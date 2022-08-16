Read full article on original website
Ham and eggs will bring Missouri politicians, agriculture supporters and citizens together Thursday
Ham and eggs will bring Missouri politicians, agriculture supporters and citizens together today. Alisa Nelson reports.
Missouri’s Director of Agriculture urges farmers and others to use AgriStress Hotline
MU Extension says farmers, ranchers and other agricultural workers face a unique set of external stressors. Not only the stigma, but geographic barriers to accessing mental health care in Missouri can prevent those seeking help from getting it. That’s why the AgriSafe Network is now a reality. It’s a non-profit organization comprised of health professionals and educators who strive to reduce health disparities found in the agricultural community. Chris Chinn is a fifth-generation Missouri farmer and the state’s director of agriculture. She says calling or texting the AgriStress Helpline may be a lifeline.
Missouri commission presents teacher recruitment and retention survey results
Missouri, like many other states, has been battling major teacher shortages for several years. A survey to get help to recruit and retain more Missouri K-12 teachers has yielded more than 16-thousand responses over a five-day period. During a commission meeting this week, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Paul Katnik explained what teachers who filled out the survey said would help.
20 Monkeypox Cases In Missouri, Ranks 32nd Nationally
Missouri is now reporting 20 monkeypox cases statewide. Marshall Griffin reports.
New Missouri program awards nearly 400 scholarships to students with special needs, from low-income families
A new Missouri program has awarded scholarships to students with special needs and those from low-income households. Alisa Nelson reports.
Young people from all over MO showing animals at state fair
The Missouri State Fair includes young people from all over the state showing their cows, pigs and other animals. 14-year-old Sophie Thessen, of the Jefferson City area, is showing her cows. She says there’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears that go into showing animals at the fair.
FEMA says Missourians need flood insurance
Homeowners are 85 percent more likely to use a flood insurance policy during the span of a 30-year mortgage rather than a homeowner’s policy. More than 20 percent of the flooding claims are submitted by people who own property outside of high-risk areas. FEMA spokesman John Mills says flooding can affect everyone in Missouri.
Missouri Attorney General’s Office Releases 2nd Rape Kit Inventory Report
The Missouri Attorney General's office has released a report on its second inventory of rape kits. Marshall Griffin has details.
Standardized test scores show mixed bag of results among MO’s K-12 public school students
Missouri’s K-12 public school students scored slightly higher in math and science but slightly lower in English and social studies in last year’s standardized tests. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says about 43-percent of students are success-ready without additional help in English, 40-percent in Social Studies, 39-percent in Math and 38-percent in science. State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says preliminary test score results show students have improved from the previous year but scores have not yet rebounded to levels prior to the pandemic.
