Almost three in four Tory voters want energy firms nationalised during crisis

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Almost three in four Tory voters support the idea of taking the energy companies back into public ownership on a temporary basis if they can’t keep control of bills, a new poll has found.

There is also huge support for Sir Keir Starmer ’s policy of an energy price cap freeze this winter, with 85 per cent of Tory voters and 90 per cent of Labour voters in favour in the Opinium survey.

While Starmer has ruled out public ownership, despite former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown ’s call for temporary nationalisation of the giants if they fail to cut energy bills .

But Brown’s proposal – for the state to take control of energy “until the crisis is over” – is popular with voters of all parties, according to the poll commissioned by the 38 Degrees campaign group.

Some 72 per cent of Tory and Liberal Democrat voters are in favour of temporarily nationalising the energy giants, while 82 per cent of Labour voters back the idea.

A recent Survation poll – commissioned by the We Own It campaign group – found widespread support for nationalisation of both energy and water companies.

Some 62.1 per cent of people of Tory voters at the last election supported energy being publicly owned again, while 65.7 per cent of all voters want the companies re-nationalised.

But Sir Keir has rejected the idea of taking control of energy firms. “If you go down the nationalisation route, then money has to be spent on compensating shareholders,” he said on Monday as he outlined his £29bn plan to freeze the cap on energy bills this winter.

“I think in an emergency like this, a national emergency where people are struggling to pay their bills, I think that the right choice is for every single penny to go to reducing those bills,” he said.

Tory leadership favourite Liz Truss branded Labour’s proposal – partly paid for through an expended windfall tax on oil and gas – as “sticking plasters” on Britain’s energy problems.

Truss, who has refused to commit to extra financial support on energy bills if she wins, said on Tuesday that she did not like “arbitrary” windfall taxes, as she vowed to focus on tax cuts and boosting energy supply.

Starmer said “the zombie government are producing absolutely no plan” to deal with the cost of living crisis, with energy bills set to rocket to more than £3,500 when the price cap is increased in October – before rising again to £4,200 at January’s price cap rise.

“The overwhelming majority of Brits want a ban on rising energy prices in October; low income families given money they need to make it through and – if needed – energy companies brought into public ownership,” said 38 Degrees’ Ellie Gellard.

She added: “You don’t often see polling results send a message as stark as this – sent as loudly from the Conservatives own voters as the rest of the country. As the leading candidate for PM… It’s time [Truss] listened to the people she hopes to represent in three weeks’ time.”

A new Ipsos poll found that 66 per cent of people think the government is not providing enough help on soaring living costs, while only 28 per cent think current measures are about right, or too much.

“The vast majority don’t think the current government are doing enough and are looking for bold action,” said Chris Curtis, head of political polling at Opinium. “Ultimately, the biggest threat to the Conservative’s parliamentary majority is inaction in the face of this crisis.”

The latest calls for action on energy bills come as the latest YouGov survey showed that one in six people (16 per cent) have been regularly skipping meals to save money during the cost of the living crisis.

People who voted Labour were more likely to have gone without, with 20 per cent skipping meals compared with 9 per cent of Tory voters.

The Guardian

Energy crisis has pushed families to the brink

The Labour party’s failure to offer a comprehensive set of social and economic policies to address the crisis facing the poorest members of society is beyond cautious. It is inexplicable (With Keir Starmer on holiday, Labour treads water on cost of living, 10 August). As detailed in your coverage, the evidence of the crisis is overwhelming and the impact devastating. It is leading to a downward spiral, from food and fuel poverty to increased destitution and dependency on food, clothes and even bed banks as winter approaches. Charities are now preparing to provide “warm spaces” – in the sixth wealthiest country in the world.
The Independent

Voices: The government is more worried about its image than helping people with energy bills

Boris Johnson’s declaration that he is “absolutely certain” his successor will provide more help with rocketing energy bills does not disguise the Conservatives’ failure to grasp the scale of the cost of living crisis. They are more interested in their own image with the public than helping them.I am told the government is planning a £20m advertising campaign to publicise their (inadequate) measures to help struggling households. The move has raised eyebrows in Whitehall; officials privately think it pushes the boundaries of what a caretaker administration should be doing, and that the money might be better spent on payments to...
The Independent

Starmer vows to extend windfall tax to freeze family fuel bills

Sir Keir Starmer has set out Labour’s £29 billion emergency plan to stop energy bills rising over the winter – paid for in part by an extension of the windfall levy on the profits of the oil and gas companies.The Labour leader said that under his party’s “fully-funded” proposals, consumers would not pay “a penny more” for their gas and electricity over the coming months, saving the average household £1,000.He said his plan was a direct response to a “national economic emergency” which had left millions of families across the country fearful as to how they would cope.As well as...
BBC

Bank's recession warning matters to everyone

We don't need the Bank of England to tell us times are hard. Even before its recession warning on Thursday, the typical person's finances were already stretched as prices, particularly for food and fuel, soared. Half of households cut back on energy usage over the spring, while a third were...
The Independent

Priti Patel signs deal to send ‘foreign criminals’ back to Pakistan

Priti Patel has signed a deal to send “foreign criminals and immigration offenders” from the UK back to Pakistan.The Home Secretary met with Pakistan’s interior secretary, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and high commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, to sign the reciprocal agreement on Wednesday.I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UKPriti PatelMs Patel said: “I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK.“The British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our...
The Independent

What can households do to cope with soaring inflation?

The surging cost of living is pushing more and more households towards breaking point as rising food and fuel prices sent inflation to double figures for the first time in 40 years.Combined with eye-watering gas and electricity tariff increases, consumers are facing soaring costs at every turn.What lies ahead and what can be done to mitigate price rises and keep households afloat through the crisis?– Why is everything more expensive?Covid-19 has hit global supply chains with a combination of pent-up demand and delays to shipping as factories across the world face lockdowns and worker absences. This has led to prices...
LADbible

'Biggest and most united' protest is set to take place over cost of living crisis

Thousands of people are set to take to the streets across the UK to protest against the devastating effects of the cost of living crisis. With millions of households struggling to make ends meet due to soaring energy bills and rising food prices, the People's Assembly are calling for the 'biggest' and 'most united' protest to ever hit the UK later this year.
The Independent

Labour demands recall of parliament over cost of living ‘emergency’

Labour has written to Boris Johnson and the two Tory leadership contenders to demand parliament returns early in order to tackle the deepening cost of living “emergency”.The call for MPs to return two weeks early on 22 August comes ahead of Ofgem’s announcement on the new energy price cap on 26 August, which Labour has called a “crucial deadline” for action.Sir Keir Starmer has unveiled a “fully costed” plan to freeze the price cap at the current level of £1,971 throughout the winter, with gas and electricity bills forecast to hit around £3,600 in October.Johnson – currently enjoying a...
The Independent

Covid booster rollout of dual-strain jab to start on 5 September

The rollout of the UK’s dual-strain Covid vaccine is set to start on 5 September, the NHS has announced, as it prepares to give boosters to millions of Britons ahead of winter.Some 26 million people are to be offered a Covid jab as part of the autumn booster programme, including all over-50s and those with compromised immune systems.Care-home residents and people who are housebound will be vaccinated first during the week of 5 September, before the rollout is widened the following week to the over-75s and those susceptible to serious illness.Moderna’s dual-strain vaccine, which offers protection against the original Covid...
The Independent

Economists see worrying signs in new unemployment data

A small rise in the proportion of unemployed people in the UK could be a sign of worse things yet to come, economists have warned.Official data released on Tuesday showed the UK’s unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage points to 3.8% in the three months to June.It is the first increase in the measure for 17 months as companies have been desperate for staff.After the data was released, Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said unemployment is set to rise sooner than forecasted by experts at the Bank of England.The unemployment rate is no longer falling and the...
The Independent

Inflation soars to highest rate in four decades as cost of living crisis bites

Britain's rate of inflation has surged to a new 40-year high, heaping more pressure on households struggling with the cost of living crisis. The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose to 10.1 per cent in the 12 months to July, up from 9.4 per cent in June and remaining at the highest level since 1982, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.July's inflation rate is higher than the 9.8 per cent figure expected by most economists and represents a further squeeze on people's pockets.Inflation is expected to peak later this year at 13.3 per cent and will push the UK into...
The Independent

Energy industry calls for state-backed crisis fund to avert huge rises in household bills

The energy industry has piled pressure on the government to end its silence on rocketing bills, calling for a crisis fund to block the looming huge increases.The chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi, is urged to embrace the idea of a “deficit tariff scheme”, to allow the pain to be spread over 10 to 15 years, in a letter from the Energy UK group.It argues the state-backed fund would allow customers to pay back the cost through a surcharge on bills or through tax – potentially freezing the price cap for two years.Labour, which has called for such a freeze, pointed to...
The Independent

Truss called for patients to be charged for GP visits in 2009, document reveals

Liz Truss called for patients to be charged to see their GP and for doctors’ pay to be slashed by 10% in a pamphlet she co-authored in 2009, the unearthed document has revealed.The Tory leadership frontrunner also wanted to see the universal child benefit abolished in the 40-page report, which she co-wrote with six other people when she was deputy director of the Reform think tank.TalkTV’s The News Desk reported on Thursday that the document entitled “Back to Black”, written after the financial crisis and when Labour was in government, reveals the authors’ proposals to significantly shrink the state and...
The Independent

Pressure on households to be laid bare as inflation expected to hit 10%

The rapidly increasing financial pressure on millions of families across the UK will be laid out on Wednesday as experts predict the biggest jump in the cost of living in more than four decades.Inflation is expected to have hit close to 10% as the price of diesel and petrol rose across the country and gas and electricity prices soared in Northern Ireland.Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation will likely reach 9.8%, according to an average of analysts’ estimates calculated by Pantheon Macroeconomics.The official figures are released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) at 7am on Wednesday.It would be the highest...
The Guardian

‘Energy bills have overtaken wages’: 280-year-old pub at risk of closure

When the Faulkland Inn first opened its doors, George II was on the throne and Britain was at war with Spain. Since then, the 280-year-old coaching inn has weathered a dozen recessions, two world wars and the Covid pandemic. Now soaring energy bills have proved a battle too far. The village pub near Bath is facing closure with the loss of eight jobs because it can no longer afford to keep the lights on.
