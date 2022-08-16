Read full article on original website
Kris Jenner wants daughter Kylie Jenner to ‘slow down’ with her extravagant spending habits
According to sources, Kris Jenner is keeping an eye on Kylie Jenner’s extravagant spending habits. “Kylie has been spending so much that, after she bought the jet, her mom had to step in and tell her to slow down,” one insider told The Post. The comments come days after...
Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of True, Dream, Chicago, and Penelope Supporting North West
Some of the littlest members of the Kardashian family came out to root for North West at her basketball game on July 22. Her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her youngest sister, Chicago, were both in the stands alongside Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson; Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian; and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's daughter, Penelope Disick. The kids looked like they were having fun in a photo that Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story.
Khloé Just Shaded Taylor After a Leak Revealed She Uses Her Private Plane Way More Than the Kardashians
Click here to read the full article. Over usage. Khloé Kardashian shaded Taylor Swift subtly for using her private jet more than her family. The Good American founder liked a post that joked about how the shocking information got leaked. On August 2, 2022, Khloé liked an Instagram post shared by @KardashianSocial that suggested that her mom, Kris Jenner, leaked the information that Taylor Swift uses her private jet the most among all celebrities. The Instagram post featured the caption, “who leaked that Taylor Swift’s private jet took 170 flights this year?” The video then played a video where Kris sits...
Why Fans Think ‘Monster Hypocrite’ Kourtney Kardashian Should Be ‘Shamed’ and ‘Heavily Fined’
Fans are criticizing Kourtney Kardashian by labeling her a ‘monster hypocrite’ and claiming that the reality star should be ‘heavily fined.’
hotnewhiphop.com
Kourtney Kardashian Refutes Claims That Son Mason Spoke About Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner
The Kardashians are on rumor patrol after a report about Mason Disick spread on social media earlier today (July 21). The son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick has had his fair share of moments in the spotlight, especially pertaining to the 12-year-old spilling family information online. There were moments years ago when Mason took to Livestream to reveal private information about his Kardashian-Jenner relatives, resulting in him facing trouble with his parents.
Kourtney & Travis Just Flew Commercial After Kylie Was Slammed For Taking a Private Jet For ‘17 Minutes’
Click here to read the full article. Riding first class? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just flew on a commercial plane. The spotting comes a week after reports emerged that her sister Kylie Jenner used her private jet for 17 minutes. TMZ reported that the newlywed couple flew to Spokane, Washington on August 6, 2022. Kourtney and Travis went on an Alaskan Air trip from LAX up to the Pacific Northwest with Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope Disick, and niece, North West. All of them were wearing their masks and hoodies. TMZ reports that Kourtney and Travis have a home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and...
Kim Kardashian Vacations With Daughter North and Family in Idaho Following Split From Pete Davidson: See Photos
Summer fun! Kim Kardashian traveled to Idaho to spend time with her family following her recent split from Pete Davidson. The Skims founder, 41, chronicled her outdoor adventures in what appeared to be Coeur d’Alene, Idaho — where her sister Kourtney Kardashian and brother-in-law Travis Barker have a vacation home — as she spent time with friends and family, including 9-year-old daughter North. “It’s the screaming for me lol,” Kim wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, August 15, alongside a video of her learning to wakeboard during an outing on a lake.
Khloé Kardashian Celebrates 'Soulmate Sister' Kylie Jenner's 25th Birthday: 'So Kind Yet Badass'
As Kylie Jenner turned 25 years old, members of her family praised the beauty mogul for a life well (adorably!) lived!. On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian penned a sweet tribute for her younger sibling on Instagram. The post featured a carousel of photos of the pair throughout the years, including one when Kylie was pregnant.
Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Next Generation: A Comprehensive Guide to the Fathers of Their Kids
Modern family! The Kardashian-Jenners come from a big brood and have only added to their ranks over the years. Kourtney Kardashian was the first among the siblings to welcome a child when her eldest son, Mason, arrived in December 2009. Kim Kardashian followed in her footsteps, as did younger sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian. […]
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Take PDA to the Next Level During Montecito Beach Day
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Post-Hospital Beach Day. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are going back where it all began. Nine months after getting engaged on the beach in Montecito, Calif., the couple returned to the site of their proposal for a PDA packed outing. In the July 24...
Cardi B Just Got Her First Face Tattoo
It's dramatic enough having a scarlet letter permanently affixed to your clothes, but your face? That's bold. Then again, Cardi B has never been one to shy away from a big move, and her latest is getting her first face tattoo: two red letters along her jawline. As seen in...
In Style
Kim Kardashian Proved She's a Supportive Ex by Matching With Her Daughters in Yeezy Shades
Kim Kardashian is proving once again that there's no bad blood between her and ex-husband Kanye West — but this time, she did it in the most fashionable way. On Thursday, the mother-of-four shared a behind-the-scenes photo dump of a futuristic-themed photoshoot for Kanye's clothing brand, Yeezy, and both of their daughters got in on the action, too.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reportedly Still Together Despite Breakup Rumors
If you woke with a start this morning wondering, Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly still together? then, boy, do I have news for you!. The couple are indeed still going strong in the face of breakup rumors, at least according to TMZ. Sources tell the outlet that “they're doing just fine” and have “no big issues" which sounds…promising, I guess.
Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Post Joking That Kris Jenner Leaked Taylor Swift’s Private Jet Usage
Keeping the "Bad Blood" going. Khloé Kardashian jokingly hinted that mom Kris Jenner was the latest family member to instigate a feud with Taylor Swift — by leaking her jet usage details online. The Good American founder, 38, “liked” a Kardashian meme account’s social media video on Tuesday, August 2, that light-heartedly accused the matriarch, […]
In Style
Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys
Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seen flying commercial after family was criticised for private jet use
It looks like Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t want to follow in the steps of either of her little sisters and is seemingly a bit more aware of her carbon footprint.The Poosh founder made headlines this weekend when she and new husband Travis Barker were spotted on a commercial flight from LAX to Spokane, Washington, reports TMZ. The outlet notes that the duo was seen on an Alaskan Air flight and that Penelope and North were also on board.Kardashian and Barker have a home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, which is less than an hour from Spokane by car.While flying commercial is...
Caitlyn Jenner Congratulates Khloe Kardashian On Baby No. 2: ‘What An Amazing Mother’
Caitlyn Jenner, 72, shared some love to Khloe Kardashian, 38, whose son was just born via surrogate. “Congratulations major @khloekardashian,” Caitlyn said in a Twitter message to her former stepdaughter on August 5, alongside an article confirming that Khloe’s second child was born. “I love you so much! You are such a strong woman. And what an amazing mother!” Caitlyn added.
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis ground their private jet escapes after CO2 backlash
Kourtney Kardashian and her new husband, Travis Barker, reportedly flew on board a commercial flight from LA to Washington this week, following heavy criticism of sisters Kim and Kylie’s use of private jets last month. With fans of the family becoming more concerned with the sisters’ carbon footprint, it...
Keeping Up! Everything We Know About Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Son
Proud parents! While Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have not revealed any information about baby No. 2, sources have shared insight into what life with their son is like. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about Khloé and Tristan’s son. When Was Khloé Kardashian and...
Rob Kardashian calls sister Khloé his ‘pretty princess sparkly girl’
She goes by Khloé, Khlo, Koko and “pretty princess sparkly girl?” Rob Kardashian recently hyped up his older sister Khloé Kardashian after the reality star posted a picture on Instagram promoting her clothing brand, Good American. “My pretty princess sparkly girl,” Rob, 35, commented on the photo of Khloé posing on the ground while surrounded by jeans. Some fans were a bit confused by the comment, given the 38-year-old was wearing an all-black ensemble without any sparkles. One person asked, “What’s happening?” while another commented, “Only brothers!” Although Khloé didn’t respond back to his loving remarks, some of her followers praised the “Dancing with...
