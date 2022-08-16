Read full article on original website
MetroTimes
Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion
It’s been 10 years since the Michigan State Fair was relocated to the ’burbs, following its 160-year-run in Detroit. (Former Governor Jennifer Granholm vetoed legislation to provide funding to the festival in 2009, citing other priorities, and the fair was reborn in Novi a few years later.) Apparently, things are going good with the festival’s new incarnation; last year, organizers say the fair drew a record 280,000 attendees, a 62% increase since 2019, the last time the fair was held before it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Michigan nurse shortage could get some relief through new Oakland University, BHSH program
More nurses could be coming to Michigan as BHSH System and Oakland University announced a new partnership Thursday to boost the number of nurses working in the state, filling a critical need. BHSH System, the name of the merged Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, will provide the university with more than $20 million during the next five years for the BHSH Beaumont Health Nurse Scholar program. ...
Paula Red to Evercrisp: When Michigan apple varieties will be ready this fall
Fans of fall, mark your calendars: The predicted harvest dates for Michigan-grown apples have been announced for 2022. Kicking off the season, Paula Red — Michigan’s earliest apple variety — should be available as early as August 23. The season will then progress through September and October...
fox2detroit.com
Abortion hearing in Michigan • Sentencing for man who targeted LGBTQ community • Violent Detroit intersection
Key hearing on suspension of abortion ban law in Michigan scheduled for Wednesday. While Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won't be testifying in front of a judge, it is her case asking a court to rule on the legality of a 1931 abortion ban that criminalizes the practice without exception for rape or incest. A judge previously put a pause on an order allowing county prosecutors to enforce the ban.
Detroit News
More Michigan kids kept in emergency rooms due to overloaded psychiatric system
The head of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services admitted Wednesday that the story about two boys who spent weeks in a Macomb County emergency room this summer waiting for a foster care placement highlights a "very pervasive" problem plaguing the state's health and child welfare systems. There...
Michigan schools Superintendant calls teacher shortage 'substantial'
Iasia Lovelace will be a bright-eyed kindergarten teacher for Detroit Public Schools Community District this fall.
Michigan drops to 4th most expensive state for auto insurance, new report finds
Michigan is no longer the most expensive state for auto insurance. According to a new report, it is now the fourth-most expensive in the nation.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother struggles to find affordable living as cost of rent increases across Metro Detroit
DETROIT – As people try to make ends meet, the rising cost of rent is a constant struggle. Right now, the average cost of rent across Metro Detroit is $1,176 will get you a little less than 800 square feet. In Warren, you’re paying $950 a month. The cost...
dbusiness.com
Michigan Ranked 30th Best State to Live In, Third Last for Economy
WalletHub.com, a credit reporting website based in Miami, Fla. has ranked Michigan 30th on its list of Best States to Live In. For its economy, the state ranked 47th. The site compared the 50 states across five categories: Affordability, Economy, Education and Health, Quality of Life, and Safety. The Great...
CDC: SE Michigan again at high levels of community COVID
All of southeastern Michigan is currently listed as under high levels of COVID-19 in the community, after having dropped to medium levels last week.
The Deserted Eastland Center Mall: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go…another deserted mall. This is not a “dead” mall (meaning still open but no customers, but an actual closed-down, deserted mall. It’s the Eastland Center Mall, located in the Harper Woods district of Detroit. Well, sort of – demolition began in April 2022.
Parents choosing alternatives schools for their kids this fall
In tonight's 2 Americas we're examining the changing face of traditional public education and how the pandemic is redefining what school looks like for our children.
wdet.org
New Path Villages aims to create a community for those without one
On Detroit’s East Side, New Path Villages is building a tiny community. The nonprofit aims to be the bridge between homelessness and conventional housing. Seeing a need that needed to be filled, Mike Willenborg and Danielle Kaltz got together and began the work. Willenborg spoke with CultureShift about his vision for the organization.
deadlinedetroit.com
Lengel: After 10-Plus Years, Deadline Detroit Will Close Next Month
In my many years in journalism, it always pained me watching venerable publications fold, like the Washington Star, Cleveland Press and the Rocky Mountain News. It’s even more painful when it’s a publication I co-founded. Sadly, after celebrating Deadline Detroit’s 10-year anniversary in April, I’ve simply run out...
Prison? Mind Blowing Laws That Still Exist In Michigan
After reading about the couple that got arrested after having sex on a Ferris Wheel at Cedar Point over the weekend, it made me think about the odd sex laws that exist. That rabbit hole went ever further down and I did research about laws in Michigan that still exist that make no sense.
MetroTimes
Michigan state House bill would eliminate fees to call a loved one in jail
In Roscommon County, a 15-minute phone call to a loved one in jail costs $22.56. The price of calling an incarcerated person in county jails, state prisons, and juvenile facilities vary by county, but the fees and charges are often too high to regularly stay in touch with a loved one, advocates say.
Model D
Detroit Area Agency on Aging receives national awards for work to stop Detroiters dying prematurely
This article is part of State of Health, a series about how Michigan communities are rising to address health challenges. It is made possible with funding from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund. In July 2020, a report from the Detroit Area Agency on Aging (DAAA) found that Detroit's older adults...
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
Detroit News
LeDuff: Detroit a top city? Only for crime
Time magazine, whose journalistic geniuses once overpaid for a house in Detroit so their reporters could move here, stare at us and then tell us stuff about ourselves we apparently didn't know, is at it again. Of all the places to visit in America, they now say Detroit is one...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 17, 2022: Judge keeps restraining order that blocks enforcement of Michigan abortion ban in place
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. An Oakland County Judge heard arguments Wednesday about whether to issue an injunction and further suspend enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. According to The Detroit News, Judge Jacob Cunningham signed an order keeping a temporary restraining order in place. The decision blocks enforcement of Michigan’s abortion ban until he decides on a broader request for a preliminary injunction. Cunningham’s announcement comes after a Michigan Court of Appeals panel ruled that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would not be forced to testify during the preliminary injunction hearing. Whitmer has argued there is a constitutional right to abortion in Michigan’s constitution that nullifies the 1931 abortion ban. Legal battles over Michigan’s ban began this summer when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
