to the roofs of downtown Louisville and see a dinosaur perched, your eyes are not deceiving you. Watch video of the dinosaur being lowered in the player below. A life-size triceratops that used to be on top of the Kentucky Science Center's...
styleblueprint.com
A Look Inside the Bellwether Hotel
In the early 1900s, the buildings on the corner of Bardstown Road and Rosewood Avenue were The Highlands Police Station and BellSouth Switching Station, respectively. Fast forward to the 2020s, when husband-and-wife teams Ben Botkins and Sarah Mattingly and Sean and Annie O’Leary decided to take over the historic structures, breathing new life into the buildings and neighborhood. The team combined the two buildings to create The Bellwether, a one-of-a-kind boutique hotel that boasts modern amenities alongside 1920s art-deco design.
wdrb.com
Kelly Ripa stopping in Louisville for national book tour this October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A famous actress and television personality is stopping in Louisville to speak about the release of her new book. The Kentucky Performing Arts is hosting Kelly Ripa for her national book tour at The Kentucky Center on Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. Kelly Ripa: Live Wire includes a signed copy of Ripa's book, "Live Wire," which was released this year.
theprp.com
Left To Suffer, The Last Ten Seconds Of Life, Etc. Among Latest Wave Of Bands To Exit The ‘Kentucky Irate Fest’
It’s certainly been a rocky week for the inaugural ‘Kentucky Irate Fest‘. Amid disputes over the apparent buy-on practices and ticket selling expectations being put upon local bands, and even an apparent job threat from one of the co-founders, a mass exodus of artists have departed the festival.
