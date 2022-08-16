Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Solar power in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
The 75th Annual Maine Lobster FestivalThe Maine WriterRockland, ME
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Surprisingly Affordable Monmouth Home For Sale on 5 Plus Acres of Land
I was lucky enough to stumble across a real estate gem in Monmouth, Maine! The best part about this house is that it's under 200k! The current market isn't offering "affordable" houses right now. The house is listed by Rachel Davis by, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello...
Ready to Compete? The Central Maine Amazing Race is This Month!
Get ready to have some fun all while supporting an amazing cause. It's time for the annual Central Maine Amazing Race hosted by the wonderful people at the Manchester, Maine Lions Club. This year's race will take place on Saturday, August 27th, and will involve teams of two travelling around...
Six Live Bands, Several Food Trucks, Beer Garden & More, Saturday in Waterville!
Get ready for a weekend of fun, dancing, eating, drinking and more, all for an amazing cause in the Elm City. It's time for Woofstock 2022. Yes, you read that correctly- it's not Woodstock, it's Woofstock. That's because the Humane Society of the Waterville Area is lining up a full day of live bands for you, all to raise money for the animals!
Did You Know The Nation’s Oldest Fair Is Held In Maine?
It would be a real challenge to find a Mainer who did not love a fair. Yes, we may be more partial to one particular fair over another, or maybe we love a certain thing about the fair, but we all love a good fair. Fair season really is one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enjoy a Beer Garden, Bounce Houses, Food Trucks & Music @ The Block Party Wednesday Night @ Mill Park!
Can you believe that we are already closing in on the end of the summer season and the beginning of back-to-school season? Yeah, us either. That's why we want you to join us for one last hoo-rah as we close out our SummerFun Concert Series on Wednesday evening at Mill Park in Augusta.
Maine Man Dies After Crashing Motorcycle Into Ditch in Readfield
As the number of motorcycle fatalities in 2022 appears to be on track to break Maine records, we are now reporting on what will be the third motorcycle fatality in Maine in just the last 7 days alone. According to WGME 13, a man was killed over the weekend near...
Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State
Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
Maine Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested For Domestic Assault
According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Kennebec County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested for alleged domestic violence incidents that took place inside the West Gardiner home he shares with his wife. On August 15th, 2022, a report was made to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
34-Year-Old Maine Man Killed in Motorcycle vs Subaru Collision Over The Weekend
It has been a very deadly year for motorcycle riders here in the Pine Tree State. So deadly, in fact, that Maine is on track to set a record for motorcycle-related fatalities in 2022. According to the Kennebec Journal, there is sadly now another name to add to the growing...
Maine Drug Arrest Turns Up Stolen Cannon!
Over the last few years, we have been hearing more and more about significant drug busts in the State of Maine. Sometimes, these arrests contain strange situations Like the drugs hidden inside the cake or the drugs hidden inside the cans of beans. Other times, law enforcement finds odd things at the site of the arrest. The following is an example of that!
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
BREAKING: Massive Central Maine Drug Bust Yields Stolen Vehicles, Weapons, Multiple Arrests Made
According to a press release from Shannon Moss and the Maine Department of Public Safety, State Police made multiple arrests and seized weapons, cash, drugs and stolen vehicles from Central Maine on Thursday. Thursday, Maine State Police attempted to make contact with a wanted person on School Ridge Road in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Netflix Show Follows Maine Woman Who Ate Her Boogers to Survive
Recently I have been binge watching, "Alone". It's a series that has been gaining a lot of traction and a Maine woman from Cherryfield was featured on the show. Give me a person, alone, in the Alaskan wilderness, surrounded by grizzly bears, hunting, gathering, and starving any day and I am hooked.
WINSLOW, MAINE: One Person Killed, Another Injured in Tuesday Evening Crash
Summertime in Maine means warmer weather, more things for people to do and more vehicles on the state's roadways than at any other point of the entire year. Sadly, at least most years, that also means more fatal traffic crashes. According to WGME 13, there was another fatal crash that...
How This Maine Island Became A Graveyard For Fishing Gear
One of the most wonderful things about the State of Maine is how pristine it is here... Untouched pine forests, rugged coastline (with the occasional sandy beach), and dozens of cool small towns to explore. The fact that so much of our state is so beautiful is one of the...
Who Knew Mainer’s Competed in Cheese Rolling?
According to WMTW, Belfast hosted the Maine Celtic Celebration. This is where Celtic people and friends who, according to Collins Dictionary, are naturally connected with the people and the culture of Scotland, Wales, Ireland, and some other areas such as Brittany, get together and celebrate. As the article states their...
Does She Look Familiar? Lost Photo Found At Central Maine Store
People lose things all the time. Most of the time, they are generic, valueless, items. A pair of sunglasses, earbuds, socks in the dryer (where do they really go???), etc. Even if those items do cost a chunk of change, we can always go buy a replacement. However, sometimes, we...
Three People Arrested & Charged in Augusta, Maine Drug Raid
According to a press release from Augusta, Maine Police Department's Deputy Chief, Kevin Lully, at least three people have been taken into custody following a Thursday drug raid in Maine's capital city. Lully explains in the release that the raid happened on Thursday afternoon just after 1 pm. That's when...
This Huge Red Lake-Side Dream House in Winthrop Will Blow You Away
Their is a listing on Pouliot Realty right now that has given me chills. Located at 155 Memorial Drive in Winthrop, this stunning big red house has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and breath-taking waterfront views. The property sits on Maranacook Lake and it will blow you away. This house was custom-built in 2020 and has all of the latest bells and whistles.
BE AWARE: New Scammers Pretending to be Augusta, Maine Police Department
As I was perusing Facebook this morning I noticed something pretty interesting. It was a scam alert from the Augusta Maine Police Department. Now, it's not super-uncommon for the police department to be warning the community of scams, however, it IS uncommon for them to warn of scams involving their own department.
Kool AM
Augusta, ME
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kool AM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://koolam.com
Comments / 0