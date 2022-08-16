ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delcambre, LA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delcambre, LA
Government
City
Sunset, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Delcambre, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

EAT LAFAYETTE: The Ruins at Parc Lafayette

Our next stop on the Eat Lafayette trail brings us to The Ruins on the corner of Kaliste Saloom and Camelia Boulevard in Lafayette for some delicious cuisine. We sat down with Ashley, manager of The Ruins to talk about (and taste, of course) some of the dishes they offer.
LAFAYETTE, LA
krvs.org

The 40th Annual Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Festival

About the Original Southwest Zydeco Festival:The Treasures of Opelousas, a group of concerned citizens, feared that Zydeco and Creole music were dying; in response, they organized the first festival. With the guidance and sponsorship from the Southern Development Foundation, the first Zydeco Festival in 1982 was started in a bean field in Plaisance, Louisiana on the outskirts of Opelousas.
OPELOUSAS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrimp#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#Mosquitoes#Chemicals#Iberia Par
Classic Rock 105.1

Picking Up Kids From School Blocking Traffic—People Aren’t Happy

Does Lafayette have a problem with extremely long lines of cars waiting to pick up kids from schools in Lafayette Parish? The majority of motorists in Lafayette believe we do. The lines of cars waiting at schools all around Lafayette have gotten dangerously long, many blocking major roadways for blocks upon blocks and for hours at a time. Many motorists who are affected by this are asking why.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Old Vogue Downtown Selling Entire Inventory—Everything Must Go

The "New" Old Vogue Costume & Theatrical Rentals located at 422 Rue Jefferson in Lafayette is selling its entire inventory to the general public. With the exception of a handful of costumes, everything must go. The new owner, Tanya Falgout, is selling all vintage clothing and costumes for the former rental prices. This opportunity is one in a million for anyone looking for vintage clothing, costumes, shoes, hats, jewelry, art and more.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Tokyo Japan Announces Expansion into Youngsville

One of Acadiana’s favorite restaurants is expanding into Youngsville. Tokyo Japan is opening its 5th location in Youngsville. Tokyo Japan currently has other locations in Jennings, Crowley, Abbeville, and Carencro. However, this new location will be opening up in Sugar Mill Pond. The new location will be 4,500 square...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13

Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, Louisiana died in the crash.
CROWLEY, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy