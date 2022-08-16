ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The key to treating TB may be in a common carbohydrate. What we know so far

By Become an author
The Conversation Africa
The Conversation Africa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5y4N_0hJBwW1O00
New remedies are needed as rates of multi-drug resistant TB rise. Jarun Ontakrai/Shutterstock

Curdlan is a popular carbohydrate in the food industry. Its name is derived from the word “curdle”, and as it suggests, it’s widely used as a thickener and stabiliser in everything from sausages to milk substitutes.

More recently, it has caught the eye of the pharmaceutical industry. That’s because curdlan, itself produced by bacteria, is able to trigger an antibacterial response in a range of environments and organisms. Among other uses, researchers are looking at curdlan as a possible treatment for cancers and other diseases.

One of those diseases is tuberculosis (TB), the infection responsible for killing more people than any other infectious disease in human history. South Africa has one of the world’s highest TB burdens – along with 29 other countries including India and China. These countries contribute 86% of the globe’s 10 million annual TB cases. South Africa’s combined burden of TB, TB/HIV and multi-drug resistant TB (MDR-TB), driven by socioeconomic factors and its high HIV numbers, is especially worrying.

Existing remedies made up of cocktails of antibiotics are not effective against MDR-TB. This has sparked interest in finding alternative treatments. It’s why our research group at the School of Pharmacy at the University of the Western Cape, and others, are beginning to test the efficacy of curdlan as a potential drug candidate.

In a recent paper, for instance, we show very promising results for the potential treatment of TB using curdlan-based nanoparticles.

How TB infects

Our work centres on developing host-directed therapies using curdlan. Such treatments essentially let the human immune system do the heavy lifting. This is done by activating its natural antibacterial mechanisms while controlling the inflammation that results from such activation. Inflammation is a signal that the immune system is working. But if inflammation is out of control it can cause major damage to human tissue, as seen in severe COVID-19 infections.

Research has already shown that host-directed therapies hold immense potential for the treatment of TB.

To understand how these therapies work, it’s important to understand how TB infection unfolds in the human body.

Primary TB infection occurs when a person inhales aerosol droplets, released by contagious individuals, that contain Mycobacterium tuberculosis (M.tb). This is the bacterium that causes TB. Once inhaled, M.tb quickly makes its way to the lung’s alveolar space, made up of tiny air sacs that sit at the end of the bronchioles, which are the air passages inside the lungs.

Here it is absorbed by what’s known as alveolar macrophages, the lung cells that are usually the first line of defence against pollutants and pathogenic organisms. Typically these macrophages would trigger an immune response in the body. But M.tb has evolved so cannily that it eludes or switches off this immune-triggering response in the macrophages. These alveolar macrophages become its infection headquarters; the bacterium remains concealed within these cells.

For any treatment to be successful, it has to navigate a host of obstacles to reach M.tb. It must make its way through complex lung lesions, then penetrate the cell membrane of macrophages and other host cells, and finally be taken up by the M.tb sitting within these cells.

That’s where nanoparticles enter the picture.

Tiny ‘snipers’

Nanoparticles are extremely small. They range from between one to 100 nanometres; for some perspective, there are a million nanometres in a single millimetre. In theory, and as is being shown in laboratories and existing treatments for other conditions like cancer, nanotherapies allow drugs to target pathogens with sniper-like accuracy. They also have the potential to tackle patient non-compliance that can lead to drug resistant TB.

The reasons for non-compliance are varied and complex, but the duration of the therapy itself is a factor. Existing treatments require that, depending on the severity and progress of the disease, patients take many drugs over as many as six months. The course of treatment for MDR-TB lasts up to 24 months.

This high pill load, together with sometimes toxic side effects, has been shown to overwhelm patients. Many do not return to clinics and hospitals for check-ups, especially when they feel better after a few weeks. Some stop taking their medication. This could be behind the rise of drug resistant strains. Such non-compliance is also believed to be the cause of South Africa’s comparatively high TB mortality.

Traditional drugs are taken orally or intravenously. They travel throughout the body via the blood circulatory system. Many drug molecules do not reach their targets, staying in the body where they cause several negative side effects. That’s where nanoparticle-based treatments have the upper hand: they are extremely targeted and their release into the system is very controlled. Smaller doses are required and there is less dispersion around the body, meaning fewer side effects.

Promising findings

All these factors suggest that nanoparticle-based treatments may be the right approach to take against TB. And two interesting findings from our study bolster the case.

One, we observed the production of what’s known as pro-inflammation cytokines, a signalling molecule that triggers an antibacterial effect in immune cells. This meant that the nanoparticles were doing what they were meant to do.

Secondly, we found that the M.tb bacteria in the immune cells were considerably reduced over a 72-hour period.

These results suggest that curdlan nanotherapeutics are an avenue worth exploring in treating TB. There is much more work to be done, but it’s an important step towards tackling TB – in South Africa and everywhere else.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

How Long Can the Coronavirus Keep Reinfecting Us?

When the original Omicron variant swept across the country this winter, it launched America into a new COVID era, one in which nearly everyone—95 percent of adults, according to one CDC estimate—has some immunity to the virus through vaccines, infection, or both. Since then, however, Omicron subvariants have still managed to cause big waves of infection. They’ve accomplished this by eroding our existing immunity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbohydrate#Drugs#Linus Stds#Bacteria#Diseases#Linus Hiv#General Health#The School Of Pharmacy
contagionlive.com

Tuberculosis Outbreak in US Traced to Bone Grafts

CDC links 2021 outbreak of tuberculosis in US affecting 113 persons and causing at least 3 deaths to bone grafts from one infected, deceased donor. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that their investigation of tuberculosis (TB) cases in the US in the Summer of 2021 found an "unprecedented outbreak" arising from bone allograft product containing live cells, derived from a single, deceased donor.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Science
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
HIV
Country
China
contagionlive.com

Longer Interval Between COVID-19 Vaccine Doses May Cut Risk of Myocarditis or Pericarditis

The highest rate of myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination occurred among young men ages 18 to 24 after receiving a second dose of the Moderna vaccine. The risk of myocarditis or pericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination may vary by type of vaccine and interval between doses, according to a recent study, which may help inform vaccination programs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Woman forced to put down five dogs after becoming first in UK to be diagnosed with ultra-rare disease

A heartbroken woman has been forced to put down her five family dogs after becoming the first person in the UK to be diagnosed with a rare infectious disease.Wendy Hayes, 61, was left with no choice but to euthanise her beloved pets after they contracted Brucella canis - a bacterial condition which causes aborted pregnancies, stillbirth, and inability to become pregnant - from a Belarusian rescue dog she was fostering.The infected dog, Moosha, had been with Wendy for just three days before she started aborting her puppies all over the home in a “horrific” experience that lasted 17 hours.Wendy...
PETS
Fox News

Biden COVID-19 symptoms now include sore throat, body aches: doctor

President Biden has developed body aches and a sore throat but is tolerating the Paxlovid treatment for COVID-19 well, his doctor said Saturday. Dr. Kevin C. O'Connor, physician to the president, said preliminary sequencing indicated Biden has contracted the BA5 variant, the most common coronavirus variant in the U.S. right now.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Officials investigating 28 cases of E coli linked to Scots nursery

Health officials in Scotland are investigating 28 cases of the E coli infection linked to a nursery in East Lothian.NHS Lothian said it and other health agencies are examining the cases, which have been linked to Church Street Pear Tree Nursery in Haddington.Officials at the NHS body said a “small number” of the cases had been admitted to hospital but most displayed mild symptoms and did not require hospital treatment.E coli is a bacteria that lives in the guts of people and animals. Most strains are harmless but others can cause serious food poisoning.These are often found in undercooked...
WORLD
CBS Boston

2 common viruses could trigger Alzheimer's disease, researchers say

BOSTON - Two common viruses, in combination, could trigger the onset of Alzheimer's disease in some people. It's estimated that one in two Americans have been infected with the herpes virus which can cause cold sores. Some people develop painful blisters. Others have no symptoms. Eventually, the virus becomes dormant, still residing in the body but inactive. Now researchers at Tufts University and the University of Oxford have demonstrated that the varicella virus, the virus that causes chickenpox and shingles, may help re-awaken the herpes virus which then leads to an accumulation of proteins in the brain associated with Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say that a varicella vaccine, to prevent chickenpox and shingles, has been shown to reduce the risk of dementia, perhaps by interrupting this pathway. 
BOSTON, MA
cdc.gov

CDC Confirms Two New Human Infections with Flu Virus from Pigs During 2022

August 12, 2022—CDC has reported two new human infections with an influenza (flu) virus that usually spreads in pigs, bringing the total number of such infections in the United States during 2022 to three. These two new infections were in people who attended the same West Virginia agricultural fair as the first variant flu infection of 2022 reported by CDC on August 5. Sporadic human infections with these flu viruses that usually spread in pigs happen every year, often in the agricultural fair setting, which are typically held in the summer and fall. CDC recommends people take precautions around pigs, including in the fair setting.
INDUSTRY
The Conversation Africa

The Conversation Africa

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from African experts for the public. The Conversation Africa finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/africa

Comments / 0

Community Policy