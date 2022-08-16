Read full article on original website
Georgetown ISD to add new course on child trafficking, exploitation prevention to health curriculum
Georgetown ISD has adopted a new curriculum for the 2022-23 school year to include instruction relating to the prevention of child abuse, family violence, dating violence and human trafficking. With a favorable recommendation from the School Health Advisory Council and GISD Counseling Services, the approval of the Love146: Not A...
Travis County commissioners discuss wage increases, homelessness outreach deputy during preliminary FY 2022-23 budget
The final budget for FY 2022-23 will be approved in late September. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) On August 17, Travis County commissioners began the monthlong budget review process ahead of a September vote. Over the next several weeks, commissioners will hear proposals from county departments for the preliminary budget, which has...
An Austin school and state-of-the-art clinic unite to meet the needs of medically fragile children
Seventeen-year-old Blake Johnson attends Rosedale School, an Austin ISD school built to care for children with complex medical needs. Johnson, who uses a wheelchair, has cerebral palsy and autism and is blind and nonverbal. He is one of more than 100 children at the school aged 3 to 22 whose days are filled with attending classes while managing their multiple health conditions.
School resource officer agreements reached for Hays, San Marcos CISDs as school year gets underway
The Hays County Commissioners Court and San Marcos City Council approved agreements for school resource officer positions and programs for area school districts Aug. 16. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Hays County Commissioners Court approved an interlocal cooperation agreement with Hays CISD to add three school resource officers, or SROs, to...
Round Rock ISD approves COVID-19 leave for district employees
The Round Rock ISD board of trustees on Aug. 18 adopted a resolution giving district employees additional paid leave in the event that they test positive for COVID-19. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees on Aug. 18 adopted a resolution giving district employees additional paid...
Williamson County increases rent allowance for Opportunities for Williamson & Burnet Counties
County Judge Bill Gravell, who is running for re-election Nov. 8, said Aug. 16 that Opportunities for Williamson & Burnet Counties has provided 180,000 meals to Williamson County in the last 12 months through the Meals on Wheels program. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Williamson County Commissioners Court unanimously approved increasing...
City of Austin employees push for minimum wage raise
As Austin has become pricey, city employees making minimum wage have had their pay rate remain flat at $15 per hour.
Company indicted on 2 counts of fraud from 2016, insurance company claims $300K in losses
A summons was issued Tuesday to a company accused of two counts of fraudulently securing a document of execution, according to Travis County court records.
ZAP unable to support South Austin townhomes
The Zoning and Platting Commission failed to recommend a rezoning for seven townhomes in South Austin. The zoning case concerns a 1.3-acre vacant lot at 7311 and 7313 Bluff Springs Road, which the applicant hopes to rezone from Single Family-Small Lot (SF-4A) to Townhouse & Condominium (SF-6). The triangular parcel is constrained on one side by a gas line, which also buffers the site from an adjacent single-family neighborhood.
Austin Chamber Mobility Summit outlines plans for the future of transportation in Austin
The Chamber of Austin Regional Mobility Summit took place Aug. 17 at the Austin Marriott Downtown. (Christopher Green/Community Impact Newspaper) The Austin Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 17 hosted an annual mobility summit at the Austin Marriott Downtown that brought together different local organizations that work to develop and improve transportation in Austin.
Austin Public Health clears COVID-19 testing backlog
This paper stack shows COVID-19 records from a single clinic in Austin during the influx of cases in January. (Courtesy Austin Public Health) Austin Public Health announced Aug. 11 it has officially entered all COVID-19 cases that were backlogged from the omicron surge in January and February on its COVID-19 surveillance dashboard.
Georgetown ISD projects enrollment growth of more than 1,000 students for 2022-23, plus other district data
Check out the following data on Georgetown ISD's students and staff. (Graphic by Community Impact Newspaper) Recovering from the pandemic, enrollment for the 2022-23 school year is expected to increase by 1,048 students. Although Georgetown ISD increased starting teacher salaries by $2,700 to $53,000 for the upcoming year, the district’s average teacher salary trails behind the state’s.
Kyle Police warn about increase in teen fentanyl overdoses, deaths
Capt. Pedro Hernandez with Kyle Police Department said officers are seeing more pills laced with fentanyl in Kyle and teens are paying the price.
Travis County releases preliminary property tax rate for FY 2022-23
Travis County will continue to prepare the fiscal year 2022-23 budget throughout the next month. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact Newspaper) Travis County officials released a preliminary property tax rate of $0.318239 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23, a $0.039 decrease from last year. Many Travis County residents can expect to...
The fastest growing school districts in Central Texas may surprise you
According to KXAN data, Liberty Hill has been growing at one of the fastest rates in our viewing area over the past decades at 149%.
Hays, San Marcos CISDs showed slight improvement based on 2021-22 TEA accountability ratings
Districts and schools across Texas received accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the 2021-22 school year for the first time since 2019 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Districts and campuses across Texas are rated by the TEA on an A-F scale based on student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps. Districts or campuses that received a rating below a C were labeled "not rated" with the passing of Senate Bill 1365.
Pflugerville, Hutto ISDs earn B scores in 2022 TEA accountability ratings
Districts and schools across Texas received accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Pflugerville and Hutto ISDs each earned a rating of B from the Texas Education Agency in the agency's 2022 accountability ratings released Aug. 15. Both districts...
San Marcos city council to submit marijuana enforcement ordinance to voters
On Tuesday, the San Marcos city council decided it would submit a citizen-initiated ordinance to voters that would eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement.
Action Behavior Center opens Lakeway location
Action Behavior Centers opened a new location in Lakeway in August. (Courtesy Action Behavior Centers) Action Behavior Center opened a new location in August at 1508 S. RM 620, Stes. 103-105, Lakeway, to provide personalized therapy for children with autism. The center utilizes applied behavior analysis, according to the business. 512-920-1880.
GUIDE: 7 microschools enrolling students in the Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown areas
Oak Ridge Learning allows children to participate in "self-governed freeplay" to develop their social and intellectual abilities. (Courtesy Oak Ridge Learning) In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new form of alternative education, microschools, has begun to form all over the country. In the North Austin, Leander, Cedar Park and Georgetown areas, there are seven schools that offer this unique style of education.
