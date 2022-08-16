Read full article on original website
Terror is coming back to Universal Studios. Today the frightening and terrifying slate for Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights has been released, and it's enough to excite any horror fan. The event will begin Friday, September 2, and runs select nights through October 31, with houses featuring iconic horror villains and some new ones too.
2022 Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood
Full Line up for This Years Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. 8 Mind-Ripping Haunted Houses and an all-new expanded “Terror Tram” featuring Jordan Peele’s Blockbuster Films, Nope and Us in a crossover experience only Universal Studios Hollywood and its famous backlot can provide!. This year’s...
Jordan Peele, The Weeknd attractions come to Universal Halloween Horror Nights
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Universal Studios Hollywood announced new Jordan Peele attractions at Halloween Horror Nights on Thursday. The Halloween attraction opens Sept. 8. For Halloween, Universal's tram tour becomes the "Terror Tram" which drops guests off in horror-themed experiences on the studio lot. This year's terror tram will include Peele's Us and Nope.
