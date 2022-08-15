The Pima Community College baseball program added some big names to its coaching staff for the 2022-23 season. Former MLB and World Series Champion Brian Anderson, Tucson baseball coaching legend Oscar Romero and former Pima and Tucson Magnet High School standout Alex Kelch were added to Pima baseball staff as they join head coach Ken Jacome, associate head coach Jason Jacome and fellow assistants Gil De La Vara and Keith Francis.

