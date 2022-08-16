Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Collider
Michael Myers, The Grabber, and More Coming to This Year's Halloween Horror Nights
Terror is coming back to Universal Studios. Today the frightening and terrifying slate for Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights has been released, and it's enough to excite any horror fan. The event will begin Friday, September 2, and runs select nights through October 31, with houses featuring iconic horror villains and some new ones too.
Disney World Is Bringing An Awesome ‘90s Throwback Character To This Year's Halloween Event
Will you see eye to eye with this popular character at Disney World's Halloween party?
ComicBook
Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood Unveils Plans for Terror Tram Honoring Us and Nope
A beloved feature of Universal Studios Hollywood is the tram that takes guests on a tour of the studio's backlot, and when the spooky season arrives, the attraction gets an unsettling overhaul as part of Halloween Horror Nights. Various movies, TV series, and franchises are celebrated with this "Terror Tram" and this year will see a celebration of Jordan Peele films Us and Nope. With the Jupiter's Claim set from Nope being added to the tram experience as a permanent fixture, Peele fans will get to immerse themselves even further into his disturbing worlds, thanks to the inclusion of "tethered" characters from Us. Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood kicks off on September 8th and runs select nights through October 31st.
Collider
The Terror of Jordan Peele's Films Is Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights
It has been announced that Universal Studios Hollywood is expanding its "Terror Tram" attraction at this year's Halloween Horror Nights to include to work of Jordan Peele. This Halloween season, the "Terror Tram" will end with a visit to the recreated set of Jupiter's Claim, which is featured in Peele's latest film, Nope. Once they reach Jupiter's Claim, the attendees will have to face off against The Tethered, the villainous doppelgangers from Peele's previous shocker, Us. Madeline Hollander has choreographed the crossover event, which is fresh off the success of Universal's 2019 Us house.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
Disney World Bringing Back a Beloved Classic Ride
Theme parks generally clear out old rides and attractions to make way for new ones. That has generally been the policy of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios as they do battle in the highly-competitive Florida market.
One Universal Theme Park Land May End Up Getting Replaced, And Disney Factors In
Theme parks are always changing and evolving, adding new areas and attractions and replacing the old. Universal Parks & Resorts is in the process of building an entirely new theme park in Epic Universe, but once that’s done, it seems likely that attention will shift to a land that exists both in Orlando and at Universal Studios Hollywood, Springfield, home of The Simpsons. Since Disney bought Fox, The House of Mouse now owns Homer and family, which means the land will probably be gone from Universal sooner than later.
Disappointing photos that show what it can actually be like to visit Disney Springs
Disney Springs is an outdoor shopping and dining center that's free to enter. But it's not always magical to visit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Universal Studios Makes a Harry Potter Change People Will Love
The "Harry Potter" books, first written by J.K. Rowling and then adapted into a film series with famous celebrities like Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Felton, and Rupert Grint, are a staple of popular culture. Both the film and book series were extremely successful, earning an estimated $700 million on the films and an estimated $7.7 billion on the book series.
Disney Makes Change to New FastPass System That Visitors Will Love
Longtime parkgoers may remember that until late 2021, Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report used a system at its parks called FastPass. FastPass launched in 1999 and was designed to simplify the process of waiting in long lines to go on rides. It started out as a...
WDW News Today
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Another Iconic Disney Parks Ride Is Getting A Movie
Following Pirates of the Caribbean and a brand new Haunted Mansion, another Disney ride is getting the big screen treatment.
disneytips.com
Guests Form Gigantic Line at Walt Disney World Halloween Event
Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicked off this weekend at Walt Disney World Resort. The frighteningly fabulous festivities returned this year after being replaced by the less popular Disney After Hours Boo Bash last year. A separately ticketed soiree, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party runs from August 12 to October 31...
disneydining.com
Disney World rival sets new curfew after huge fight involving a group of juveniles
Walt Disney World’s top rival in Florida has announced a new measure in its efforts to curb a recent rise in theme park fights and violence across the country, but whether it’s the answer is doubtful and definitely remains to be seen. On Sunday, via Twitter, Universal Studios...
WDW News Today
Fantasmic! Return Date for Disney’s Hollywood Studios May Be Announced at D23 Expo, Show Already Testing
Earlier this year, Disney confirmed that Fantasmic! would be returning to Walt Disney World and Disneyland in 2022. It’s been back at Disneyland since May, but no further information has been announced for Disney’s Hollywood Studios. However, testing for the nighttime spectacular has begun, and casting is underway....
Everything to Know About Halloween at Disney World
The bewitching hour is here! Walt Disney World is summoning all ghouls and goblins to relish in their longest season: Halloween. The festivities begin in early August and run until the big night, October 31. That's right. As much of the country is still squeezing out the last few moments of summer, the most magical place on Earth is rolling out the red (or orange) carpet for oversized pumpkins and ghostly sights.
Some Disney Fans Don’t Want To Let Go Of Splash Mountain’s Current Theme
The beloved Disney Splash Mountain ride is getting a makeover. While some fans are excited for the refresh, others are really upset to see the current theme go. The current theming is based on the 1946 film Song of the South. In the last few years, the ride has gotten...
Walt Disney Has Good News for 'Frozen' Fans
Disney fans often get to do so much more than watch their favorite movies. Once the company creates a big hit -- like 2013's "Frozen," it can turn that into a brand used on everything from backpacks to pajamas, video games to Broadway musicals, and of course theme park rides and attractions.
WDW News Today
Chapek Says Theme Park Prices May Raise to Meet Consumer Demand, Genie+ No Longer Allowing Lightning Lane Selections Before Park Hopping Time, and More: Daily Recap (8/11/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Comments / 0