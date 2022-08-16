Read full article on original website
Inflation makes recovery from California fires and other disasters more difficult
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — In remote northern California, only a few miles from the Oregon border as the crow flies, a troubling but all too familiar scene is unfolding. Another deadly wildfire has upended the lives of people who lived here because they liked the woods and seclusion, but also because they had few other options: It's one of a few places left on the West Coast that's still affordable.
8/18 KVCR Midday News: CA Faces Megaflood in Future, Bronco Fire Updates, Algae In Big Bear and Lake Elsinore, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Researchers at UCLA say climate change is increasing the chances of a catastrophic megaflood in California. California desert parks are still working to repair flash flood damage to roads in California’s desert wilderness parks....
Who is Harriet Hageman, the woman who beat Liz Cheney in the Wyoming House race?
Incumbent Wyoming Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney was defeated Tuesday after she broke from her party to criticize former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6 insurrection. She lost the race for Wyoming's at-large congressional district to Harriet Hageman, an attorney who supported Cheney in her race for the House...
A Texas county's election administrators all resigned, leaving the state to step in
In Texas, a county elections administrator and her two deputies have resigned, with at least one citing threats fueled by misinformation, as former President Donald Trump and his supporters continue to spread baseless claims about the 2020 election. "The threats against election officials and my election staff, dangerous misinformation, lack...
Michigan's abortion ban is blocked for now
LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state's 1931 ban on abortion for the foreseeable future after two days of witness testimony from abortion experts, providers and the state's chief medical officer. The ruling comes after the state Court of Appeals said...
Federal judges deal the oil industry another setback in climate litigation
A federal appeals court has ruled that a pair of lawsuits that seek to hold oil companies accountable for the effects of climate change should be heard in state courts, striking down efforts by the fossil fuel industry to get the cases in front of federal judges. While climate change...
A rapidly spreading E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio is raising health alarms
At least 29 people have fallen ill during a fast-moving E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio, while the source of the outbreak is still unknown. Of the confirmed cases, 15 are in Michigan and 14 are in Ohio. No deaths have been reported from the outbreak, but at least nine people have been hospitalized.
How inflation is influencing politics in a bellwether Florida county
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Americans consistently say the economy is their biggest concern — specifically, the soaring cost of living. For months, polls have indicated that a majority of Americans do not approve of how President Biden has handled the economy. "The cost of living — it's just...
8/16 KVCR Midday News: CA Ranks 33rd in Child Well-Being, Water Supply Proposals, Newsom Wants CA Carbon Neutral By 2045, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. California ranks 33rd in child well-being, according to the new Kids Count Data Book from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Proposals are in the works to meet water supply challenges, including capturing stormwater, recycling...
Sarah Palin faces Alaska voters again in a special election for Congress
Alaskans go to the polls Tuesday to decide, among other things, whether to send former governor and Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin to Congress. The right-wing Republican is among three candidates in a special election for Alaska's sole U.S. House seat. Palin is up against Republican Nick Begich III and Democrat Mary Peltola in the first test of Alaska's new ranked-choice voting system.
Liz Cheney is facing a likely primary defeat in Wyoming. Here's why
Liz Cheney has cut a national profile, crossing former President Donald Trump because of his conduct on Jan. 6. The Wyoming Republican is one of two Republicans on the House Jan. 6 committee, of which she is the vice chair — and her voice has been one of the clearest laying blame for the insurrection on Trump.
Some 2,000 mental health care clinicians in California are on strike
Almost 2,000 mental health care workers have walked off the job in California. They work for Kaiser Permanente, and they want their employer to hire more people - more psychologists, more social workers. Here's Lesley McClurg of our member station KQED in San Francisco. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: Care delayed is care...
CVS, Walgreens and Walmart ordered to pay $650 million for fueling opioid crisis
A federal judge has ordered the nation's largest pharmacy chains to pay $650 million to two counties in Ohio hit hard by the opioid epidemic. The money will be paid by CVS, Walgreens and Walmart over the next 15 years. It'll help Lake and Trumbull counties recover from an addiction crisis that continues to devastate communities near Cleveland. NPR's Brian Mann is following the case. Hey there, Brian.
Buy a rural hospital for $100? Investors pick up struggling institutions for pennies
ERIN, Tenn. — Kyle Kopec gets a kick out of leading tours through the run-down hospitals his boss is buying, pointing out what he calls relics of poor management left by a revolving door of operators. For instance, at a hospital in this town of 1,700 about a 90-minute...
How Georgia reduced heat-related high school football deaths
ELLENWOOD, Ga. — High school football teams around the country are starting training this time of year, including the Cedar Grove Saints. On a hot, humid morning, players were doing drills on the field behind their suburban Atlanta high school as head coach John Adams gave them guidance and encouragement.
Sources: Longtime Trump Organization executive is negotiating guilty plea to fraud
NEW YORK — Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, is in talks to plead guilty in a wide-ranging fraud case, two people familiar with the case tell NPR. The move comes just days after New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan denied a motion...
