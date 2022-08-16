ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The new faces on Trump’s legal team defending him over FBI raid

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UHD6a_0hJBq6Bj00

Former President Donald Trump has put a trio of new lawyers on defence duty following the FBI 's search of Mar-a-Lago to recover sensitive government documents. However, the trio have failed to impress during their numerous right-wing media appearances, in some cases planting conspiracy theories .

The trio of lawyers are Alina Habba, Lindsey Halligan, and Christina Bobb. Ms Bobb is a former anchor for One America News, a Trump-friendly right-wing media outfit.

Ms Habba previously threatened to sue the Pulitzer Prize Committee unless it retracted 2018 National Reporting prizes it awarded to the New York Times and Washington Post for stories about alleged Russian influence on Mr Trump's 2016 election victory.

She was also sued in July by her former legal assistant, who claimed she created a hostile work environment at her office in New Jersey.

Na'Syia Drayton, the former assistant, alleged Ms Habba and another colleague seemed to particularly enjoy listening to, and rapping along with, what is generally perceived and classified as gangster and hip-hop music, to energize, motivate and otherwise “pump themselves up” prior to making court appearances," including singing the "N-word" out loud in the office. Ms Drayton was the only Black employee in the office.

According to The Daily Beast , Ms Drayton claimed that — after losing a Supreme Court appeal to New York Attorney General Letitia James — Ms Habba emerged angry from her office and yelled "I HATE THAT BLACK B****."

Ms Habba maintains that the alleged events did not happen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=341Tja_0hJBq6Bj00

“Na’Syia is someone we love and care about and have for years. Na’Syia had never made a single complaint to anyone until she had decided to quit and ask for an exorbitant amount of money in return. I am disappointed by this lawsuit and the allegations, which are simply not true,” she said in a statement to the Daily Beast .

That case is currently in discovery.

Ms Halligan has also threatened to sue over perceived slights to her client. Earlier this year she said she planned to sue CNN for calling Mr Trump's election fraud allegations "The Big Lie”. She claimed the phrase was a reference to one of Adolf Hitler's theories, and that by using the phrase CNN was linking Mr Trump to the German dictator.

Both Ms Bobb and Ms Halligan were present at Mar-a-Lago the day of the FBI search.

The women were barred from entering the building during the actual search and seizure of the documents, and Ms Bobb later went on to claim that the FBI would have to "make stuff up" to use against Mr Trump.

During an appearance on Fox New host Laura Ingraham's show, Ms Bobb also said that she does not think Mr Trump had held onto documents containing information on the US nuclear programme. However, she immediately clarified, saying she had not actually spoken with Mr Trump about the allegations before appearing on the show and said she couldn't know for sure.

Ms Habba also appeared on Fox News to shield Mr Trump and did so by pushing the baseless theory that the FBI planted information.

"Quite frankly, I'm concerned that they may have planted something," she told Fox News host Jesse Watters. "At this point who knows? I don't trust the government and that's a very frightening thing as an American."

She went on to call the seizures a "joke" and "third-world stuff."

During Ms Halligan's latest Fox News she claimed, without evidence, that the search had united Americans against Joe Biden.

"The Biden administration has united Americans against its administration, and this instant has ironically created bipartisanship on this issue," she said.

Some social media users mocked Ms Halligan's initial pronunciation of the word "bipartisan" as "biponderance," but she simply slipped in her speech and her meaning was clear.

Mr Trump’s former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, had been the subject of numerous embarrassing episodes ranging from hair dye running down his head during a press conference, to the Four Seasons Landscaping incident to a scandalous appearance in a Borat movie in which he appears in a compromising situation with one of the film's actors. (He insisted he was simply adjusting his clothing and had done nothing wrong.)

Mr Giuliani is currently being sued in a billion dollar defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems for claiming the company acted in league with China to fix the 2020 election.

Another one of Mr Trump's former attorneys, "Kraken" lawyer Sidney Powell, is also being sued by Dominion Voting Systems in the defamation suit. Ms Powell and former Trump attorney Lin Wood — who has since turned on the former president — were blamed by some Republicans for costing former Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler their seats after they went to Georgia and encouraged voters not to participate in the "rigged" system. Those losses flipped the Senate for the Democrats.

Further, the Washington Post reported that a subpoena tied to a lawsuit of Georgia election system security found that Ms Powell had directed teams to copy sensitive voting data in rural Georgia counties, and that she intended to pay for collections in other states.

Mr Trump retains an army of lawyers to act in response to the vast and varied legal challenges he is currently facing. Some handled the New York Attorney General's probe into the Trump Organization, others focused on litigating the 2020 election, and his latest batch are focused on diminishing the focus on his government document hoarding.

Mr Trump has a history of turning on staff who he believes have wronged him — a trend that played out nearly anytime a staff member resigned from his administration — and even appeared to throw his own daughter under the bus, claiming her testimony to the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot was nonsense to appease former Attorney General Bill Barr.

The former president also has a reputation for not paying his contractors. USA Today found that over a 30-year period, Mr Trump was involved in more than 3,500 lawsuits in which contractors alleged he or his organisations did not pay them for their work.

In 2021, the Washington Post reported that Mr Trump told his staff to stop paying Mr Giuliani for services rendered. He allegedly shut down the payments after he had a falling out with the attorney.

Comments / 4

Related
shefinds

Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'

Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
POTUS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Georgia State
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Darrow
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Laura Ingraham
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jesse Watters
Person
Kelly Loeffler
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Attorneys#The New York Times#Washington Post#Russian#The Daily Beast
CNBC

Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says

Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Yet another person has died in defense of Trump's lies. When will it end?

The Trump death toll climbed last week. On Friday, a man armed with an assault-style rifle tried to breach security at the Cincinnati, Ohio, FBI field office. After fleeing that office, authorities say Ricky Shiffer exchanged shots with police and was eventually killed by law enforcement in a cornfield near Wilmington. The Ohio man, who was already under investigation as a potential threat, wasn’t the first deluded victim of the deadly contagion of disinformation spewing from a depraved former president and his soulless sycophants, and it’s not likely he’ll be the last.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
China
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Russia
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

796K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy