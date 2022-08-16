Read full article on original website
Rhythms on the River 2022 Fall Schedule Revealed
Rhythms on the River has announced the schedule for its fall 2022 season and it's another good one. (We'll get to that in a bit.) The free music event will kick off on September 29th and run every Thursday for six weeks in the Townsquare at River Ranch from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.
Moncus Park to Host New Fall Event—Autumn in the Oaks
Fall is right around the corner and I don’t know about you but I am looking forward to some cooler weather, some pumpkins, and of course trick or treating with the kiddos. This year Moncus Park is hosting a Fall event that is perfect for the whole family. Autumn...
Roof blown off business on Main Street in New Iberia
A roof was blown off of a business around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in downtown New Iberia
UPDATE: Boil advisory in effect for two streets in Opelousas
Major water line break in Opelousas caused brown water. All customers and addresses on Marquerite St. and any customers who experienced low pressure water on Dunbar St.
Jordan World Circus Coming to Crowley Rice Arena Sept 8
It's probably been quite some time since you've brought the kids to the circus, right? Well, it's time to fix all that because the Jordan World Circus is coming to Crowley!. The Jordan World Circus will be making a stop Thursday, September 8 at the Crowley Rice Arena. Two shows...
EAT LAFAYETTE: The Ruins at Parc Lafayette
Our next stop on the Eat Lafayette trail brings us to The Ruins on the corner of Kaliste Saloom and Camelia Boulevard in Lafayette for some delicious cuisine. We sat down with Ashley, manager of The Ruins to talk about (and taste, of course) some of the dishes they offer.
krvs.org
The 40th Annual Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Festival
About the Original Southwest Zydeco Festival:The Treasures of Opelousas, a group of concerned citizens, feared that Zydeco and Creole music were dying; in response, they organized the first festival. With the guidance and sponsorship from the Southern Development Foundation, the first Zydeco Festival in 1982 was started in a bean field in Plaisance, Louisiana on the outskirts of Opelousas.
Residents concerned about LA 35 construction during hurricane season
The DOTD has a preventive maintenance project that costs $1,980,991 to put asphalt overlay on LA 35, but residents are concerned.
Picking Up Kids From School Blocking Traffic—People Aren’t Happy
Does Lafayette have a problem with extremely long lines of cars waiting to pick up kids from schools in Lafayette Parish? The majority of motorists in Lafayette believe we do. The lines of cars waiting at schools all around Lafayette have gotten dangerously long, many blocking major roadways for blocks upon blocks and for hours at a time. Many motorists who are affected by this are asking why.
Old Vogue Downtown Selling Entire Inventory—Everything Must Go
The "New" Old Vogue Costume & Theatrical Rentals located at 422 Rue Jefferson in Lafayette is selling its entire inventory to the general public. With the exception of a handful of costumes, everything must go. The new owner, Tanya Falgout, is selling all vintage clothing and costumes for the former rental prices. This opportunity is one in a million for anyone looking for vintage clothing, costumes, shoes, hats, jewelry, art and more.
Tokyo Japan Announces Expansion into Youngsville
One of Acadiana’s favorite restaurants is expanding into Youngsville. Tokyo Japan is opening its 5th location in Youngsville. Tokyo Japan currently has other locations in Jennings, Crowley, Abbeville, and Carencro. However, this new location will be opening up in Sugar Mill Pond. The new location will be 4,500 square...
Human umbilical cord found in baggage at Louisiana airport
Airport officials in New Orleans found a Spirit Airlines passenger traveling with a human umbilical cord in their luggage.
Michael’s Men’s Club Wins National ‘Feature Club of the Year’ Award
Michael's Men's Club in Broussard has been recognized nationally, winning "Feature Club of the Year" at the 2022 Gentlemen's Club Expo in Las Vegas. Michael's Men's Club Wins The 'Feature Club of the Year' Award. This past weekend the 2022 Gentleman's Club Expo was held at Planet Hollywood in Las...
Dalfred puts the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge new law to test
We are learning more about the new law on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and putting it to a test
International food supplier investing in Breaux Bridge salt processing facility
Cargill, an international supplier of food, agriculture, and industrial products will be investing $34 million in its St. Martin Parish facility near Breaux Bridge.
Opelousas police respond to late-night shooting
Police responded to a late-night call around 10 p.m. on the 900 block of Perry Lane in relation to shots being fired.
Two killed in early morning head-on crash on La. 13
A Crowley woman is dead after Louisiana State Police say her vehicle crossed the center line on La. 13 near Ellis Rd. in Acadia Parish and crashed into a pickup truck.
Win Tickets to The Eagles vs Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show at Rock ‘n’ Bowl de Lafayette
It's another great tribute show this Friday night at Rock 'n' Bowl de Lafayette!. This Friday night at Rock 'n' Bowl de Lafayette get all the hits of The Eagles & Fleetwood Mac to come together in one night of entertainment!. Michael Scott Boudreaux will open the show starting at...
Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13
Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, Louisiana died in the crash.
Catalytic converter theft leaves ARCH ShareHouse without a truck
The Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness & Housing (ARCH) ShareHouse is asking for help from the public after a catalytic converter was stolen from the truck
