Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of True, Dream, Chicago, and Penelope Supporting North West

Some of the littlest members of the Kardashian family came out to root for North West at her basketball game on July 22. Her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her youngest sister, Chicago, were both in the stands alongside Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson; Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian; and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's daughter, Penelope Disick. The kids looked like they were having fun in a photo that Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story.
StyleCaster

Khloé Just Shaded Taylor After a Leak Revealed She Uses Her Private Plane Way More Than the Kardashians

Click here to read the full article. Over usage. Khloé Kardashian shaded Taylor Swift subtly for using her private jet more than her family. The Good American founder liked a post that joked about how the shocking information got leaked. On August 2, 2022, Khloé liked an Instagram post shared by @KardashianSocial that suggested that her mom, Kris Jenner, leaked the information that Taylor Swift uses her private jet the most among all celebrities. The Instagram post featured the caption, “who leaked that Taylor Swift’s private jet took 170 flights this year?” The video then played a video where Kris sits...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kourtney Kardashian Refutes Claims That Son Mason Spoke About Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner

The Kardashians are on rumor patrol after a report about Mason Disick spread on social media earlier today (July 21). The son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick has had his fair share of moments in the spotlight, especially pertaining to the 12-year-old spilling family information online. There were moments years ago when Mason took to Livestream to reveal private information about his Kardashian-Jenner relatives, resulting in him facing trouble with his parents.
StyleCaster

Kourtney & Travis Just Flew Commercial After Kylie Was Slammed For Taking a Private Jet For ‘17 Minutes’

Click here to read the full article. Riding first class? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just flew on a commercial plane. The spotting comes a week after reports emerged that her sister Kylie Jenner used her private jet for 17 minutes. TMZ reported that the newlywed couple flew to Spokane, Washington on August 6, 2022. Kourtney and Travis went on an Alaskan Air trip from LAX up to the Pacific Northwest with Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope Disick, and niece, North West. All of them were wearing their masks and hoodies. TMZ reports that Kourtney and Travis have a home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and...
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Vacations With Daughter North and Family in Idaho Following Split From Pete Davidson: See Photos

Summer fun! Kim Kardashian traveled to Idaho to spend time with her family following her recent split from Pete Davidson. The Skims founder, 41, chronicled her outdoor adventures in what appeared to be Coeur d’Alene, Idaho — where her sister Kourtney Kardashian and brother-in-law Travis Barker have a vacation home — as she spent time with friends and family, including 9-year-old daughter North. “It’s the screaming for me lol,” Kim wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, August 15, alongside a video of her learning to wakeboard during an outing on a lake.
Glamour

Cardi B Just Got Her First Face Tattoo

It's dramatic enough having a scarlet letter permanently affixed to your clothes, but your face? That's bold. Then again, Cardi B has never been one to shy away from a big move, and her latest is getting her first face tattoo: two red letters along her jawline. As seen in...
In Style

Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys

Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
The Independent

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seen flying commercial after family was criticised for private jet use

It looks like Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t want to follow in the steps of either of her little sisters and is seemingly a bit more aware of her carbon footprint.The Poosh founder made headlines this weekend when she and new husband Travis Barker were spotted on a commercial flight from LAX to Spokane, Washington, reports TMZ. The outlet notes that the duo was seen on an Alaskan Air flight and that Penelope and North were also on board.Kardashian and Barker have a home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, which is less than an hour from Spokane by car.While flying commercial is...
HollywoodLife

Caitlyn Jenner Congratulates Khloe Kardashian On Baby No. 2: ‘What An Amazing Mother’

Caitlyn Jenner, 72, shared some love to Khloe Kardashian, 38, whose son was just born via surrogate. “Congratulations major @khloekardashian,” Caitlyn said in a Twitter message to her former stepdaughter on August 5, alongside an article confirming that Khloe’s second child was born. “I love you so much! You are such a strong woman. And what an amazing mother!” Caitlyn added.
Page Six

Rob Kardashian calls sister Khloé his ‘pretty princess sparkly girl’

She goes by Khloé, Khlo, Koko and “pretty princess sparkly girl?” Rob Kardashian recently hyped up his older sister Khloé Kardashian after the reality star posted a picture on Instagram promoting her clothing brand, Good American. “My pretty princess sparkly girl,” Rob, 35, commented on the photo of Khloé posing on the ground while surrounded by jeans. Some fans were a bit confused by the comment, given the 38-year-old was wearing an all-black ensemble without any sparkles. One person asked, “What’s happening?” while another commented, “Only brothers!” Although Khloé didn’t respond back to his loving remarks, some of her followers praised the “Dancing with...
