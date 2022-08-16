ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Wisconsin

By Logan DeLoye
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Wisconsin restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.

According to Eat This Not That , the best chicken tenders served in Wisconsin can be found at Creamy City Cluckery in Wisconsin. This restaurant is known for using local, fresh ingredients to make their chicken.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best chicken tenders in the entire state :

"Perfectly fried tenders with crisp fresh pickles take center stage on the limited menu at this gourmet chicken spot. The ingredients are fresh and the dishes are served fast, making these hot chicken strips the best in The Badger State."

#Chicken Tenders#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Best Chicken#Hot Chicken#Food Drink
