Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Pembroke Voters Pass Ballot to Design & Construct New Community CenterDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
Family-Friendly Canine Social Hosted at Local Brewery Promises Food Trucks, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Related
NHPR
TV ads from a PAC causes a stir in Massachusetts' lieutenant governor's race
A political action committee, or PAC, called Leadership for Mass. this week began running television ads in support of Salem mayor Kim Driscoll. The Boston Globe first reported the group is backed in part by a real estate investor who has donated to prominent national-level Republicans. State Sen. Eric Lesser,...
wgbh.org
Mayor Wu: Boston has become a target for white supremacists and right-wing extremists
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said targeted harassment of Boston Children's Hospital for their transgender health unit "unfortunately isn't surprising in today's political environment," and said Boston in general has become a target for right-wing extremist hate. "Boston has become a little bit of a target in terms of culture wars...
What 3 Democrats running for lieutenant governor said about the MBTA, licenses for undocumented immigrants, and bringing back happy hour
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, state Sen. Eric Lesser, and state Rep. Tami Gouveia met on the debate stage Tuesday. The Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor on Tuesday offered up how they would change up the MBTA as the agency faces a safety probe from Federal regulators. Primary contenders Salem Mayor...
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll is getting a boost in her lieutenant governor’s bid with a television ad backed by a new Super PAC
A super PAC funded by billionaires is making its first foray into the lieutenant governor’s race with a new 30-second advertisement in support of Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll that describes her as delivering “real progress.”. The television advertisement, expected to start running Wednesday, was paid for by the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBUR
State education officials raise MCAS standards, but critics voice concerns
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Aug. 18. Steve Brown is our host:. It's now harder for high schoolers in Massachusetts to graduate after state education officials raised the passing score for the 10th grade MCAS. We look into what this decision means and its potential impact on students, teachers and families.
WBUR
Boston appoints its first-ever Green New Deal director. These are his priorities
During her mayoral campaign, Michelle Wu promised to make climate change a top priority in Boston through a "Green New Deal." Now as mayor, she has appointed Oliver Sellers-Garcia as the city's first-ever Green New Deal director. Sellers-Garcia, who most recently worked as the MBTA's director of resiliency and equity,...
nbcboston.com
Mayor Wu Announces $50 Million in Funding for Affordable Housing in Boston
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced millions of dollars in funding to go toward developing and maintaining affordable housing projects in the city. Mayor Wu announced Wednesday that the city has released two requests for proposals that total $50 million. That funding is available to create and maintain rental, coop and homeownership developments in the city.
Boston Globe
Boston seeks to ban fossil fuels in new buildings
BOSTON (AP) — Boston is seeking to ban fossil fuels from new building projects and major renovations, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday. The Democrat said the state’s largest city will take advantage of a key provision in the climate change bill signed into law by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker last week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Healy Unveils Plans to Clean Up Charlie Baker’s Messes
Maura Healey’s plans for fixing the MBTA involve major leadership and governance changes at the agency and beyond, and lean on federal funding to try to fill the gaps from underinvestment in transportation in Massachusetts. The attorney general and front-runner for governor released a lengthy transportation plan on Tuesday,...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Boston is hemorrhaging school-aged kids
It’s only a few weeks until students head back to school. In Boston, if this year is like last year, and like many others before that, there will be fewer of them in classrooms this fall. Boston has been booming economically, a fact reflected in big population growth in...
DOJ Responds to Threat Made at Boston Children’s Hospital Transgendered Program
“Today’s news about the alleged threats directed at Boston Children’s Hospital transgender health program is...
Nearly all of Mass. considered to be in extreme or severe drought
BOSTON — Extreme drought, D3-level, now covers 39.48% of Massachusetts with severe drought, D2 level, now over 94.49% of the state. In July, the state experienced minimal precipitation and high temperatures. Rainfall was the lowest across eastern Massachusetts, particularly on Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard, where less than an inch of rain was reported. Boston and the Blue Hills experienced the fourth-driest July on record, and rainfall totals across the eastern part of the state ranked within the top 15 driest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
everettindependent.com
Guerline Alcy Announces for State Representative
Guerline Alcy has announced her candidacy for State Representative for the 28th Middlesex District. The following is her statement:. As a State Representative, we have the capacity of bringing funding into the community to help improve the quality of life. My name is Guerline Alcy. I am running for State Representative to bring fresh ideas and positive solutions for working individuals and families to the State House. Running for this seat is about giving everyone a voice. Local government is incredibly important to residents’ everyday quality of life. The work of our State Representatives affects every person in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and can transform and empower communities. I have a true vision of how we can represent everyone in making decisions that benefit everyone.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Boston seeks to join state pilot banning gas hookups in new construction
BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu said on Tuesday that she wants the city to join a state pilot program allowing 10 municipalities to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in most new construction, but she’s a bit late to the party. Boston’s participation fits with Wu’s broader climate change vision and would...
WBUR
National Guard tapped to wrangle Rockport wildfire
The National Guard has again been pressed into action, this time at the request of Rockport as the Cape Ann community continues to deal with a wildfire that has been burning across 19 acres for a month, the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said Thursday morning. Gov. Charlie...
New drought numbers don’t bode well for Boston area
Almost 40% of the state is now in "extreme" drought. The entire state of Massachusetts is now in some sort of drought, as classified by the U.S. Drought Monitor. And not only that, but almost 95% of the state is classified as being in “severe” or “extreme” drought, both of which historically have impacts on crops, wildlife, and amount of groundwater available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mayor Wu: The first days of the MBTA Orange Line shutdown are going to be ‘a little bit iffy’
BOSTON — As Greater Boston commuters prepare for “severe” travel impacts from the impending 30-day shutdown of the MBTA’s Orange Line, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is warning all travelers that the first days could be rough on all of them. “The first couple days are going...
quincyquarry.com
Overtime pay at MBTA soars #mbta #charliebacker #mayorkoch
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. “The MBTA is on fire and it’s not just on the Orange Line.”. Overtime pay at the MBTA has soared to levels...
WBUR
Unionized workers at MASS MoCA plan one-day strike for Friday
Unionized workers at North Adams' Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, frustrated with the progress of contract negotiations, have authorized a one-day strike for later this week. The MASS MoCA workers have scheduled a strike and picket outside the museum from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, according to a statement...
baystatebanner.com
Developers required to release diversity plans
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Five years ago, city officials released guidelines for developers bidding on publicly-owned land that would award points for teams in which people of color have a significant ownership stake and those that use subcontractors who are people of color. Last...
Comments / 0