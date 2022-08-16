ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KVCR NEWS

Inflation makes recovery from California fires and other disasters more difficult

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — In remote northern California, only a few miles from the Oregon border as the crow flies, a troubling but all too familiar scene is unfolding. Another deadly wildfire has upended the lives of people who lived here because they liked the woods and seclusion, but also because they had few other options: It's one of a few places left on the West Coast that's still affordable.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

8/18 KVCR Midday News: CA Faces Megaflood in Future, Bronco Fire Updates, Algae In Big Bear and Lake Elsinore, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Researchers at UCLA say climate change is increasing the chances of a catastrophic megaflood in California. California desert parks are still working to repair flash flood damage to roads in California’s desert wilderness parks....
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Michigan's abortion ban is blocked for now

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state's 1931 ban on abortion for the foreseeable future after two days of witness testimony from abortion experts, providers and the state's chief medical officer. The ruling comes after the state Court of Appeals said...
LANSING, MI
KVCR NEWS

8/16 KVCR Midday News: CA Ranks 33rd in Child Well-Being, Water Supply Proposals, Newsom Wants CA Carbon Neutral By 2045, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. California ranks 33rd in child well-being, according to the new Kids Count Data Book from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Proposals are in the works to meet water supply challenges, including capturing stormwater, recycling...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Sarah Palin faces Alaska voters again in a special election for Congress

Alaskans go to the polls Tuesday to decide, among other things, whether to send former governor and Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin to Congress. The right-wing Republican is among three candidates in a special election for Alaska's sole U.S. House seat. Palin is up against Republican Nick Begich III and Democrat Mary Peltola in the first test of Alaska's new ranked-choice voting system.
ALASKA STATE
KVCR NEWS

CVS, Walgreens and Walmart ordered to pay $650 million for fueling opioid crisis

A federal judge has ordered the nation's largest pharmacy chains to pay $650 million to two counties in Ohio hit hard by the opioid epidemic. The money will be paid by CVS, Walgreens and Walmart over the next 15 years. It'll help Lake and Trumbull counties recover from an addiction crisis that continues to devastate communities near Cleveland. NPR's Brian Mann is following the case. Hey there, Brian.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
KVCR NEWS

How Georgia reduced heat-related high school football deaths

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — High school football teams around the country are starting training this time of year, including the Cedar Grove Saints. On a hot, humid morning, players were doing drills on the field behind their suburban Atlanta high school as head coach John Adams gave them guidance and encouragement.
GEORGIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

