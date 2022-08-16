ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American community

Wheatley-Provident Hospital southeast side and front door.Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1902, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital was founded at 1826 Forest Avenue that's in the 18th & Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri. It's a historic site and is significant because it was the first hospital in the city for African-Americans.
CJ Coombs

Kansas City's first airport was not downtown

Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.
Driver slumped over wheel blows .36 in Clay County, survives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver in Clay County is still alive despite having a blood alcohol content that is “fatal to most people,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies received a call just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone who said there was a driver...
Gunshot victim taken to hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound. Officers responded to the incident, which occurred near Southwest 10th Ave. & Southwest Oakley Ave. just before 1 a.m. Thursday Aug. 18. The incident...
MSHP helps out rather large tortoise, which was a lost pet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol was helping out a rather large African spurred tortoise on Thursday. Cpl. Kelly Hoover found the animal on Route J between Raymore and Peculiar. MSHP Troop A said in a tweet, “It appears to be a lost ‘pet’ & we need...
