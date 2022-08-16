Read full article on original website
Why Do Dogs Lick You?
If you’ve ever said, “Oh, he’s kissing you!” as your pup enthusiastically licks someone, you’re not wrong. Dog licking is a sign of affection. However, if your pup focuses their licking exclusively on someone’s face, it could mean they’re subconsciously looking for a snack (we’ll explain this later). The slobbery practice of licking—like most canine habits—is instinctual. Sure, there are ways to curb it if it gets out of control, but it’s typically not a cause for concern. Read on so you can answer more thoroughly the next time someone asks, “Why do dogs lick you?”
How to Get Dog Pee Out of Your Carpet
Even the most well-trained dog pees on the carpet sometimes. Dogs pee in the house for a variety of reasons — an infection, old age, boredom, marking or anxiety — so odds are high that you’ll have to deal with it at some point. Carpet cleaning solutions and tools are effective to combat dog pee stains and odors. For a quick fix, at-home remedies, such as hydrogen peroxide, Dawn dish soap or baking soda can be a dog parent’s best friends (other than your dog, of course).
Preventing Worms in Pets
What you need to know about treating your pet for worms. We all want to help our pets live healthy and happy lives so, although it might not be the most pleasant of topics, understanding how to prevent worms is essential. PDSA Vet Nurse Nina Downing said: “Worms are parasites...
Ginger Cats: Everything You Need to Know About Orange Cats!
PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Everyone loves a ginger cat, and we think there’s something inherently cheeky and charming about orange cats! In this article, we will look at ginger cats in more detail. Are ginger cats a particular breed? Are all ginger cats male? We’ll take a look at the genetics of this type of cat, talk a little about their temperament (are they as feisty as people think?), offer some fantastic name suggestions for your ginger cat or ginger kitten, and hit you with some fabulous facts about ginger cats!
If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor
Your urine can tell you a lot about your health. Before you flush, take stock of what's in the toilet bowl.
Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas
After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him
Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
This is the first and only poisonous bird that has ever been discovered
When you think of poisonous animals, you most likely think of spiders, snakes, deadly frogs, and other creatures like that first. But what you might not know is that there are actually poisonous birds, too. They’re rare, though. In fact, they’re so rare that the hooded pitohui is the world’s first poisonous bird confirmed by scientific research.
“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible
Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
Man Gives Starving Dog Some Food But She Refuses To Eat- She Gave It To Her 4 Hungry Puppies
A man was enjoying his lunch on the streets of Bangkok, Thailand, when he suddenly saw a starving dog passing by. He decided to share his food with the pooch and gave her some meat on a stick. To the kind-hearted man’s surprise, the doggie didn’t eat it. She just...
Do dogs really love us? Trainer reveals 10 signs that your dog actually does
Our relationships with our pets can be heartwarming. But learning the meaning behind the things your dog does can be complicated. How do you tell what your dog is saying when it doesn’t even speak the same language? Luckily, there are plenty of visual signs that your dog actually loves you. Here are a few.
Australia's worst breeds for dog attacks are revealed just days after a little girl was nearly mauled to death by her family pets
A list of Australia's ten most dangerous dog breeds has been revealed with one of the country's most popular canines making the top three. A new report by the Sydney Children's Hospital (SCH) has revealed a child is being admitted to a NSW hospital every week for treatment for a dog bite.
“Unusual Looking” Puppy Adopted By Family Who Didn’t Care About Her Scars
Disfigured animals usually have a harder time getting adopted from shelters, but this dog got “lucky.” Lisa the 10-week-old puppy was brought to the Humane Society Of Silicon Valley with scars all over her face and inflamed eyelids that required surgery. The shelter staff weren’t sure they could find a home for the pup, until Christine Doblar and her family walked in.
