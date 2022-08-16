Read full article on original website
Johnson County residents raise scam concerns about groups soliciting donations for sick kids
Some drivers in Johnson County in recent days say they have spotted groups of people at major intersections asking for donations that are supposedly to help pay for health care for children with life-threatening illnesses. Reports began popping up on social media last week, with some users posting pictures of...
Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner addresses KBI investigation
The mayor and CEO of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is speaking for the first time since the KBI executed a search warrant on the UG building.
Overland Park family working to bring injured son back from Mexico
A local Kansas family is trying to bring their injured son back from Mexico, who was badly injured in an accident shortly after moving out of the country.
Investigators solve mysterious odor issue in Shawnee
Kansas environmental investigators determined a leaking fuel tank at a Shawnee gas station is the cause of a mysterious odor in the area.
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American community
Wheatley-Provident Hospital southeast side and front door.Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1902, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital was founded at 1826 Forest Avenue that's in the 18th & Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri. It's a historic site and is significant because it was the first hospital in the city for African-Americans.
Kansas City art teacher paints while paddling
Kansas City committee moves affordable housing ordinance forward, dozens of renters respond in outra. A KCMO committee is moving forward one of Mayor Quinton Lucas' newly proposed affordable housing ordinances. but the vote was met with outrage.
Kansas City committee moves affordable housing ordinance forward, dozens of renters respond in outra
The Phase III Expansion Facility at KU's Innovation Park was dedicated by Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday, marking progress on the decades-long project. The state is trying to force the city to increase police funding, but without extra money from Missouri. Following vehicle theft, Mission police look for missing...
Kansas City mayor sues Missouri over police funding
Kansas City mayor sues Missouri over police funding
Man admits to lying about hiring ex-convicts through Kansas City nonprofit
A Kansas City, Missouri, man admitted to lying about hiring convicted felons through a local nonprofit.
Judge: Enough evidence to try Missouri hospital staffer in 20-year-old murder
A judge ruled there is enough evidence to try Jennifer Hall, a former Kansas City-area respiratory therapist, for the murder of a patient in 2002.
Legal advice: injured at work
If I was injured at work and am getting medical treatment, do I still need an attorney? Edelman and Thompson, Kansas City’s personal injury lawyers, have the answer. Sponsored by Edelman and Thompson.
Wedding DJ allegedly runs off with deposits from KC couple
Planning a wedding can be an expensive process for some couples but imagine paying twice for the same service.
Gov. Kelly celebrates expansion facility at KU’s Innovation Park
Gov. Kelly celebrates expansion facility at KU's Innovation Park
Following vehicle theft, Mission police look for missing dog
Following vehicle theft, Mission police look for missing dog
Kansas City's first airport was not downtown
Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.
Driver slumped over wheel blows .36 in Clay County, survives
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver in Clay County is still alive despite having a blood alcohol content that is “fatal to most people,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies received a call just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone who said there was a driver...
After KC pastor berates congregation for not getting him Movado watch, he issues apology
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City pastor went viral online after a video was posted of him chastising his congregation for not getting him a luxury gift. Rev. Carlton Funderburke of the Church at the Well in Kansas City is recorded telling them how upset he was they hadn’t bought him a Movado watch.
Overland Park woman charged in medical murder bound over for trial
Jennifer Anne Hall, the 42-year-old Overland Park woman accused of a medical murder two decades ago in Chillicothe, has been ordered to stand trial.
Gunshot victim taken to hospital
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound. Officers responded to the incident, which occurred near Southwest 10th Ave. & Southwest Oakley Ave. just before 1 a.m. Thursday Aug. 18. The incident...
MSHP helps out rather large tortoise, which was a lost pet
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol was helping out a rather large African spurred tortoise on Thursday. Cpl. Kelly Hoover found the animal on Route J between Raymore and Peculiar. MSHP Troop A said in a tweet, “It appears to be a lost ‘pet’ & we need...
