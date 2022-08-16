ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kool AM

Six Live Bands, Several Food Trucks, Beer Garden & More, Saturday in Waterville!

Get ready for a weekend of fun, dancing, eating, drinking and more, all for an amazing cause in the Elm City. It's time for Woofstock 2022. Yes, you read that correctly- it's not Woodstock, it's Woofstock. That's because the Humane Society of the Waterville Area is lining up a full day of live bands for you, all to raise money for the animals!
Kool AM

Did You Know The Nation’s Oldest Fair Is Held In Maine?

It would be a real challenge to find a Mainer who did not love a fair. Yes, we may be more partial to one particular fair over another, or maybe we love a certain thing about the fair, but we all love a good fair. Fair season really is one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belfast, ME
State
Maine State
Belfast, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Entertainment
Belfast, ME
Entertainment
Kool AM

Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State

Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
AUGUSTA, ME
Kool AM

Maine Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested For Domestic Assault

According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Kennebec County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested for alleged domestic violence incidents that took place inside the West Gardiner home he shares with his wife. On August 15th, 2022, a report was made to...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Theatres#The Theatre#Performing#Musical Theater#Colonial#Wabi Tv 5#Worth Real Estate
Kool AM

Maine Drug Arrest Turns Up Stolen Cannon!

Over the last few years, we have been hearing more and more about significant drug busts in the State of Maine. Sometimes, these arrests contain strange situations Like the drugs hidden inside the cake or the drugs hidden inside the cans of beans. Other times, law enforcement finds odd things at the site of the arrest. The following is an example of that!
LIBERTY, ME
Kool AM

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning

According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
AUGUSTA, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Kool AM

Netflix Show Follows Maine Woman Who Ate Her Boogers to Survive

Recently I have been binge watching, "Alone". It's a series that has been gaining a lot of traction and a Maine woman from Cherryfield was featured on the show. Give me a person, alone, in the Alaskan wilderness, surrounded by grizzly bears, hunting, gathering, and starving any day and I am hooked.
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

How This Maine Island Became A Graveyard For Fishing Gear

One of the most wonderful things about the State of Maine is how pristine it is here... Untouched pine forests, rugged coastline (with the occasional sandy beach), and dozens of cool small towns to explore. The fact that so much of our state is so beautiful is one of the...
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Who Knew Mainer’s Competed in Cheese Rolling?

According to WMTW, Belfast hosted the Maine Celtic Celebration. This is where Celtic people and friends who, according to Collins Dictionary, are naturally connected with the people and the culture of Scotland, Wales, Ireland, and some other areas such as Brittany, get together and celebrate. As the article states their...
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Three People Arrested & Charged in Augusta, Maine Drug Raid

According to a press release from Augusta, Maine Police Department's Deputy Chief, Kevin Lully, at least three people have been taken into custody following a Thursday drug raid in Maine's capital city. Lully explains in the release that the raid happened on Thursday afternoon just after 1 pm. That's when...
AUGUSTA, ME
Kool AM

This Huge Red Lake-Side Dream House in Winthrop Will Blow You Away

Their is a listing on Pouliot Realty right now that has given me chills. Located at 155 Memorial Drive in Winthrop, this stunning big red house has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and breath-taking waterfront views. The property sits on Maranacook Lake and it will blow you away. This house was custom-built in 2020 and has all of the latest bells and whistles.
WINTHROP, ME
Kool AM

Kool AM

Augusta, ME
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kool AM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://koolam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy