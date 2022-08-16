"He Made A Mistake, Darwin, So Of Course We Will Talk About It" - Jurgen Klopp On Darwin Nunez Red Card

Jurgen Klopp had plenty to say last night about Darwin Nunez's first red card in only his first start for Liverpool. It wasn't all positive from the Liverpool Manager when asked about his young striker.

It was a disappointing debut for the young Uruguayan striker and Jurgen Klopp was barely able to hide his frustration in his post-match interview.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

After receiving a red card for violent conduct Darwin Nunez will undoubtedly miss the next three games for Liverpool against Manchester United, Bournemouth and Newcastle.

"A little provocation here and there – and definitely the wrong reaction. A clear red card, I cannot deny that," said Klopp after the game.

The timing couldn't be worse for Liverpool who are already decimated by injuries in every area of the pitch. You didn't have to read too much into his next words.

"Yeah, he will learn from that. Unfortunately, he has now a few games’ time to do so. That’s not cool for us in our specific situation, even less, but that’s how it is. There must be always a first time… it doesn’t make it better."

IMAGO / PA Images

On whether he would counsel his young striker after the game Klopp was quick to add.

"Yeah, of course I will speak with him. I came in and I wanted to see the situation; in the game I couldn’t see anything so I didn’t know what happened. I saw Andersen on the floor and Darwin walking away, that was my picture. I asked then our guys already and I saw only, ‘OK, red card’. And then I saw it – yes, it is a red card."

He was also willing to comment on whether Joachim Andersen provoked Nunez.

"Wrong reaction in the situation. Andersen wanted that, I would say, and he got it. But he made a mistake, Darwin, so of course we will talk about it. But not yet."

Maybe he should also tell Darwin to pull hair next time as it would seem this gets a free pass in the Premier League this season...

