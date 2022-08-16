Read full article on original website
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Nine members and associates of two of New York City's organized crime families, including one police detective, were arrested Tuesday on gambling and racketeering charges. The list of those charged includes members of the Genovese and Bonanno crime families, according to the two indictments filed in...
Woman Sentenced to One Year and a Day in Federal Prison for Her Role in $400,000 GoFundMe Scam That ‘Went Viral’
A New Jersey woman behind a $400,000 GoFundMe scam was sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday to serve one year and one day in prison. Katelyn McClure, 32, of Bordentown, New Jersey, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in what the U.S. Department of Justice dubbed “a GoFundMe scam that gained nationwide attention.”
Two Co-Defendants Plead Guilty In Murder-For-Hire Case Tied To Sweetie Pie’s Chain
Almost two years after four co-defendants were named in the shocking murder-for-hire plot resulting in the murder of Andre Montgomery Jr. in 2016, updates continue to be released.
Former congressman and an FBI agent trainee among 9 indicted for insider trading, prosecutors say
A former US congressman and an FBI agent trainee were among nine people indicted on federal charges connected to unrelated insider trading schemes, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced Monday.
realitytitbit.com
When is the Chrisleys' sentencing and how much jail time do they face?
The Chrisley Knows Best clan let fans sneak a peek into their family lives on The USA Network each Thursday. But in real-time, Julie and Todd Chrisley face jail time and are currently on house arrest ahead of their sentencing. Todd and Julie Chrisley have been found guilty of bank...
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
Ex-Governor of Puerto Rico Wanda Vasquez is busted by FBI for bribery scheme in which she pushed out government official in exchange for $300k bribes with Venezuelan bank owner
The former governor of Puerto Rico was arrested on Thursday for allegedly removing a high-ranking government official in return for over $300,000 in funds for her 2020 gubernatorial campaign. Wanda Vasquez, 62, allegedly accepted the bribe in exchange for ousting the head of Puerto Rico's Office of the Commissioner of...
Jan. 6 rioter who wore jacket with his last name on it pleads guilty
An Ohio man who was seen kicking in a window at the Capitol on Jan. 6, while wearing a jacket displaying his last name, the name of his business and its phone number, pleaded guilty Friday to destroying government property. Troy Faulkner admitted to damaging the window during the deadly...
Judge Tosses Plea Deals for Couple Accused of Spying in Nuclear Secrets Case
A naval engineer and his wife had their plea bargains thrown out on Tuesday by a federal judge, who said that the prison terms proposed were not harsh enough. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were arrested in October, ensnared in an FBI sting and accused of attempting to sell nuclear submarine secrets to an unnamed foreign government and smuggling sensitive data on SD cards via a peanut-butter sandwich, a gum wrapper, and a bandage. The Maryland pair admitted to violating the Atomic Energy Act in agreements with federal prosecutors, with Jonathan confessing that he’d attempted to exchange the data for cryptocurrency. Jonathan Toebbe’s deal would have put him behind bars for 12 years; Diana Toebbe’s was set at three years. On Tuesday, the couple withdrew their guilty pleas after U.S. District Judge Gina Groh ruled that the available sentencing options were “strikingly deficient.” Both prosecutors and defense attorneys in court on Tuesday seemed “taken aback” by the judge’s ruling, The Washington Post reported.Read it at The Washington Post
Beverly Hills Surgeon Pleads Guilty in Massive ‘Body Brokers’ Fraud Scheme
A California surgeon and his girlfriend have pleaded guilty to an insurance fraud scheme which saw the pair get addicts in sober living facilities to have unnecessary procedures and treatments. Beverly Hills medic Randy Rosen and his partner Liza Vismanos billed health insurers $676 million for procedures and tests and collected millions in reimbursements. Prosecutors said the pair used “body brokers” to find and pay sober living home patients to take unnecessary tests, shots, and implants of Naltrexone—a drug which deters cravings for drugs—and the couple would then bill medical insurance companies for the needless procedures. They used their ill-gotten gains to fund a lavish lifestyle, including the purchase of a $3.2 million mansion complete with a pool and wine cellar, court documents show. Rosen faces 10 years behind bars with credit for two already served after pleading guilty to several counts of submitting fraudulent insurance claims with an aggravated white collar crime enhancement. Vismanos also pleaded guilty to insurance fraud.Read it at Associated Press
Pennsylvania ex-police chief charged in theft of federal evidence
A former police chief in western Pennsylvania who was sentenced to probation in state court in 2019 after admitting to stealing thousands of small bags of heroin and fentanyl from his department’s evidence room has been indicted on federal charges. Timothy Butler Jr., 45, was indicted by a grand...
Former Virginia cop who testified against friend sentenced to probation for Jan. 6
A former Virginia police officer who testified against a friend and former supervisor he joined at the Capitol in the Jan. 6 insurrection avoided prison time on Tuesday for his role in it. Former Rocky Mount Police Officer Jacob Fracker pleaded guilty to conspiring with his fellow officer to obstruct...
Barry Morphew, who had been charged in death of wife Suzanne Morphew, pleads guilty to casting her ballot for Trump
A Colorado man who had been charged in the presumed death of his missing wife has pleaded guilty to forgery for casting her 2020 election ballot for then-President Donald Trump. Barry Morphew pleaded guilty Thursday and was fined and assessed court costs of $600, The Denver Post reported. He avoids...
Former California congressman arrested on fraud charges
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Former California Democratic Rep. T.J. Cox was arrested Tuesday morning by the FBI on charges of wire fraud and money laundering, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Cox allegedly obtained a $1.5 million construction loan to develop a recreation area, by falsely claiming that he...
Judge revokes bond for man accused of shooting disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh in an attempted insurance fraud scheme
A South Carolina judge revoked bond Thursday for Curtis Edward Smith, the man accused of shooting disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh in the head last year in an alleged insurance fraud scheme.
US Special Agent Charged With Defrauding Government
Thomas Hartley of Henryville, PA, was charged Tuesday with defrauding the government of $260,000 through multiple schemes. Hartley, age 48, is a Special Agent from the U.S. Department of Labor. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the second superseding indictment alleges that Hartley submitted false documents to the Department of the Army while on leave from his position with the Department of Labor and serving with the New Jersey National Guard. This led to Hartley obtaining approximately $23,580 in housing allowance funds to which he was not entitled. The second superseding indictment alleges that Hartley fraudulently applied for and collected unemployment benefits by claiming he was unemployed while serving full-time active duty with the New Jersey National Guard. Further, Hartley failed to disclose that he was on military leave from his full-time federal civilian employment with the United States Department of Labor. Hartley thereby collected approximately $60,284 in unemployment compensation funds to which he was not entitled. The second superseding indictment also charges Hartley with fraudulently obtaining approximately $127,000 from his Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) by falsely claiming that he was not married when he was. Hartley thereby transferred the funds to himself personally or to a bank account solely in his name, without the knowledge or consent of his wife. Finally, the second superseding indictment charges Hartley with fraud in connection with filing a lost wage claim with USAA Insurance following an automobile accident. Hartley falsely claimed that he had lost wages as a result of the automobile accident while suspended without pay from the Department of Labor due to an ongoing criminal investigation. Hartley thereby collected approximately $50,000 in lost wage benefits to which he was not entitled.
In submarine secrets case, judge rejects plea agreement
District Judge Gina Groh said the sentencing options were “strikingly deficient."
Missouri man among first to breach U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleads guilty to misdemeanor
An eastern Missouri man who breached the Capitol in the early minutes of the Jan. 6 insurrection pleaded guilty Thursday to a single misdemeanor count. Joshua Dressel, 32, of Jefferson County, entered a guilty plea to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. His hearing was held via video conference in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper set Dressel’s sentencing for Nov. 22.
Latest court filings in Marilyn Mosby case ‘anything but dispassionate’ as feds spar with her lawyers
Federal prosecutors and lawyers for State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby continue to clash in the latest round of legal filings in the criminal case against Baltimore’s top prosecutor. With Mosby charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of mortgage fraud related to early withdrawals from her city retirement account and the purchase of two Florida homes, her lawyers are asking U.S. District ...
Paramount man who pleaded guilty in "grandparent scam" conspiracy sentenced to prison
A Paramount man was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for his part in a nationwide "grandparent scam."Jack Owuor, 25, ws sentenced to 46 months in prison for his part of a network that convinced elderly Americans across the United States to pay up to tens of thousands of dollars each in the belief they were helping a grandchild or loved one in distress, according to the Department of Justice. Owuor and another member of the network, 29-year-old Timothy Ingram – AKA Bleezy – of North Hollywood, pleaded guilty in the racketeering case in March.Federal prosecutors say the...
