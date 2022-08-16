ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Collider

Michael Myers, The Grabber, and More Coming to This Year's Halloween Horror Nights

Terror is coming back to Universal Studios. Today the frightening and terrifying slate for Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights has been released, and it's enough to excite any horror fan. The event will begin Friday, September 2, and runs select nights through October 31, with houses featuring iconic horror villains and some new ones too.
Cleverly Catheryn

2022 Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

Full Line up for This Years Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. 8 Mind-Ripping Haunted Houses and an all-new expanded “Terror Tram” featuring Jordan Peele’s Blockbuster Films, Nope and Us in a crossover experience only Universal Studios Hollywood and its famous backlot can provide!. This year’s...
UPI News

Jordan Peele, The Weeknd attractions come to Universal Halloween Horror Nights

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Universal Studios Hollywood announced new Jordan Peele attractions at Halloween Horror Nights on Thursday. The Halloween attraction opens Sept. 8. For Halloween, Universal's tram tour becomes the "Terror Tram" which drops guests off in horror-themed experiences on the studio lot. This year's terror tram will include Peele's Us and Nope.
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams' Ex-Staffers Found Bottles Of Liquor Hidden In The Ceiling As Talk Show Host ‘Unraveled’ Behind The Scenes

Wendy Williams' ex-staffers revealed they were constantly having to check on the talk show host to make sure she didn’t go out on stage “inebriated,” Radar has learned. “Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things,” one source said. The crew said things took a turn in 2017 after she fainted on stage during the taping of a Halloween episode. Over the next four years, the staffers said things started “unraveling.” One insider told The Hollywood Reporter that during this period, producers sent over 25 text messages expressing concern for Wendy’s sobriety. The texts were sent prior...
TheStreet

Disney World Bringing Back a Beloved Classic Ride

Theme parks generally clear out old rides and attractions to make way for new ones. That has generally been the policy of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios as they do battle in the highly-competitive Florida market.
Cinemablend

One Universal Theme Park Land May End Up Getting Replaced, And Disney Factors In

Theme parks are always changing and evolving, adding new areas and attractions and replacing the old. Universal Parks & Resorts is in the process of building an entirely new theme park in Epic Universe, but once that’s done, it seems likely that attention will shift to a land that exists both in Orlando and at Universal Studios Hollywood, Springfield, home of The Simpsons. Since Disney bought Fox, The House of Mouse now owns Homer and family, which means the land will probably be gone from Universal sooner than later.
Cinemablend

Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm

When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
disneytips.com

Guests Form Gigantic Line at Walt Disney World Halloween Event

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicked off this weekend at Walt Disney World Resort. The frighteningly fabulous festivities returned this year after being replaced by the less popular Disney After Hours Boo Bash last year. A separately ticketed soiree, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party runs from August 12 to October 31...
Travel + Leisure

Everything to Know About Halloween at Disney World

The bewitching hour is here! Walt Disney World is summoning all ghouls and goblins to relish in their longest season: Halloween. The festivities begin in early August and run until the big night, October 31. That's right. As much of the country is still squeezing out the last few moments of summer, the most magical place on Earth is rolling out the red (or orange) carpet for oversized pumpkins and ghostly sights.
disneytips.com

Multiple Accidents and Ride Malfunctions Reported at Disney Parks

Disney Guests have seen their fair share of ride breakdowns at Disney Parks. Recently, we’ve reported several incidents at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. This weekend, Disneyland Resort was the unfortunate star of the show when it comes to mishaps, with three reported incidents circulating on social media. Let’s take a look at what happened on some of their most popular attractions.
disneytips.com

Missing Halloween Decorations Have Returned to Walt Disney World

Halloween decorations arrived at the Walt Disney World Resort last week, giving Guests the chance to kick off Spooky Season early with pumpkins and other festive decor, particularly around Magic Kingdom Park. While Halloween certainly arrives early at Walt Disney World, fans who have already visited the Magic Kingdom were...
TheStreet

Walt Disney Has Good News for 'Frozen' Fans

Disney fans often get to do so much more than watch their favorite movies. Once the company creates a big hit -- like 2013's "Frozen," it can turn that into a brand used on everything from backpacks to pajamas, video games to Broadway musicals, and of course theme park rides and attractions.
disneydining.com

From the Bottom to the Top: Ranking the Attractions in the Magic Kingdom

The Magic Kingdom is where most Guests love to spend the majority of their time when at the Walt Disney World Resort as the Disney Park is brimming with classic and beloved attractions that are considered to be must-dos. Opening with the Walt Disney World Resort on October 1, 1971, the Magic Kingdom features distinctly themed lands that have continued to grow and expand over the years and are now home to the highest concentration of attractions on property. With so many experiences to enjoy, let’s rank the attractions of the Magic Kingdom from the bottom to the top and see which ones come out as Guest favorites!
WDW News Today

Chapek Says Theme Park Prices May Raise to Meet Consumer Demand, Genie+ No Longer Allowing Lightning Lane Selections Before Park Hopping Time, and More: Daily Recap (8/11/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, August 11, 2022.
