H-E-Bs in Texas to host career fair on Aug. 23
TEXAS, USA — H-E-B will be hosting a one-day hiring event for potential employees for full- and part-time positions. This is the company's largest ever one-day hiring event. For those wanting immediate positions, there will be on-the-spot interviews at the career fairs at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas.
Texas governor stops at Temple business, says it's an example of economy growth in state
East Penn Manufacturing Company is a family-owned company that has become a global leader in battery manufacturing. Abbott says it's what's needed for the economy.
Texas governor stops in Temple, Texas for ribbon cutting
Gov. Greg Abbott was at the ribbon cutting at East Penn Manufacturing Company in Temple, Texas. Abbott said this company is an example of making a strong TX economy.
DPS: 1 of Texas' 10 most wanted offenders arrested in Waco
DPS announced that Rodney Eugene Hunter, 50, of Waco was arrested in the city on Aug. 9. He's described to be a "high-risk sex offender" by authorities.
Big Rain Chances Coming with Possible Severe Weather | Central Texas Forecast
A summer front is coming through increase our rain and thunderstorm activity for the next few days. On top of it, temperatures across the regions will cool off.
Central Texas students are excited to start new year of learning
Show us your first day of school pictures. Text your photos to 254-777-6000 or send them in the Near Me section of the 6 News app.
