Premier League

"He Made A Mistake, Darwin, So Of Course We Will Talk About It" - Jurgen Klopp On Darwin Nunez Red Card

By Justin Foster
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vRhfR_0hJBnGFl00

Jurgen Klopp had plenty to say last night about Darwin Nunez's first red card in only his first start for Liverpool. It wasn't all positive from the Liverpool Manager when asked about his young striker.

Jurgen Klopp had plenty to say last night about Darwin Nunez's first red card in only his first start for Liverpool. It wasn't all positive from the Liverpool Manager when asked about his young striker.

It was a disappointing debut for the young Uruguayan striker and Jurgen Klopp was barely able to hide his frustration in his post-match interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=160Awd_0hJBnGFl00

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

After receiving a red card for violent conduct Darwin Nunez will undoubtedly miss the next three games for Liverpool against Manchester United, Bournemouth and Newcastle.

"A little provocation here and there – and definitely the wrong reaction. A clear red card, I cannot deny that," said Klopp after the game.

The timing couldn't be worse for Liverpool who are already decimated by injuries in every area of the pitch. You didn't have to read too much into his next words.

"Yeah, he will learn from that. Unfortunately, he has now a few games’ time to do so. That’s not cool for us in our specific situation, even less, but that’s how it is. There must be always a first time… it doesn’t make it better."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J5Hki_0hJBnGFl00

IMAGO / PA Images

On whether he would counsel his young striker after the game Klopp was quick to add.

"Yeah, of course I will speak with him. I came in and I wanted to see the situation; in the game I couldn’t see anything so I didn’t know what happened. I saw Andersen on the floor and Darwin walking away, that was my picture. I asked then our guys already and I saw only, ‘OK, red card’. And then I saw it – yes, it is a red card."

He was also willing to comment on whether Joachim Andersen provoked Nunez.

"Wrong reaction in the situation. Andersen wanted that, I would say, and he got it. But he made a mistake, Darwin, so of course we will talk about it. But not yet."

Maybe he should also tell Darwin to pull hair next time as it would seem this gets a free pass in the Premier League this season...

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Yardbarker

‘You were always with me’ – The gift that Sadio Mane sent to 150 members of Liverpool staff has been revealed online

Liverpool and Sadio Mane will always have a very special bond and this relationship was best displayed by our former attacker when he sent a gift to all his former colleagues. It’s not just the playing staff that the Senegalese forward appreciated though, the 30-year-old sent gifts to 150 members of staff and an image of this gift has now been shared online.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: Man Utd considering offers for Vardy and Aubameyang

Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester's Jamie Vardy, but the Foxes are said to be reluctant to allow the striker to leave. (Athletic via Daily Star), external. United are also ready to battle Chelsea for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Sun), external. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag is prepared to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

