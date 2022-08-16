Read full article on original website
Bad Bunny Was Seen On A Yacht In Miami & Fans Can't Get Over A Green Robe He Wore For Days
Bad Bunny kicked off his second tour of the year in Orlando, FL August 5. Shortly after his performance, he headed south to Miami. In fact, we don't even think he changed his clothes for days. He was spotted on a yacht in the Magic City in a video posted to TikTok on Monday before his show in Atlanta, GA that same evening.
A Florida restaurant owner bought a boat to launch his side hustle selling $20 pizzas to swimmers and sunbathers in Tampa Bay
Sean Ferraro drives his boat while shouting down a megaphone wearing a flowery hat to attract the attention of hungry sunbathers to fresh pizza.
Sharks spotted swimming in knee-deep water at Flordia beach
Terrifying footage captures the moment sharks were spotted swimming in knee-deep water at a beach in Florida.One person in the video can be heard shouting “get out of the water” at the sight of the two predators.The sharks pulled up close to the shore at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville and according to reports, a number of beachgoers continued to swim in the ocean regardless.Shark sightings along the US northeast shorelines have surged in recent months.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Orca whales kill great white shark and eat its liver in ‘world-first’ footageFlorida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineKayaker rescued by passing trawler crew after hours stranded on Florida waterway
I Went to Everglades National Park, and All I Got Was This Close-Up Selfie with a ’Gator
63 Parks Traveler started with a simple goal: to visit every U.S. national park. Avid backpacker and public-lands nerd Emily Pennington saved up, built out a tiny van to travel and live in, and hit the road, practicing COVID-19 best safety protocols along the way. The parks as we know them are rapidly changing, and she wanted to see them before it’s too late. The Everglades is her 54th park visit.
