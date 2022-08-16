Read full article on original website
School test scores rebound toward pre-pandemic levels
The Mississippi Department of Education officially released test scores for the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program testing. The scores include test results from English-language arts and math scores for grades 3-8. There are also high school and middle school level course scores for Algebra I, English II, U.S. History and Biology.
Spending PPP funds on Tesla, new home gets man 6+ years
OXFORD — A Starkville man was sentenced Friday to 6 1/2 years in prison for misusing more than $6 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds. Christopher Paul Lick, 46, pleaded guilty in May to one count of wire fraud related to the PPP scheme. Senior U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson handed down his sentence.
Wingstop employee speaks out about treatment by Ross company
STARKVILLE — At least one worker at the Wingstop on Highway 12 West was not surprised last week to learn the location’s former owners are in trouble with the U.S. Department of Labor. The employee has worked several years at the Starkville Wingstop and told The Dispatch that...
Elvis death anniversary increases tourism at his birthplace
TUPELO — The Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum in Tupelo, Mississippi, has welcomed an increasing number of visitors as fans commemorate the 45th anniversary of Presley’s death and a new movie reawakens international interest in the singer. Roy Turner was named executive director of the Birthplace last fall...
Search committee named for police chief hire
Columbus City Council officially began the search for a new police chief Tuesday night, approving a search committee, a job description and a salary range. The council voted July 19 to form a 10-person committee, including at least four community members, to handle the search for a new chief following the retirement of Chief Fred Shelton. Shelton announced his intention to retire July 12, hours before a special-call city council meeting to discuss his job performance. His last day on the job was Monday.
Goings On with Grant: Southern Billiards reopening in Starkville
I think I might scroll on the internet too much. But if I didn’t do that, I wouldn’t have discovered the pool hall Southern Billiards, located at 103 S. Washington St. in Starkville is reopening Friday night for the first time in 2 1/2 years. The 32-year-old business...
Aldermen unlikely to pass proposed tax increase
STARKVILLE — A proposed tax increase in the city’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget appears to be headed for failure. However, the pay raises the tax increase is meant to help fund are already on the books. Aldermen on Tuesday approved across-the-board pay raises for all 311 of its...
Culinary building set for spring completion at MUW
Mississippi University for Women’s campus will soon be seeing a new building open, and it hopes to add another in the near future. President Nora Miller spoke Tuesday to the Rotary Club of Columbus at Lion Hills Center about future plans for the university, especially in relation to the buildings.
$10K reward offered for missing man’s remains
The family of a missing Columbus man is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of his remains. James Ryan Taylor disappeared in July 2020. Neither his remains nor his car has been recovered, although four people have been charged in connection to his disappearance after authorities declared him deceased.
Richard Beasley
COLUMBUS — Richard “Rickey” Beasley, 69, died Aug. 6, 2022, at Vinyard Court Nursing Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, at Murrah’s Chapel. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Beasley was born June 7, 1953, in Winfield, Alabama,...
City of Columbus Building Permits: Aug. 8-11
■ William Ferguson; 2791 Military Road; plumbing; Nathan Katona. ■ SHN Properties LLC; 506 Alabama St.; plumbing; Cheek Ents LLC. ■ SDB Southern Properties; 1923 Hwy 45 N.; electrical; 3D Mechanical. ■ David Field; 924 Fourth Ave N.; electrical; Terry Henning. ■ JBD Properties; 401 Fifth St S.; electrical; Triangle...
Carpenter out as Heritage Foundation director; future with CVB uncertain
Nancy Carpenter will not lead the Columbus Cultural Heritage Foundation after Sept 30. Her future as executive director for the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau is still up in the air. The CVB’s board, which also oversees CCHF, voted in a lengthy executive session Monday night not to renew Carpenter’s...
Hilda Morris
STARKVILLE — Hilda Jane Morris, 71, died Aug. 14, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson. Graveside services are at 2 p.m. today, at New Hope Cemetery, with Ron Linkins officiating. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Morris was born to the late William Frank...
Columbus Soccer Organization fall rec league registration ends Friday
Registration for Columbus Soccer Organization’s fall recreational soccer league closes Friday. Recreational soccer is open to any player in the area born in 2019 or before. Registration can be completed online at columbusmssoccer.org or at the Lowndes County Recreation Department office located at 17 Airline Road. No experience is necessary, and new players are encouraged.
Vester Dillard
SULLIGENT, Ala. — Vester “Doc” Earl Dillard, 72, died Aug. 13, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Otts Funeral Home, with Ronald Dillard and Louis Hollis officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. today, at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
For Chris Jans, recruiting at Mississippi State requires ‘a different sell’ than New Mexico State
STARKVILLE — A lot of basketball recruits don’t know much about New Mexico State. Some don’t know what conference the Aggies play in (the Western Athletic Conference, for the record.) Others know it’s the WAC but struggle to name anyone else in the league. And some,...
Four Mississippi State soccer players make SEC preseason watch list
Four Mississippi State players have been named to the Southeastern Conference soccer coaches’ preseason watch list, announced Wednesday. Goalkeeper Maddy Anderson, defender Andrea Tyrrell and midfielders Macey Hodge and Haley McWhirter all made the list. This is the second time that Anderson (2021) and Tyrrell (2020) have made the...
Mississippi State football will honor Dowsing, Bell with special uniforms Sept. 24
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State is set to honor its first African American varsity football players — Frank Dowsing, Jr. and Robert Bell — by wearing a specially designed Adidas uniform. When the Bulldogs host Bowling Green at Davis Wade Stadium on Sept. 24, MSU will don threads...
Deep, talented Mississippi State defense impressing in preseason camp
STARKVILLE — Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes called out the score of Sunday’s practice period before the Mississippi State staffer toting a bullhorn had a chance. After safety Shawn Preston Jr. broke up a pass, Forbes yelled, “26-25, defense!” to his fellow white-clad defenders on the Bulldogs’ practice field.
Game of the week: Starkville Academy football hosts Jackson Academy in Friday night showdown
STARKVILLE — History hasn’t been kind to Starkville Academy football when it comes to playing Jackson Academy. The two schools have faced off 17 times, but the Volunteers have won just one of those 17 matchups: a 26-22 win on Halloween in 2014. Jackson Academy is currently riding...
