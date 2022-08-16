ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Austin

Travis County commissioners discuss wage increases, homelessness outreach deputy during preliminary FY 2022-23 budget

The final budget for FY 2022-23 will be approved in late September. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) On August 17, Travis County commissioners began the monthlong budget review process ahead of a September vote. Over the next several weeks, commissioners will hear proposals from county departments for the preliminary budget, which has...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
kut.org

An Austin school and state-of-the-art clinic unite to meet the needs of medically fragile children

Seventeen-year-old Blake Johnson attends Rosedale School, an Austin ISD school built to care for children with complex medical needs. Johnson, who uses a wheelchair, has cerebral palsy and autism and is blind and nonverbal. He is one of more than 100 children at the school aged 3 to 22 whose days are filled with attending classes while managing their multiple health conditions.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

School resource officer agreements reached for Hays, San Marcos CISDs as school year gets underway

The Hays County Commissioners Court and San Marcos City Council approved agreements for school resource officer positions and programs for area school districts Aug. 16. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Hays County Commissioners Court approved an interlocal cooperation agreement with Hays CISD to add three school resource officers, or SROs, to...
SAN MARCOS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Travis County, TX
Government
Travis County, TX
Health
County
Travis County, TX
Local
Texas Health
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County increases rent allowance for Opportunities for Williamson & Burnet Counties

County Judge Bill Gravell, who is running for re-election Nov. 8, said Aug. 16 that Opportunities for Williamson & Burnet Counties has provided 180,000 meals to Williamson County in the last 12 months through the Meals on Wheels program. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Williamson County Commissioners Court unanimously approved increasing...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicotine Withdrawal#Methadone#Drug Addiction#Health Crisis#Behavioral Health#Central Health
Austin Monitor

ZAP unable to support South Austin townhomes

The Zoning and Platting Commission failed to recommend a rezoning for seven townhomes in South Austin. The zoning case concerns a 1.3-acre vacant lot at 7311 and 7313 Bluff Springs Road, which the applicant hopes to rezone from Single Family-Small Lot (SF-4A) to Townhouse & Condominium (SF-6). The triangular parcel is constrained on one side by a gas line, which also buffers the site from an adjacent single-family neighborhood.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Chamber Mobility Summit outlines plans for the future of transportation in Austin

The Chamber of Austin Regional Mobility Summit took place Aug. 17 at the Austin Marriott Downtown. (Christopher Green/Community Impact Newspaper) The Austin Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 17 hosted an annual mobility summit at the Austin Marriott Downtown that brought together different local organizations that work to develop and improve transportation in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Public Health clears COVID-19 testing backlog

This paper stack shows COVID-19 records from a single clinic in Austin during the influx of cases in January. (Courtesy Austin Public Health) Austin Public Health announced Aug. 11 it has officially entered all COVID-19 cases that were backlogged from the omicron surge in January and February on its COVID-19 surveillance dashboard.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown ISD projects enrollment growth of more than 1,000 students for 2022-23, plus other district data

Check out the following data on Georgetown ISD's students and staff. (Graphic by Community Impact Newspaper) Recovering from the pandemic, enrollment for the 2022-23 school year is expected to increase by 1,048 students. Although Georgetown ISD increased starting teacher salaries by $2,700 to $53,000 for the upcoming year, the district’s average teacher salary trails behind the state’s.
GEORGETOWN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Community Impact Austin

Hays, San Marcos CISDs showed slight improvement based on 2021-22 TEA accountability ratings

Districts and schools across Texas received accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the 2021-22 school year for the first time since 2019 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Districts and campuses across Texas are rated by the TEA on an A-F scale based on student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps. Districts or campuses that received a rating below a C were labeled "not rated" with the passing of Senate Bill 1365.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Action Behavior Center opens Lakeway location

Action Behavior Centers opened a new location in Lakeway in August. (Courtesy Action Behavior Centers) Action Behavior Center opened a new location in August at 1508 S. RM 620, Stes. 103-105, Lakeway, to provide personalized therapy for children with autism. The center utilizes applied behavior analysis, according to the business. 512-920-1880.
LAKEWAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

GUIDE: 7 microschools enrolling students in the Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown areas

Oak Ridge Learning allows children to participate in "self-governed freeplay" to develop their social and intellectual abilities. (Courtesy Oak Ridge Learning) In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new form of alternative education, microschools, has begun to form all over the country. In the North Austin, Leander, Cedar Park and Georgetown areas, there are seven schools that offer this unique style of education.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy