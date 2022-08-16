New College of Florida Expands Free College Essay Workshops for High School Students, Boosts Efforts to Support First-Time College Students

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Major Florida school district implements new rules that severely limit kids’ access to books
It just got much more difficult for children in a Sarasota school district to access books this school year. After Florida Gov. Ron Desantis signed HB1467, a law that revised selection requirements for school materials, the Sarasota County School District froze donations and purchases of library books in school. It's the latest in book restrictions across the country, as more schools participate in book bans.
Mysuncoast.com
SCFCS Venice earns highest rating on state report
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - For the first time, The State College of Florida Collegiate School in Venice has earned an “A” rating from the Florida Department of Education for the the 2021-2022 school year. The state of Florida grades its schools based on 11 components, including achievement on...
usf.edu
Students who want to change their name or pronouns in Sarasota schools must now get parental permission
The Sarasota County School district has adopted a new policy that requires school staff to notify the principal and school counselor and seek parental permission if a student asks to be called by a name and/or pronouns that are different than assigned at birth, apparently to align with the Parental Rights in Education law, which was signed by Governor Ron DeSantis and took effect in July.
Sarasota schools change pronouns policy to follow "Don't Say Gay"
Sarasota County students must now have their parents' permission to use a different name and pronouns at school, and staff are required to notify parents if a student comes out. Driving the news: The district changed its policy ahead of this school year to align with Florida's Parental Rights in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DeSantis' tour to boost school board candidates heads to Sarasota
Gov. Ron DeSantis is bringing his statewide "Education Agenda Tour," where he promotes candidates in nonpartisan school board races, to Sarasota on Sunday.Driving the news: DeSantis is holding rallies to back candidates who agree with him on certain points, such as keeping "woke gender ideology out of schools" and rejecting "the use of critical race theory (CRT)," Axios Miami's Deirdra Funcheon reports.Why it matters: Around the country, school boards have become a new battleground for political fights over culture-war issues like book banning and transgender people in sports.And DeSantis, who's endorsed dozens of school board candidates and donated to campaigns, is blazing a new trail for GOP governors in education-related contests, Axios' Stef Kight reports.Zoom in: In Sarasota, DeSantis is backing Bridget Ziegler, Timothy Enos and Robyn Marinelli, Florida Politics reports. He'll be supporting them at Sahib Shrine Event Center on Sunday, from 3-5pm. What's next: The Sarasota County School Board Election is Tuesday.Go deeper: Sarasota school board meetings contend with chaos
Tampa Bay teacher says new curriculum trainings were ‘ultra-conservative’
A Tampa Bay teacher is speaking out about the recent curriculum trainings by the Florida Department of Education.
More safety measures to be placed at Manatee County school sporting events
District officials in Manatee County are aiming to make athletic events safer countywide.
Moffitt Cancer Center announces major expansion in Hillsborough County
Moffitt Cancer Center announced its plan for a 9-acre expansion in Hillsborough County Wednesday. Moffit said the new expansion would make cancer care accessible to thousands more patients.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neighbors rally together as Hillsborough leaders take action on ACI project
People living in Lutz voiced their concerns Thursday over a proposed plan for air curtain incinerators, saying they’re not welcome in their neighborhood.
fox13news.com
Palm Harbor parents call for empathy, kindness after daughter dies by suicide days before start of senior year
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).
usf.edu
Stetson professor calls Andrew Warren's suspension a 'rule of politics' instead of a rule of law
The suspension of Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren by Gov. DeSantis is unprecedented in recent Florida history. That's according to Louis Virelli, a professor at Stetson University College of Law in Gulfport. He says the closest example is when then-Gov. Rick Scott suspended Aramis Ayala — who is now running...
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch residents show renewed interest in community garden
A once-thriving community garden in the Greenbrook Adventure Park of Lakewood Ranch is about to make a comeback. When important volunteers stepped away, the garden became overrun with weeds, and problems were further compounded by the pandemic. However, local leaders are hoping vegetables and flowers will once again replace the weeds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local NAACP shares concerns over acting state attorney memo
The Hillsborough County NAACP said the shake-up at the state attorney's office has left the Black community with questions and concerns.
fox13news.com
Ousted Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren sues Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over suspension
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough's suspended state attorney filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday, describing the Florida governor's order to suspend him as "blatant abuse." From Tallahassee, Andrew Warren accused Gov. Ron DeSantis of trying to "overturn a fair election." "I’m a twice elected prosecutor," Warren said Wednesday morning. "He can disagree...
Lennard High School In Ruskin Put On Lockdown After Accidental Shooting In Parking Lot
RUSKIN, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting an active investigation at Lennard High School, located at 2342 E Shell Point Road in Ruskin. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m. deputies were alerted to an adult male who arrived at
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Sarasota, FL
It takes one visit to fall in love with the sunny, sophisticated city of Sarasota. With its beautiful beaches, historic architecture, myriad cultural attractions, and award-winning restaurants, Sarasota is a must-visit destination on Florida’s Gulf Coast!. This sun-soaked city is also packed with tons of things to see and...
Can red tide toxins cause brain disease? Sarasota institute checking
Can red tide cause brain problems for people? A Sarasota science institute is researching potential risks to humans.
sarasotamagazine.com
Selby Foundation CEO to Retire
The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation has announced that its president and CEO, Carol Butera, will retire effective next spring. Butera joined the foundation in July 2017 as its executive director and was later promoted to president and CEO. Prior to joining the foundation, she served as vice-president of development at Children First and at the former Sarasota YMCA for a decade prior to that.
cltampa.com
Tampa city council member, retired Hillsborough judge revoke endorsements for Jared Smith ahead of election
Over the past couple of weeks at least three local leaders, including a city councilman and a retired judge, have removed their endorsements for Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Jared Smith, who is running for reelection in Group 37. The removal of endorsements come after Smith was found to have abused...
floridapolitics.com
Hillsborough’s new State Attorney wants to bring back Tampa’s racist ‘Biking While Black’ policy, leaders say
Local Black leaders are speaking out after the newly appointed Hillsborough State Attorney repealed a policy meant to help protect Black bicyclists and pedestrians from being targeted for certain charges. Yesterday, Hillsborough State Attorney for District 13 Susan Lopez — appointed last week by Gov. Ron DeSantis after he suspended...
Comments / 0