Bucknell University
Bucknell to Open 2022-23 with Another Record Incoming Class and Enrollment
They are academically brilliant, bursting with talent and driven to invent a brighter future for us all. Now, they're Bucknellians. For the second consecutive year, Bucknell University will welcome its largest incoming class in history, with 1,039 new students in the Class of 2026. They were selected from a record-setting applicant pool of 11,708, come from 37 states, the District of Columbia and 24 countries and administrative regions, and carry an impressive average high school GPA of 3.63.
Three universities offer guaranteed admission to Central Columbia high school grads
Bloomsburg, Pa. — The trio of institutions making up Commonwealth University—Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield—have signed a guaranteed admission and scholarship eligibility agreement with Central Columbia School District. In addition to guaranteed admission and eligibility for merit-based scholarships, students are also guaranteed access to on-campus housing at any of the three locations. Central Columbia graduates who enroll in a bachelor's degree program must meet the following criteria to qualify: ...
Doctor who worked with NASA astronauts and NCAA athletes joins UPMC Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC Williamsport is adding a new member to its sports medicine team with the addition of John Kunkel, D.O. Dr. Kunkel treats all conditions affecting the shoulders, knees, and hips including sports medicine care, trauma care, and care for degenerative conditions (such as osteoarthritis) in adolescents and adults. He has a particular interest in complex knee conditions, including multi-ligament reconstructions and cartilage preservation. Dr. Kunkel has an...
Baseball team helps at Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of local college athletes is volunteering time to help with the Little League World Series and raise money for a program at their college. “It’s like the Disneyland of baseball you know? You get people from all over the world. The new baseball team at Lycoming College is […]
Non-Little League events happening this weekend
Though Little League might be on top of everyone’s minds this weekend with the World Series taking place in Williamsport, there’re plenty of other non-baseball events taking place that might pique your interest. Here’s a quick rundown of some things to check out that don't involve baseball: Centre County Grange Fair When: Aug. 19-27 ...
Mountain Region hopes to rally around Easton Oliverson tragedy
Williamsport, Pa. — In the early morning hours of the Mountain Region’s third night in Williamsport, tragedy struck when Easton Oliverson fell out of a bunk and struck his head on the floor. The fall, which occurred between 1:30-2 a.m. in the morning, fractured Oliverson’s skull and required immediate surgery after being taken by helicopter to the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Since that night, Oliverson has amazed family, doctors, and teammates with his progress. ...
abc27.com
Middletown football coach resigns amid hazing investigation
(WHTM) – Middletown football coach Scott Acri has resigned amid a hazing investigation, according to Middletown Area School District Communication Specialist Jody Zorbaugh. Rob Brodish will take over as interim coach of Middletown’s football team, athletic director Scott Govern tells abc27 sports. The district plans to release a...
wkok.com
Mifflinburg Class of 1957 Celebrates 65th Class Reunion
MIFFLINBURG – The Class of 1957 at Mifflinburg High School celebrated a milestone class reunion this past weekend. The class held is 65th reunion last Saturday at La Primavera Restaurant in Lewisburg, with 23 classmates in attendance. You can see a photo from the reunion at WKOK.com. Photo courtesy...
Former Hawaii Little League standout gives more than advice about baseball
Williamsport, Pa. — It’s often said that experience is the best teacher. For a bunch of 11- and 12-year-olds, experience is at a premium. So where do players turn for help navigating the difficult challenges that come with competing in the Little League World Series? Luckily for Honolulu Little League players, that experience comes from many different places. ...
Unveiling of new Bases Loaded sculpture to bring baseball greats and former President to Williamsport
South Williamsport, Pa. — Little League Baseball and the Little League World Series have developed some outstanding baseball players, and attracted some well-known visitors to the area over its longstanding history. This Sunday, Little League International and the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce are welcoming a few of them to town: President George W. and First Lady Laura Bush, Rachel Robinson (the widow of Jackie Robinson), Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr., and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. They are scheduled to visit as Williamsport celebrates the...
Young baseball player with local ties defies the odds on the diamond
Williamsport, PA — The Little League World Series is going on in Williamsport, PA and the local team from the Southeast regional is Nolansville out of the Nashville area. One of there players is Josiah Porter who has local ties to the Tri-Cities…. His father Brandon played baseball and basketball at Sullivan Central before continuing […]
New eye doctor joins UPMC Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Dr. Wesley Adams is the latest member of the Opthalmology team at UPMC Williamsport. Before joining UPMC, Dr. Adams worked with Rocky Mountain Eye Center, Salida and Alamosa, Colorado. “Our eye health is something we may take for granted until we have an injury or medical issue affecting the eyes or our vision,” said Dr. Adams. “When concerns arise, it’s essential to have access to quality care. I’m excited to join the team in Williamsport and help extend our services to the...
Southeast continues to roll with second win of the Little League World Series
Williamsport, Pa. —It was an emotional moment to watch on the third day of the 2022 Little League World Series before the Southeast and Mountain Region teams took the field. Easton Oliverson, who was severely injured Monday after falling out of a bunk bed, was honored prior to the Mountain Region’s first game. The spirit of Easton was strong as the Southeast Region players sported 'Mountain Region' hats in support of their opponent's teammate. ...
Rallying to keep Berwick Hospital Center open
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County Community is rallied together Thursday night in the hopes of changing the fate of a local hospital that’s slated to close. The owner of Berwick Hospital Center gave the Pennsylvania Department of Health a 90-day closure notice in July. It sent shockwaves through the community and its […]
Little League Player Awake, Speaking After Accident in Williamsport
Oliverson fell off of the top bunk bed in a dorm and was flown to the hospital for emergency surgery.
Geisinger becomes first hospital to receive speciality AHA certification
Danville, Pa. — The Joint Commission/American Heart Association has given Geisinger Medical Center the country's first Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification. The title refers to Geisinger's coordination among hospital leadership and various departments including cardiac surgery, life support, emergency medical services, pharmacy, and rehabilitation teams. The American Heart Association has also recognized Geisinger Medical Center as a Mission Lifeline Heart Attack Receiving Center for a record of quickly restoring blood...
From Monsey to Muncy: One small borough’s connection to Native American history
Where did the name Muncy come from? A writer in the book “History of Lycoming County” edited by John Megginess, said “Muncy derives its name from the Monsey tribe of Indians that once dwelt within its borders.” According to Native-Languages.org, the Monsey language, also spelled “Munsee,” is “an Algonkian language closely related to American Delaware, or Lenape, but is considered by most linguists a distinct language.” It was said that...
abc27.com
OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
fox8tv.com
State College Restaurant Charged
Authorities with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General have charged a State College restaurant/business owner for allegedly failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes. Investigators say Yean Ngan, who owns the Little Szechuan PA, Tea-Time State College, and Little College Food Court, reportedly failed to pay...
atlantainjurylawyerblog.com
Another (Predictable and Preventable) Bunk Bed Injury
I read with horror and sadness about another child who was severely injured from falling off a elevated bunk bed that had no bedrail or guardrail. This time it happened to a young child, Easton Oliverson, who was playing in the Little League World Series. Horror and sadness because this was a totally predictable and totally preventable incident because there were no rails on the elevated bunk bed this child fell from. This happened during the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The child suffered a head injury as the fall punctured an artery which caused bleeding on the brain and he needed a piece of skull removed during emergency brain surgery. Some encouraging news came Wednesday, KSTU reports, as Easton was awake, off of oxygen assistance, talking and sitting up in a chair.
