Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Kentuckian wins $225,000 in Cash Ball lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville, check your Cash Ball tickets!. One lucky ticket sold in the River City matched all four winning numbers and the Cash Ball to win the game's top prize of $225,000. According to Kentucky Lottery officials, the Cash Ball ticket for Wednesday night's drawing was purchased...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Winning Cash Ball ticket with $225K prize sold in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another winning lottery ticket has been sold in Louisvlle. According to the Kentucky Lottery, someone bought a Cash Ball ticket in Louisville and matched all four numbers, and the Cash Ball, to win the top prize. That prize is $225,000. The winning numbers from the Wednesday,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Cash Ball lottery ticket worth $225,000 sold in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $225,000 Cash Ball ticket from Wednesday night's drawing was sold in south Louisville. In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said the ticket matched all four numbers and the Cash Ball to win the game's top prize. The winning numbers from the Wednesday, August 17th drawing were: 4 – 12 – 18 – 26 Cash Ball 7.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

10 THINGS YOU MUST DO AT THE 2022 KENTUCKY STATE FAIR

Look! One of my favorite things about the Kentucky State Fair is the endless array of farm animals on display. My first stop, every single time I go to the fair, is the rabbit judging. I grew up in a family that raised rabbits, so we always had about thirty...
KENTUCKY STATE
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at the Purple Pearl

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at the Purple Pearl. The med spa is located in New Albany. It's offering a special on Botox starting at 9 a.m. Thursday. You can get a $500 certificate for $250. Click here to get yours. The Purple Pearl offers an...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Jellyfish found in pond at Shawnee Park in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Freshwater jellyfish were spotted in a pond at Shawnee Park in west Louisville. The jellyfish have "stinging cells" on their tentacles used for feeding. Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said the jellyfish aren't dangerous to humans, but they should be left alone. Park officials said the jellyfish...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Guide to the 2022 Kentucky State Fair: Tickets, hours, attractions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brace yourself for fried foods, carnival rides and live music! The Kentucky State Fair returns to Louisville this August. Here's everything you need to know. Tickets. Advanced admission tickets are available online for $10, advanced tickets come with parking. However, you can also pay for a...
leoweekly.com

Barn 8 Delivers Culinary Treats In A Delightful Farm Setting

If you haven’t made your way out to Barn 8 Restaurant at Hermitage Farm in Goshen, take my advice: You ought to give it a try soon. You’ll be glad you did. Walk in the front door of the black, red-trimmed former horse barn on U.S. 42, and one of the first things you see will be a small painting of local art enthusiast and 21c hotel founder Steve Wilson, showing a big smile and his trademark red glasses.
GOSHEN, KY
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
wdrb.com

9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit will be on display at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new exhibit at the Kentucky State Fair this year hopes to ensure that all generations never forget 9/11. Tunnel to Towers Foundation's 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit was escorted by a motorcade into Louisville on Tuesday. The 53-foot trailer features artifacts from the rubble of...
styleblueprint.com

A Look Inside the Bellwether Hotel

In the early 1900s, the buildings on the corner of Bardstown Road and Rosewood Avenue were The Highlands Police Station and BellSouth Switching Station, respectively. Fast forward to the 2020s, when husband-and-wife teams Ben Botkins and Sarah Mattingly and Sean and Annie O’Leary decided to take over the historic structures, breathing new life into the buildings and neighborhood. The team combined the two buildings to create The Bellwether, a one-of-a-kind boutique hotel that boasts modern amenities alongside 1920s art-deco design.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kelly Ripa stopping in Louisville for national book tour this October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A famous actress and television personality is stopping in Louisville to speak about the release of her new book. The Kentucky Performing Arts is hosting Kelly Ripa for her national book tour at The Kentucky Center on Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. Kelly Ripa: Live Wire includes a signed copy of Ripa's book, "Live Wire," which was released this year.
LOUISVILLE, KY

