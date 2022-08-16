Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Servers and Hosts
Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring full-time positions for servers and hosts. Sweet Basil offers a competitive wage and health insurance. Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment. Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend. Full-time and part-time positions are available. No experience is required. Apply in...
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Day and Afternoon at UFP Parker
UFP Parker now has both Day and Afternoon positions open for a variety of skill levels. If you are looking for a career with a comprehensive benefits package and multiple avenues for advancement, join their winning team at UFP Parker. Want to see what they are all about? Call or...
Clearfield Area School District struggling to fill positions
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Clearfield Area School District is struggling to fill paraprofessional and food service jobs. The school district is looking to fill five cafeteria positions and roughly 11 full and part-time paraprofessional positions. These positions focus on personal care and classroom assistance. An application can be found here. Applicants can address […]
AASD is giving staff $1k as a retention bonus
Editors note: This story previously reported all Altoona Area School District employees would receive the $1,000 bonus. It has since been corrected to explain the bonus would go to employees covered by Act 93. BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One Altoona school has approved retention bonuses for faculty and staff. On Monday, Aug. 15, the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
Future of Cranberry Mall in Question as Property Hits the Market Again
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Cranberry Mall has been a cornerstone of our community since its opening in 1981. Of course, forty years ago, every town in America had a mall just like ours: sprawling one-story indoor bazars of shoes, cinnamon rolls, movie theaters, gadgets, and clothing. Every step was...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Create ‘Students in the Workplace’ Program in Cambria County, Increase Awareness of Manufacturing Career Opportunities
Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for The Challenge Program, Inc., through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC), to help more than 15,000 students learn firsthand about career opportunities in the manufacturing industry in southwestern Pennsylvania. “Providing a strong pipeline of talent to the manufacturing industry is vital for...
WTAJ
Highmark Wholecare provides health care for the ‘whole person’
Highmark Wholecare plans take into account things like access to nutritious food and affordable housing resources. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Ellen Duffield, President, and CEO of Highmark Wholecare about what sets Highmark Wholecare apart from other health insurance companies. Almost all of us face barriers to...
explore venango
SPONSORED: Summer Deals Happening Now at Clarion Ford
Clarion, Pa. – Summer deals are heating up at Clarion Ford. Take advantage of 1.9% financing for 36 months on several new models including the new Ford Maverick or get 0.9% financing for 36 months on a new Ford Edge or a new Ford Explorer. Get 0.9% financing for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Firehouse Subs coming to Altoona this fall
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Get ready Altoona, Firehouse Subs is coming soon to the Logan Plank Cross. That’s right sandwich lovers, the successful chain is making its way to Altoona to share its subs with the 814 community. Owners and operators of the Johnstown Firehouse Subs, Melissa (Missy) Kreutzberger and Joanne Lysinger, will be running […]
Police plan ‘active shooter’ drill in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Plans have been made for an active shooter drill/training to take place at the Curwensville High School next week, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The drill and training will involve the state police and numerous government agencies from across Clearfield County. It is scheduled for Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. […]
Altoona church sees uptick in people at food pantries, all are welcome
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A local church that has food pantries for families has seen an uptick in people and it wants to remind everyone that it’s open for the entire community. The Faith Baptist Church of Altoona says it’s seeing more regular families at its food pantries, especially as the summer has gone by. “We […]
Road closure scheduled to take place in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting next Monday, PennDOT said a road will be closed in order to work on a railroad crossing in Portage. Northfolk Southern RR will be working on the railroad crossing at Dulancey Drive/Route 2012 from Monday, Aug. 22, at 6 a.m. to Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. The road […]
Construction work rescheduled for Route 322
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Overnight milling work for Route 322 near Philipsburg has been rescheduled to start at a later date. The contractor plans to complete overnight milling and initial paving operations between Pleasant Hill Road and the Railroad/Centre Street intersection from Tuesday, August 23, through Thursday, August 25. Crews will work 6:00 PM […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Historical Society Updates Progress on New Archives Facility
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – The Jefferson County Historical Society is now in the middle of the Capital Campaign for renovations and repairs to its “New Archives, Collections & Community Resource Center” in Brookville. (Pictured above: Wayne-Kocher building a bookcase platform in the new Archives Facility.) JCHS is seeking...
Clearfield County DA receives opioid litigation settlement
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Following more than two years of litigation, Clearfield County District Attorney (DA) Ryan Sayers announced that his office will be receiving $561,000 from his opioid lawsuit. The proceeds from the lawsuit, which was against certain companies that were involved in driving the opioid crisis, will be distributed from a trust […]
Raccoon Refuse ordered to pick up trash at Spartansburg Transfer facility
Raccoon Refuse might be closed, but state officials have ordered them to at least pick up their own trash. It’s an update to a story that we first told you about last week. Here’s what the company’s transfer station in Spartansburg looked like. On Aug. 17, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) […]
School supplies, free haircuts at ‘Back to School Blessing Bash’
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The start of the new school year is right around the corner and back-to-school shopping can be expensive, which is why a school district will be holding a back-to-school bash. Blacklick Valley School District in Cambria County will be holding a “Back to School Blessing Bash” and handing out school supplies […]
Construction to cause delays on Route 322 in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Tuesday, August 16 that its safety enhancement project on Route 322 near Philipsburg will begin this week. On Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19 the roadwork will begin. The project enhances safety by adding a center turning lane between the intersections […]
explore venango
Raymond W. Kimmell
Raymond W. Kimmell, 67, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday evening, August 11, 2022 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements. Per Raymond’s request, there will be no public visitation and all services will be private. Copyright...
butlerradio.com
German Official To Make Stop In Saxonburg
Historic Saxonburg will be getting a visit by a German official this week. German Consul General David Gill is planning on attending Mingle on Main on Thursday, August 18th. He will be the highest-ranking German representative to ever visit the historic borough founded by German immigrants John Augustus and Carl F. Roebling in 1832.
Comments / 0