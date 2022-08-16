Read full article on original website
Helen Winifred Morris
The family of Helen Winifred Morris of Fairfax will greet visitors at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. Memorial services will follow at 3 p.m. She will be interred next to her beloved Jim at the Craig, Mo. I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Mound City Nutrition Site or to the Old Mound City Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.
Keith Gay
Keith Gay- age 65 of Gallatin, Missouri passed away Wednesday morning, August 17, 2022, at his home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Daviess County Library or the New Madrid County Library in care of the funeral home. Friends may sign the register book and pay respects from 11 AM to 5 PM, Friday at the funeral home. A service honoring Keith’s life will be held at 5 PM, Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at the farm (27551 Nickel Ave. Gallatin, MO 64640), followed by a gathering of family and friends from 5:30 PM until 8 PM, also at the farm. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Myrtle Louise Vanderflute
Myrtle Louise Vanderflute, 91, a lifelong resident of Jamesport, MO passed away Thursday morning, August 11, 2022, in Gallatin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Jamesport First Responders in care of the funeral home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 3 PM to 3:45PM, Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Jamesport, followed by a graveside service at 4 PM at Jamesport Memorial Cemetery in Jamesport. Friends may call from 11 AM to 5 PM, Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Jamesport (660) 684-6133. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Patricia Ann “Pat” (McCrea) Bromley
Funeral services for 82-year-old Patricia Ann “Pat” (McCrea) Bromley of Cameron will be held at Turner Family Funeral Home, in Maysville, on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at 10 a.m., with Pastor Jonathan Garlock Sr. officiating. Christian burial will follow at the Hopewell Cemetery in rural Weatherby, Missouri, held on Wednesday evening, Aug. 17, 2022, at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers/if desired, memorials in Pat’s honor may be made to the Donor’s Choice in care of Turner Family Funeral Home, Box 350, Maysville, MO 64469. Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com.
Stanley D. Edwards
Celebration of life with Military Honors for 84-year-old Stanley D. Edwards of Savannah will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Praise Fellowship Church of God. Pastor Travis Darnell, officiating. Memorials are requested to the Praise Fellowship Church of God. Mr. Edwards has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Francis O. Bohart
Family visitation for 78-year-old Francis O. Bohart of Mound City will be Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, 6 to 8 p.m. Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. Funeral services: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, 10:30 a.m. Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. Interment: Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorials: Mount Hope Cemetery Association. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.
Livingston County Inmates Transferred Out of DDRJ
CHILLICOTHE, MO – Livingston County detainees previously housed at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg have been transferred to other jails. Sheriff Steve Cox released a statement saying all inmates are now in the Caldwell, Harrison and Randolph County jails. Those who would like to have updates on the location of an inmate can find more information at vinelink.com.
Two Area Resident Injured in Maysville Crash
MAYSVILLE, MO – Two area residents were injured in an accident Wednesday evening in DeKalb County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident occurred as 23-year old Sydnee Reese of Maysville pulled into the path of 65-year old Spickard resident Michael Bell as Bell was eastbound on Highway 6 in Maysville.
Albany Council Approves Mayoral Appointments
Albany’s Board of Aldermen approved the tax levy and the mayoral appointment for the city during a meeting held Tuesday night. The tax levy was approved following a public hearing. The tax levy will be $1.78 per hundred dollars of assessed valuation. The levy breakdown will be 68 cents into the General Fund, 61 cents for the Library, 30 cents for Parks, and 19 cents for Public Health.
Accident in Mount Ayr Results in Arrest of Driver
MOUNT AYR, IA – Ringgold County authorities arrested a Mount Ayr resident on Sunday after an accident inside the city limits. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Department reports 62-year old Tim Wambold of Mount Ayr was northbound on Polk Street around 6:40 pm when he was rear-ended by another northbound vehicle as they approached an intersection. The other vehicle fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
Culvert Replacement Project Coming to Livingston County Wednesday
A culvert replacement project hits Livingston County Wednesday. Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close Route U, from County Road 500 to County Road 505, for a culvert replacement Wednesday, August 17, from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Motorists will need to use an alternate route during...
Bethany Council Members Advised To Plan For Much Higher Natural Gas Prices
Bethany’s Board of Aldermen were notified to brace for paying a considerably higher price for natural gas beginning in 2023 for a period which will likely last several years during a meeting held Monday Night. The city currently receives consultation for their natural gas purchasing from Constellation Energy. Todd Riley of Constellation Energy attended the meeting and told board members that new electrical power demand now reliant on natural gas, gas being sold overseas, and low storage capacity have created a new natural gas pricing environment. The city has generally purchased natural gas in recent years for periods which have averaged a unit price of between 3 and 4 dollars per MMBtu. At Monday’s meeting, Mr. Riley stated that he would expect prices to average 5 to 8 dollars per MMBtu for the next 4 to 5 years. He plans to collaborate with Bethany City Administrator Jacob Taylor prior to the next meeting on September 6th to present a natural gas purchase plan for the City of Bethany for the council’s consideration. Bethany’s current natural gas purchasing contract ends at the end of the calendar year.
Portion of Route U Closed in Buchanan County For Rail Maintenance
A portion of Route U is now closed in Buchanan County. The Missouri Department of Transportation says rail maintenance is bringing the closure to Route U (Alabama Street) in Buchanan County, between Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) and U.S. Route 59 now until Thursday at 5:00 p.m. During this around-the-clock closure,...
Tarkio Man Facing More than a Handful of Charges Following Atchison County Arrest
(ATCHISON COUNTY, MO) – A Tarkio man is facing more than a handful of charges following Atchison County arrest Monday. Just after 7:45 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 40-year-old Travis L. Kephart who is facing a felony charge for leaving the scene of an accident, as well as misdemeanor charges for failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, failure to display valid plates, no seatbelt, no valid license, and no insurance.
