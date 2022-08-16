Districts and schools across Texas received accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the 2021-22 school year for the first time since 2019 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Districts and campuses across Texas are rated by the TEA on an A-F scale based on student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps. Districts or campuses that received a rating below a C were labeled "not rated" with the passing of Senate Bill 1365.

