MU Extension says farmers, ranchers and other agricultural workers face a unique set of external stressors. Not only the stigma, but geographic barriers to accessing mental health care in Missouri can prevent those seeking help from getting it. That’s why the AgriSafe Network is now a reality. It’s a non-profit organization comprised of health professionals and educators who strive to reduce health disparities found in the agricultural community. Chris Chinn is a fifth-generation Missouri farmer and the state’s director of agriculture. She says calling or texting the AgriStress Helpline may be a lifeline.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO