Ambler, PA

Law & Crime

Woman Sentenced to One Year and a Day in Federal Prison for Her Role in $400,000 GoFundMe Scam That ‘Went Viral’

A New Jersey woman behind a $400,000 GoFundMe scam was sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday to serve one year and one day in prison. Katelyn McClure, 32, of Bordentown, New Jersey, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in what the U.S. Department of Justice dubbed “a GoFundMe scam that gained nationwide attention.”
Daily Mail

Ex-Governor of Puerto Rico Wanda Vasquez is busted by FBI for bribery scheme in which she pushed out government official in exchange for $300k bribes with Venezuelan bank owner

The former governor of Puerto Rico was arrested on Thursday for allegedly removing a high-ranking government official in return for over $300,000 in funds for her 2020 gubernatorial campaign. Wanda Vasquez, 62, allegedly accepted the bribe in exchange for ousting the head of Puerto Rico's Office of the Commissioner of...
TheDailyBeast

Judge Tosses Plea Deals for Couple Accused of Spying in Nuclear Secrets Case

A naval engineer and his wife had their plea bargains thrown out on Tuesday by a federal judge, who said that the prison terms proposed were not harsh enough. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were arrested in October, ensnared in an FBI sting and accused of attempting to sell nuclear submarine secrets to an unnamed foreign government and smuggling sensitive data on SD cards via a peanut-butter sandwich, a gum wrapper, and a bandage. The Maryland pair admitted to violating the Atomic Energy Act in agreements with federal prosecutors, with Jonathan confessing that he’d attempted to exchange the data for cryptocurrency. Jonathan Toebbe’s deal would have put him behind bars for 12 years; Diana Toebbe’s was set at three years. On Tuesday, the couple withdrew their guilty pleas after U.S. District Judge Gina Groh ruled that the available sentencing options were “strikingly deficient.” Both prosecutors and defense attorneys in court on Tuesday seemed “taken aback” by the judge’s ruling, The Washington Post reported.Read it at The Washington Post
TheDailyBeast

Beverly Hills Surgeon Pleads Guilty in Massive ‘Body Brokers’ Fraud Scheme

A California surgeon and his girlfriend have pleaded guilty to an insurance fraud scheme which saw the pair get addicts in sober living facilities to have unnecessary procedures and treatments. Beverly Hills medic ​​Randy Rosen and his partner Liza Vismanos billed health insurers $676 million for procedures and tests and collected millions in reimbursements. Prosecutors said the pair used “body brokers” to find and pay sober living home patients to take unnecessary tests, shots, and implants of Naltrexone—a drug which deters cravings for drugs—and the couple would then bill medical insurance companies for the needless procedures. They used their ill-gotten gains to fund a lavish lifestyle, including the purchase of a $3.2 million mansion complete with a pool and wine cellar, court documents show. Rosen faces 10 years behind bars with credit for two already served after pleading guilty to several counts of submitting fraudulent insurance claims with an aggravated white collar crime enhancement. Vismanos also pleaded guilty to insurance fraud.Read it at Associated Press
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
UPI News

Former California congressman arrested on fraud charges

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Former California Democratic Rep. T.J. Cox was arrested Tuesday morning by the FBI on charges of wire fraud and money laundering, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Cox allegedly obtained a $1.5 million construction loan to develop a recreation area, by falsely claiming that he...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pocono Update

US Special Agent Charged With Defrauding Government

Thomas Hartley of Henryville, PA, was charged Tuesday with defrauding the government of $260,000 through multiple schemes. Hartley, age 48, is a Special Agent from the U.S. Department of Labor. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the second superseding indictment alleges that Hartley submitted false documents to the Department of the Army while on leave from his position with the Department of Labor and serving with the New Jersey National Guard. This led to Hartley obtaining approximately $23,580 in housing allowance funds to which he was not entitled. The second superseding indictment alleges that Hartley fraudulently applied for and collected unemployment benefits by claiming he was unemployed while serving full-time active duty with the New Jersey National Guard. Further, Hartley failed to disclose that he was on military leave from his full-time federal civilian employment with the United States Department of Labor. Hartley thereby collected approximately $60,284 in unemployment compensation funds to which he was not entitled. The second superseding indictment also charges Hartley with fraudulently obtaining approximately $127,000 from his Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) by falsely claiming that he was not married when he was. Hartley thereby transferred the funds to himself personally or to a bank account solely in his name, without the knowledge or consent of his wife. Finally, the second superseding indictment charges Hartley with fraud in connection with filing a lost wage claim with USAA Insurance following an automobile accident. Hartley falsely claimed that he had lost wages as a result of the automobile accident while suspended without pay from the Department of Labor due to an ongoing criminal investigation. Hartley thereby collected approximately $50,000 in lost wage benefits to which he was not entitled.
HENRYVILLE, PA
AOL Corp

Missouri man among first to breach U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleads guilty to misdemeanor

An eastern Missouri man who breached the Capitol in the early minutes of the Jan. 6 insurrection pleaded guilty Thursday to a single misdemeanor count. Joshua Dressel, 32, of Jefferson County, entered a guilty plea to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. His hearing was held via video conference in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper set Dressel’s sentencing for Nov. 22.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
The Baltimore Sun

Latest court filings in Marilyn Mosby case ‘anything but dispassionate’ as feds spar with her lawyers

Federal prosecutors and lawyers for State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby continue to clash in the latest round of legal filings in the criminal case against Baltimore’s top prosecutor. With Mosby charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of mortgage fraud related to early withdrawals from her city retirement account and the purchase of two Florida homes, her lawyers are asking U.S. District ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS LA

Paramount man who pleaded guilty in "grandparent scam" conspiracy sentenced to prison

A Paramount man was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for his part in a nationwide "grandparent scam."Jack Owuor, 25, ws sentenced to 46 months in prison for his part of a network that convinced elderly Americans across the United States to pay up to tens of thousands of dollars each in the belief they were helping a grandchild or loved one in distress, according to the Department of Justice. Owuor and another member of the network, 29-year-old Timothy Ingram – AKA Bleezy – of North Hollywood, pleaded guilty in the racketeering case in March.Federal prosecutors say the...
PARAMOUNT, CA

