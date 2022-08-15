Read full article on original website
Mount welcomes three new trustees
Mount Saint Mary College recently welcomed three new members to its Board of Trustees. Joining the board recently were Valerie Bryant MBA ’99, Bill Fioravanti, and Beth Jennings. Valerie Bryant, a 1999 alumna of Mount Saint Mary College, is Pricing Manager at BGRS, a global leader in relocation and...
Mount presents Image Making workshop for educators
Olivia Mantero, a graduate Education student at the Mount, learned the Image Making method of teaching at the recent workshop. Mount Saint Mary College’s Collaborative for Equity in Literacy Learning (CELL) hosted a professional development workshop for educators, based on the Image Making literacy method, the week of August 15.
