ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MetroTimes

Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion

It’s been 10 years since the Michigan State Fair was relocated to the ’burbs, following its 160-year-run in Detroit. (Former Governor Jennifer Granholm vetoed legislation to provide funding to the festival in 2009, citing other priorities, and the fair was reborn in Novi a few years later.) Apparently, things are going good with the festival’s new incarnation; last year, organizers say the fair drew a record 280,000 attendees, a 62% increase since 2019, the last time the fair was held before it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
NOVI, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan nurse shortage could get some relief through new Oakland University, BHSH program

More nurses could be coming to Michigan as BHSH System and Oakland University announced a new partnership Thursday to boost the number of nurses working in the state, filling a critical need. BHSH System, the name of the merged Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, will provide the university with more than $20 million during the next five years for the BHSH Beaumont Health Nurse Scholar program. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Abortion hearing in Michigan • Sentencing for man who targeted LGBTQ community • Violent Detroit intersection

Key hearing on suspension of abortion ban law in Michigan scheduled for Wednesday. While Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won't be testifying in front of a judge, it is her case asking a court to rule on the legality of a 1931 abortion ban that criminalizes the practice without exception for rape or incest. A judge previously put a pause on an order allowing county prosecutors to enforce the ban.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Jeff Bezos
dbusiness.com

Michigan Ranked 30th Best State to Live In, Third Last for Economy

WalletHub.com, a credit reporting website based in Miami, Fla. has ranked Michigan 30th on its list of Best States to Live In. For its economy, the state ranked 47th. The site compared the 50 states across five categories: Affordability, Economy, Education and Health, Quality of Life, and Safety. The Great...
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

The Deserted Eastland Center Mall: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go…another deserted mall. This is not a “dead” mall (meaning still open but no customers, but an actual closed-down, deserted mall. It’s the Eastland Center Mall, located in the Harper Woods district of Detroit. Well, sort of – demolition began in April 2022.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Michigan#Nonprofits#Financial Education#Charity#Ja#Pnc
wdet.org

New Path Villages aims to create a community for those without one

On Detroit’s East Side, New Path Villages is building a tiny community. The nonprofit aims to be the bridge between homelessness and conventional housing. Seeing a need that needed to be filled, Mike Willenborg and Danielle Kaltz got together and began the work. Willenborg spoke with CultureShift about his vision for the organization.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Lengel: After 10-Plus Years, Deadline Detroit Will Close Next Month

In my many years in journalism, it always pained me watching venerable publications fold, like the Washington Star, Cleveland Press and the Rocky Mountain News. It’s even more painful when it’s a publication I co-founded. Sadly, after celebrating Deadline Detroit’s 10-year anniversary in April, I’ve simply run out...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Charities
Detroit News

LeDuff: Detroit a top city? Only for crime

Time magazine, whose journalistic geniuses once overpaid for a house in Detroit so their reporters could move here, stare at us and then tell us stuff about ourselves we apparently didn't know, is at it again. Of all the places to visit in America, they now say Detroit is one...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 17, 2022: Judge keeps restraining order that blocks enforcement of Michigan abortion ban in place

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. An Oakland County Judge heard arguments Wednesday about whether to issue an injunction and further suspend enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. According to The Detroit News, Judge Jacob Cunningham signed an order keeping a temporary restraining order in place. The decision blocks enforcement of Michigan’s abortion ban until he decides on a broader request for a preliminary injunction. Cunningham’s announcement comes after a Michigan Court of Appeals panel ruled that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would not be forced to testify during the preliminary injunction hearing. Whitmer has argued there is a constitutional right to abortion in Michigan’s constitution that nullifies the 1931 abortion ban. Legal battles over Michigan’s ban began this summer when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy