Boston, MA

WBUR

State education officials raise MCAS standards, but critics voice concerns

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Aug. 18. Steve Brown is our host:. It's now harder for high schoolers in Massachusetts to graduate after state education officials raised the passing score for the 10th grade MCAS. We look into what this decision means and its potential impact on students, teachers and families.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Mayor Wu Announces $50 Million in Funding for Affordable Housing in Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced millions of dollars in funding to go toward developing and maintaining affordable housing projects in the city. Mayor Wu announced Wednesday that the city has released two requests for proposals that total $50 million. That funding is available to create and maintain rental, coop and homeownership developments in the city.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Boston seeks to ban fossil fuels in new buildings

BOSTON (AP) — Boston is seeking to ban fossil fuels from new building projects and major renovations, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday. The Democrat said the state’s largest city will take advantage of a key provision in the climate change bill signed into law by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker last week.
BOSTON, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Healy Unveils Plans to Clean Up Charlie Baker’s Messes

Maura Healey’s plans for fixing the MBTA involve major leadership and governance changes at the agency and beyond, and lean on federal funding to try to fill the gaps from underinvestment in transportation in Massachusetts. The attorney general and front-runner for governor released a lengthy transportation plan on Tuesday,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Boston is hemorrhaging school-aged kids

It’s only a few weeks until students head back to school. In Boston, if this year is like last year, and like many others before that, there will be fewer of them in classrooms this fall. Boston has been booming economically, a fact reflected in big population growth in...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Nearly all of Mass. considered to be in extreme or severe drought

BOSTON — Extreme drought, D3-level, now covers 39.48% of Massachusetts with severe drought, D2 level, now over 94.49% of the state. In July, the state experienced minimal precipitation and high temperatures. Rainfall was the lowest across eastern Massachusetts, particularly on Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard, where less than an inch of rain was reported. Boston and the Blue Hills experienced the fourth-driest July on record, and rainfall totals across the eastern part of the state ranked within the top 15 driest.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
everettindependent.com

Guerline Alcy Announces for State Representative

Guerline Alcy has announced her candidacy for State Representative for the 28th Middlesex District. The following is her statement:. As a State Representative, we have the capacity of bringing funding into the community to help improve the quality of life. My name is Guerline Alcy. I am running for State Representative to bring fresh ideas and positive solutions for working individuals and families to the State House. Running for this seat is about giving everyone a voice. Local government is incredibly important to residents’ everyday quality of life. The work of our State Representatives affects every person in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and can transform and empower communities. I have a true vision of how we can represent everyone in making decisions that benefit everyone.
EVERETT, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Boston seeks to join state pilot banning gas hookups in new construction

BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu said on Tuesday that she wants the city to join a state pilot program allowing 10 municipalities to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in most new construction, but she’s a bit late to the party. Boston’s participation fits with Wu’s broader climate change vision and would...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

National Guard tapped to wrangle Rockport wildfire

The National Guard has again been pressed into action, this time at the request of Rockport as the Cape Ann community continues to deal with a wildfire that has been burning across 19 acres for a month, the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said Thursday morning. Gov. Charlie...
ROCKPORT, MA
Boston

New drought numbers don’t bode well for Boston area

Almost 40% of the state is now in "extreme" drought. The entire state of Massachusetts is now in some sort of drought, as classified by the U.S. Drought Monitor. And not only that, but almost 95% of the state is classified as being in “severe” or “extreme” drought, both of which historically have impacts on crops, wildlife, and amount of groundwater available.
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

Overtime pay at MBTA soars #mbta #charliebacker #mayorkoch

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. “The MBTA is on fire and it’s not just on the Orange Line.”. Overtime pay at the MBTA has soared to levels...
QUINCY, MA
WBUR

Unionized workers at MASS MoCA plan one-day strike for Friday

Unionized workers at North Adams' Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, frustrated with the progress of contract negotiations, have authorized a one-day strike for later this week. The MASS MoCA workers have scheduled a strike and picket outside the museum from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, according to a statement...
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Developers required to release diversity plans

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Five years ago, city officials released guidelines for developers bidding on publicly-owned land that would award points for teams in which people of color have a significant ownership stake and those that use subcontractors who are people of color. Last...
BOSTON, MA

