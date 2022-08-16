Guerline Alcy has announced her candidacy for State Representative for the 28th Middlesex District. The following is her statement:. As a State Representative, we have the capacity of bringing funding into the community to help improve the quality of life. My name is Guerline Alcy. I am running for State Representative to bring fresh ideas and positive solutions for working individuals and families to the State House. Running for this seat is about giving everyone a voice. Local government is incredibly important to residents’ everyday quality of life. The work of our State Representatives affects every person in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and can transform and empower communities. I have a true vision of how we can represent everyone in making decisions that benefit everyone.

EVERETT, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO