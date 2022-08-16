ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

purewow.com

Why Do Dogs Lick You?

If you’ve ever said, “Oh, he’s kissing you!” as your pup enthusiastically licks someone, you’re not wrong. Dog licking is a sign of affection. However, if your pup focuses their licking exclusively on someone’s face, it could mean they’re subconsciously looking for a snack (we’ll explain this later). The slobbery practice of licking—like most canine habits—is instinctual. Sure, there are ways to curb it if it gets out of control, but it’s typically not a cause for concern. Read on so you can answer more thoroughly the next time someone asks, “Why do dogs lick you?”
ANIMALS
dogster.com

How to Get Dog Pee Out of Your Carpet

Even the most well-trained dog pees on the carpet sometimes. Dogs pee in the house for a variety of reasons — an infection, old age, boredom, marking or anxiety — so odds are high that you’ll have to deal with it at some point. Carpet cleaning solutions and tools are effective to combat dog pee stains and odors. For a quick fix, at-home remedies, such as hydrogen peroxide, Dawn dish soap or baking soda can be a dog parent’s best friends (other than your dog, of course).
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

Preventing Worms in Pets

What you need to know about treating your pet for worms. We all want to help our pets live healthy and happy lives so, although it might not be the most pleasant of topics, understanding how to prevent worms is essential. PDSA Vet Nurse Nina Downing said: “Worms are parasites...
ANIMALS
petside.com

Ginger Cats: Everything You Need to Know About Orange Cats!

PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Everyone loves a ginger cat, and we think there’s something inherently cheeky and charming about orange cats! In this article, we will look at ginger cats in more detail. Are ginger cats a particular breed? Are all ginger cats male? We’ll take a look at the genetics of this type of cat, talk a little about their temperament (are they as feisty as people think?), offer some fantastic name suggestions for your ginger cat or ginger kitten, and hit you with some fabulous facts about ginger cats!
ANIMALS
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
LADbible

Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her

It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
natureworldnews.com

Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas

After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
HOUSTON, TX
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS
BGR.com

This is the first and only poisonous bird that has ever been discovered

When you think of poisonous animals, you most likely think of spiders, snakes, deadly frogs, and other creatures like that first. But what you might not know is that there are actually poisonous birds, too. They’re rare, though. In fact, they’re so rare that the hooded pitohui is the world’s first poisonous bird confirmed by scientific research.
WILDLIFE
dailyphew.com

“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible

Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
ALABAMA STATE
dailyphew.com

“Unusual Looking” Puppy Adopted By Family Who Didn’t Care About Her Scars

Disfigured animals usually have a harder time getting adopted from shelters, but this dog got “lucky.” Lisa the 10-week-old puppy was brought to the Humane Society Of Silicon Valley with scars all over her face and inflamed eyelids that required surgery. The shelter staff weren’t sure they could find a home for the pup, until Christine Doblar and her family walked in.
PETS

