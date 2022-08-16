It’s been 10 years since the Michigan State Fair was relocated to the ’burbs, following its 160-year-run in Detroit. (Former Governor Jennifer Granholm vetoed legislation to provide funding to the festival in 2009, citing other priorities, and the fair was reborn in Novi a few years later.) Apparently, things are going good with the festival’s new incarnation; last year, organizers say the fair drew a record 280,000 attendees, a 62% increase since 2019, the last time the fair was held before it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NOVI, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO