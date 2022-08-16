WAXAHACHIE, TEXAS — Kalterra Capital Partners will develop The Fitzgerald, a 184-unit multifamily project in Waxahachie, a southern suburb of Dallas. The seven-acre complex will be situated directly to Park Place Apartments, Kalterra’s 213-unit development that sold to North Carolina-based Rowan Properties last May. Rowan Properties also purchased The Fitzgerald during the preconstruction phase but retained Kalterra to complete the development. Kalterra expects to deliver The Fitzgerald in the second quarter of 2023.

WAXAHACHIE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO