ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

MacKenzie Scott donates $1M to Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPe5O_0hJBnzX600

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $1 million to Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan (JASEM), marking the largest single gift to the organization to date.

According to a press release from JASEM, Scott picked them as one of 26 Junior Achievement offices across the nation to receive part of a $38.8 million gift.

“When I received the call, I was moved to tears,” said JASEM’s President and CEO Jason D. Lee in a press release. “This investment is an acknowledgement of the positive impact of JA programming in our region. It could not have come at a better time, and we are extremely grateful.”

The money will reportedly help JASEM to expand its work across the region.

The organization says Junior Achievement is dedicated to educating students about financial literacy, career readiness, and entrepreneurship; JASEM serves more than 31,000 students in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Monroe, Lapeer, Livingston, Genesee, Shiawassee, and St. Clair counties every year.

Find out more about the organization here: https://www.jamichigan.org/

Comments / 1

Related
abc12.com

Boil Water Advisory for seven communities extended to three weeks

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Repairs on the massive 10-foot diameter water main that broke near Port Huron over the weekend will take an additional week to repair. That means a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for seven communities in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties will continue for three weeks. The...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
WNEM

New thrift store coming to Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new thrift store is coming to Kochville Township in Saginaw County in September. Volunteers of America has been preparing the location on Bay Road for a few months. The organization is one of the state’s largest private providers to veterans. “Volunteers of America Thrift...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entrepreneurship#Charity
WILX-TV

Woman charged with posing as health professional at Brighton clinic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Oakland County woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at a clinic in Brighton has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. The Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton offers specialized treatments for a variety of ailments, including providing therapists for children with...
BRIGHTON, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Look At This Abandoned High School In Flint, Michigan

Who doesn't love finding or exploring an abandoned place? There is a certain thrill to it, even if you're just sitting on the other side of the monitor. Many of today's famous YouTubers and TikTokers have tended to get some kind of recognition from doing some sort of exploration of an abandoned building.
WNEM

Swartz Creek delays start of school

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WNEM) - Swartz Creek Community Schools is delaying the start of the school year due to construction projects. The first day of class in the district was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23. However, the district’s construction projects – including parking lots - will not be completed by then. The district announced Monday, Aug. 29 will now be the first day of class. That day will be a half day in the afternoon, the district said.
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
WTOL-TV

Riverview Terrace Apartment renters forced to move for third time

TECUMSEH, Mich. — The 200 residents of Adrian, Michigan's Riverview Terrace Apartments forced from their homes on July 25 by management due to structural issues with the building are still without permanent housing. Some of the residents who were placed at the Tecumseh Inn about 10 miles away from...
abc12.com

St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Flint closing in two weeks

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Flint will be closing permanently by the end of August. Manager Dawn Winnett said the store has four paid employees, including herself. Declining sales and reduced funding form the international St. Vincent de Paul Society have depleted the Flint location's finances.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New Pontiac mural honors city’s first Black property owner

PONTIAC, Mich. – The city of Pontiac is honoring a woman who started life enslaved in Macomb County and then did something no Black person had ever done before, purchase her own property. She escaped to Canada and returned as a free woman. In 1825, several years before Michigan...
PONTIAC, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy