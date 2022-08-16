If a new rug is on your shopping list, then this is a product drop you don’t want to miss. Further expanding the reach of their incredibly varied selections, Ruggable has launched a collection of faux hide rugs that includes 10 indoor styles and four patterns: zebra, cheetah, cowhide, and tiger. Starting at $149, the styles are available as standard rectangular rugs from 2.5’ x 7’ runners to 6’ x 9’ area rugs — or you can get as “authentic” as possible with the brand’s new Hide shape in 4.5’ x 6’. According to Ruggable, their faux hide rugs complement any home aesthetic by embracing natural patterns and organic elements., mimicking the real hide look with cushioned, medium-pile polyester and polyurethane. They also tackle the typical disadvantages of genuine hide rugs, providing the soft premium texture without the guilt. Like other Ruggable styles, the faux hide collection is durable, stain- and shed-resistant, non-slip, and machine-washable. Bonus: Once you spend $99, the shipping is free. Take a look at the new designs below, and shop the full collection here.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO